UNITED ARROWS LTD.

(7606)
United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for January 2021

02/02/2021
Sales Summary for January 2021

Total company sales decreased 27.3% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also decreased 25.5% to a year earlier.

In January, retail sales fell sharply below the previous year due to the re-declaration of the state of emergency. Though online sales improved, both total sales and existing store sales fell below the same month of the last year. For reference, the effect of two more holidays compared to a year ago would have been around +1.7% to the existing store sales of retail and online.

Total sales of COEN CO., LTD. decreased 26.7% to a year ago.

*CHROME HEARTS JP, GK was excluded from consolidation at the end of December 2020.


The following items were especially popular in the month under review:

Long-sleeved cut-and-sewn, Shoes, and Watch, etc.

Long-sleeved shirts, Long-sleeved cut-and-sewn,Pants , and Dresses, etc.

Sales Data for FY 2021 (YoY)

* From September 12, 2019 to November 26, 2019, the company's online shopping site, UNITED ARROWS LTD. ONLINE STORE was closed. The year-on-year figures of sales, purchasing customers, and average spending per customer from September to November 2020 do not include the results of the site. Thus, existing store comparisons for the period are reference values.

Sales

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep.* 1H
Company Total

33.2

47.5

97.7

88.9

88.4

76.9

71.9

Business Units

36.7

51.2

95.9

85.0

85.0

72.0

71.1

Retail + Online

36.4

51.0

95.8

85.0

85.2

71.9

71.0

Retail

8.9

18.3

79.8

73.8

73.5

67.2

53.3

Online

125.4

149.1

144.3

115.8

116.0

86.8

123.3

Existing Store Retail + Online*

37.7

53.8

96.0

84.7

85.4

66.0

70.3

Existing Store Retail

8.6

19.1

79.1

72.7

70.9

65.8

51.7

Existing Store Online*

125.1

148.5

143.5

115.4

115.6

66.5

120.5

Outlet, Other

14.2

27.3

109.2

117.9

107.3

110.6

77.1

%
Oct.* Nov.* Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Company Total

98.3

82.5

78.6 72.7
Business Units

92.9

79.4

78.7

73.4

Retail + Online

92.9

79.1

78.3

73.6

Retail

85.7

73.1

71.3

55.9

Online

118.5

98.1

100.0

116.3

Existing Store Retail + Online*

83.5

72.7

78.3

74.5

Existing Store Retail

84.6

72.4

70.3

54.8

Existing Store Online*

79.7

73.7

101.7

119.0

Outlet, Other

132.7

100.1

78.0

68.4

Purchasing Customers

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep.* 1H
Retail + Online

46.8

63.8

113.8

89.4

95.2

85.5

84.2

Retail

8.6

19.7

92.0

73.7

79.5

73.3

59.8

Online

153.5

181.3

171.9

131.5

129.4

114.0

146.4

Existing Store Retail + Online*

48.3

65.9

114.7

89.6

96.2

78.1

84.0

Existing Store Retail

8.6

20.8

91.9

73.0

77.1

72.1

58.4

Existing Store Online*

153.5

181.3

171.9

131.5

129.4

91.0

144.0

%
Oct.* Nov.* Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Retail + Online

98.9

85.9

82.7

76.8

Retail

88.1

74.8

70.9

55.5

Online

131.9

120.0

119.0

125.1

Existing Store Retail + Online*

86.8

77.9

83.6

78.7

Existing Store Retail

87.4

74.3

70.3

55.1

Existing Store Online*

85.0

88.7

122.2

128.7

Ave. Spending per Customer

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep.* 1H
Retail + Online

69.3

71.7

83.3

94.8

90.0

88.4

81.5

Retail

103.1

92.6

86.8

100.1

92.5

91.7

89.2

Online

83.9

83.4

83.3

91.8

91.3

81.9

86.4

Existing Store Retail + Online*

68.9

71.1

81.2

93.6

87.8

84.2

80.6

Existing Store Retail

99.5

91.7

86.1

99.6

91.9

91.4

88.6

Existing Store Online*

83.9

83.4

83.3

91.8

91.3

71.9

85.6

%
Oct.* Nov.* Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Retail + Online

96.1

94.5

95.9

95.8

Retail

97.3

97.8

100.6

100.6

Online

103.4

98.3

92.2

100.3

Existing Store Retail + Online*

96.6

94.6

94.0

93.4

Existing Store Retail

96.8

97.5

100.0

99.4

Existing Store Online*

94.0

90.0

91.3

99.4

Sales Data by Business Unit

Sales

%
Business Unit I Business Unit II
Business Units

78.3

64.5

Retail + Online

78.6

64.6

Retail

59.9

48.3

Online

124.7

101.9

Existing Store Retail + Online*

78.2

67.6

Existing Store Retail

58.0

48.7

Existing Store Online*

123.9

109.6

Purchasing Customers

%
Business Unit I Business Unit II
Retail + Online

-

-

Retail

58.1

52.5

Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail + Online*

-

-

Existing Store Retail

57.0

52.9

Existing Store Online*

-

-

Ave. spend per customer

%
Business Unit I Business Unit II
Retail + Online

-

-

Retail

103.2

91.9

Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail + Online*

-

-

Existing Store Retail

101.7

92.1

Existing Store Online*

-

-

* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.

* Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales.

* An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.
In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons.

* Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK

* Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.

For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF files below. If you are interested in historical monthly sales summaries, please select the EXCEL file. If you are interested in only this monthly sales summary, please select the PDF file.

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 06:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net income 2021 -5 989 M -57,1 M -57,1 M
Net Debt 2021 3 922 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 454 M 443 M 443 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 848
Free-Float 69,0%
