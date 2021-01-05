United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for December 2020

Sales Summary for December 2020

Total company sales decreased 22.1% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also decreased 21.7% to a year earlier.

Although sales of casual items were relatively strong, due to weak demand for business items and the fact that sales events for VIP customers were delayed by about two weeks from the previous year affected negatively to results in December. Both total and existing store sales fell below the same month last year. For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around -1.2% to the existing store sales of retail and online.

Business unit sales of CHROME HEARTS JP, GK decreased 4.4% to a year earlier, and total sales of COEN CO., LTD. decreased 23.0% to a year ago.

* From September 12, 2019 to November 26, 2019, the company's online shopping site, UNITED ARROWS LTD. ONLINE STORE was closed. The year-on-year figures of sales, purchasing customers, and average spending per customer from September to November 2020 do not include the results of the site. Thus, existing store comparisons for the period are reference values.

The following items were especially popular in the month under review:

Long-sleeved cut-and-sewn, Pants, Outerwear, and Shoes, etc.



Long-sleeved shirts, Long-sleeved cut-and-sewn, Outerwear, and Accessories, etc.





Sales Data for FY 2021 (YoY)

Sales

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep.* 1H Company Total 33.2 47.5 97.7 88.9 88.4 76.9 71.9 Business Units 36.7 51.2 95.9 85.0 85.0 72.0 71.1 Retail + Online 36.4 51.0 95.8 85.0 85.2 71.9 71.0 Retail 8.9 18.3 79.8 73.8 73.5 67.2 53.3 Online 125.4 149.1 144.3 115.8 116.0 86.8 123.3 Existing Store Retail + Online* 37.7 53.8 96.0 84.7 85.4 66.0 70.3 Existing Store Retail 8.6 19.1 79.1 72.7 70.9 65.8 51.7 Existing Store Online* 125.1 148.5 143.5 115.4 115.6 66.5 120.5 Outlet, Other 14.2 27.3 109.2 117.9 107.3 110.6 77.1

% Oct.* Nov.* Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Company Total 98.3 82.5 77.9 Business Units 92.9 79.4 78.0 Retail + Online 92.9 79.1 78.2 Retail 85.7 73.1 71.3 Online 118.5 98.1 99.8 Existing Store Retail + Online* 83.5 72.7 78.3 Existing Store Retail 84.6 72.4 70.2 Existing Store Online* 79.7 73.7 101.7 Outlet, Other 132.7 100.1 77.6

Purchasing Customers

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep.* 1H Retail + Online 46.8 63.8 113.8 89.4 95.2 85.5 84.2 Retail 8.6 19.7 92.0 73.7 79.5 73.3 59.8 Online 153.5 181.3 171.9 131.5 129.4 114.0 146.4 Existing Store Retail + Online* 48.3 65.9 114.7 89.6 96.2 78.1 84.0 Existing Store Retail 8.6 20.8 91.9 73.0 77.1 72.1 58.4 Existing Store Online* 153.5 181.3 171.9 131.5 129.4 91.0 144.0

% Oct.* Nov.* Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Retail + Online 98.9 85.9 82.7 Retail 88.1 74.8 70.9 Online 131.9 120.0 119.0 Existing Store Retail + Online* 86.8 77.9 83.5 Existing Store Retail 87.4 74.3 70.3 Existing Store Online* 85.0 88.7 122.2

Ave. Spending per Customer

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep.* 1H Retail + Online 69.3 71.7 83.3 94.8 90.0 88.4 81.5 Retail 103.1 92.6 86.8 100.1 92.5 91.7 89.2 Online 83.9 83.4 83.3 91.8 91.3 81.9 86.4 Existing Store Retail + Online* 68.9 71.1 81.2 93.6 87.8 84.2 80.6 Existing Store Retail 99.5 91.7 86.1 99.6 91.9 91.4 88.6 Existing Store Online* 83.9 83.4 83.3 91.8 91.3 71.9 85.6

% Oct.* Nov.* Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Retail + Online 96.1 94.5 95.9 Retail 97.3 97.8 100.5 Online 103.4 98.3 92.2 Existing Store Retail + Online* 96.6 94.6 94.1 Existing Store Retail 96.8 97.5 99.9 Existing Store Online* 94.0 90.0 91.3

Sales Data by Business Unit

Sales

% Business Unit I Business Unit II Business Units 80.9 72.4 Retail + Online 81.2 72.5 Retail 74.9 64.1 Online 102.4 95.4 Existing Store Retail + Online* 80.6 74.1 Existing Store Retail 73.6 64.0 Existing Store Online* 101.6 101.9

Purchasing Customers

% Business Unit I Business Unit II Retail + Online - - Retail 73.3 68.1 Online - - Existing Store Retail + Online* - - Existing Store Retail 73.1 67.2 Existing Store Online* - -

Ave. spend per customer

% Business Unit I Business Unit II Retail + Online - - Retail 102.2 94.1 Online - - Existing Store Retail + Online* - - Existing Store Retail 100.6 95.3 Existing Store Online* - -

* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events. * Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales. * An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.

In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons. * Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK * Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.

For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF files below. If you are interested in historical monthly sales summaries, please select the EXCEL file. If you are interested in only this monthly sales summary, please select the PDF file.