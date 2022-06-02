United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023

●Sales Data by Market ( % ) Sales Purchasing Customers Ave. Spending per Customer Trend-conscious Basic Trend-conscious Trend-conscious Basic Trend-conscious Trend-conscious Basic Trend-conscious Market Market Market Market Market Market Business Units 136.0 138.2 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Retail + Online 136.5 138.8 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Retail 171.2 169.7 150.7 155.7 113.6 109.0 Online 88.8 100.9 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Existing Store Retail + Online 140.1 143.0 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Existing Store Retail 180.3 177.2 158.9 163.5 113.5 108.4 Existing Store Online 88.1 103.2 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐

●Sales Summary

Total company sales increased 39.3% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also increased 41.1% to a year earlier.

Sales and the number of purchasing customers grew in retail stores this year because retail store sales were negatively affected by the announcement of a state of emergency last year. Control of discount sales led to the improvement of average spending per customer. Item-wise, sales were favorable not only business apparels including jacket and pants but also summer items such as cut-and-sewn, skirt, dresses and sandals. For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around -2.1% to the existing store sales of retail and online.

In comparison to the results of May 2019, total company sales decreased 8.6%, retail and online sales decreased 12.6%, retail sales decreased 17.5%, online sales increased 2.4%, Outlet, Other sales increased 13.5%.

Total sales of COEN CO., LTD. increased 26.7% to a year ago.