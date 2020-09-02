United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for August 2020
0
09/02/2020 | 02:15am EDT
Sales Summary for August 2020
Total company sales decreased 12.2% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also decreased 14.7% to a year earlier.
Although discount sales of summer products were favorable, scorching heat slowed moves of Autumn products. In addition, fear for the spread of the new coronavirus remained to push down retail store sales. These affected negatively to both total and existing store sales of retail and online year on year. For reference, the effect of one additional holiday compared to a year ago would have been around +0.8% to the existing store sales of retail and online.
Business unit sales of CHROME HEARTS JP, GK decreased 12.3% to a year earlier, and total sales of COEN CO., LTD. decreased 2.8% to a year ago.
The following items were especially popular in the month under review:
Short-sleeved cut-and-sewn, Short-sleeved shirts, Pants, and Shoes, etc.
Short-sleeved cut-and-sewn, Short-sleeved shirts, Short-sleeved knitwear, and Pants, etc.
Sales Data for FY 2021 (YoY)
Sales
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Company Total
33.2
47.5
97.7
88.9
87.8
Business Units
36.7
51.2
95.9
85.0
84.2
Retail + Online
36.4
51.0
95.8
85.0
85.0
Retail
8.9
18.3
79.8
73.8
73.4
Online
125.4
149.1
144.3
115.8
115.5
Existing Store Retail + Online
37.7
53.8
96.0
84.7
85.3
Existing Store Retail
8.6
19.1
79.1
72.7
70.7
Existing Store Online
125.1
148.5
143.5
115.4
115.5
Outlet, Other
14.2
27.3
109.2
117.9
107.2
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Company Total
Business Units
Retail + Online
Retail
Online
Existing Store Retail + Online
Existing Store Retail
Existing Store Online
Outlet, Other
Purchasing Customers
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Retail + Online
46.8
63.8
113.8
89.4
95.2
Retail
8.6
19.7
92.0
73.7
79.5
Online
153.5
181.3
171.9
131.5
129.4
Existing Store Retail + Online
48.3
65.9
114.7
89.6
96.2
Existing Store Retail
8.6
20.8
91.9
73.0
77.1
Existing Store Online
153.5
181.3
171.9
131.5
129.4
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Retail + Online
Retail
Online
Existing Store Retail + Online
Existing Store Retail
Existing Store Online
Ave. Spending per Customer
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Retail + Online
69.3
71.7
83.3
94.8
90.0
Retail
103.1
92.6
86.8
100.1
92.4
Online
83.9
83.4
83.3
91.8
91.3
Existing Store Retail + Online
68.9
71.1
81.2
93.6
87.8
Existing Store Retail
99.5
91.7
86.1
99.6
91.8
Existing Store Online
83.9
83.4
83.3
91.8
91.3
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Retail + Online
Retail
Online
Existing Store Retail + Online
Existing Store Retail
Existing Store Online
Sales Data by Business Unit
Sales
%
Business Unit I
Business Unit II
Business Units
87.6
76.7
Retail + Online
88.8
76.8
Retail
77.6
64.8
Online
117.0
111.8
Existing Store Retail + Online
88.5
78.5
Existing Store Retail
73.7
64.9
Existing Store Online
117.1
111.7
Purchasing Customers
%
Business Unit I
Business Unit II
Retail + Online
-
-
Retail
84.0
73.8
Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail + Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail
80.5
73.1
Existing Store Online
-
-
Ave. spend per customer
%
Business Unit I
Business Unit II
Retail + Online
-
-
Retail
92.4
87.8
Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail + Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail
91.6
88.8
Existing Store Online
-
-
* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.
* Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales.
* An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.
In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons.
* Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK
* Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.
For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF files below. If you are interested in historical monthly sales summaries, please select the EXCEL file. If you are interested in only this monthly sales summary, please select the PDF file.
Monthly Sales Summary : The Year Ending March 31, 2021 [ EXCEL][ PDF]
