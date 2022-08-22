United Arrows : Earnings Announcement Q&A for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

UNITED ARROWS LTD. Earnings Announcement Q&A

for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022

UNITED ARROWS LTD. (the "Company") held an earnings announcement presentation at which the press, analysts, and institutional investors were in attendance. The principal questions received and answers given during each session are presented below. Certain details have been added or amended to lead to a further understanding of the UNITED ARROWS Group's performance and activities.

Q. Which items have contributed to exceeding the plan in Q1?

A. Those that have contributed are the gross profit and sales that were better than expected and the suppressed SGA expenses in order of significance of the impact. Due to the control of discount sales, both the amount and ratio of gross profit exceeded the plan.

Q. What are the major SGA expense items that were suppressed?

A. Logistics outsourcing, personnel and advertising expenses and other variable costs were lower than the forecast. The reduction of logistic outsourcing expenses was affected by the return of inventories from stores to warehouses being lower than the estimate. This was due to the sound results of retail stores and the sales of the Company's EC site being lower than expected. As for personnel expenses, the factors included the increase in number of resignees that was higher than the estimate.

Q. Although there are negative factors such as high costs, can we expect gross margin to continue improving in the second half?

A. We will reinforce regular-price sales by continuously keeping the number of discount sales to a low figure and delaying the start of the sales period in the second half. For some products, subject to quality improvement, we will also revise the prices and maintain the cost of sales ratio.

Q. What is the status of the procurement of inventories of fall and winter products?

A. Initially, we were going to prepare about 85% of the fall and winter products we had in 2019. However, considering the inventory shortage of some products in spring and summer in 2022, we will increase the level to close to 90%. Even if the revised prices are not effective and we need to discount them, we will try to secure a gross profit by obtaining a high sales volume.