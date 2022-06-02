Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. United Arrows Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7606   JP3949400000

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

(7606)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
2097.00 JPY   +2.69%
United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

June 2, 2022

Sales Results (YoY)

Sales, Purchasing Customers, and Average Spending per Customer are disclosed against figures of the previous fiscal year.

Company Total

139.3%

The figures are the preliminary figures and will be updated on the next monthly sales report.

Existing Store Retail + Online

141.1%

Preliminary figures exclude the impact of the change in revenue recognition standards. The impact is reflected on the next monthly sales report to lower the figures by a few points.

Sales Data

( % )

2022

2023

Total by

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

May

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Full FY

Sales

Company Total

119.1

139.3

128.9

Business Units

120.0

136.8

128.2

Retail + Online

119.5

137.3

128.2

Retail

128.0

170.7

147.1

Online

102.0

93.2

97.1

Existing Store Retail + Online

123.5

141.1

132.2

Existing Store Retail

134.4

179.3

154.5

Existing Store Online

102.3

93.5

97.4

Outlet, Other

121.4

141.7

131.0

Purchasing Customers

Retail + Online

108.9

121.4

115.3

Retail

117.7

152.9

134.2

Online

94.4

86.7

90.0

Existing Store Retail + Online

112.5

124.3

118.6

Existing Store Retail

124.6

160.9

141.7

Existing Store Online

93.8

86.4

89.6

Ave. Spending per Customer

Retail + Online

110.2

117.7

113.6

Retail

108.8

111.6

109.6

Online

105.4

108.7

107.3

Existing Store Retail + Online

110.3

118.4

114.0

Existing Store Retail

107.8

111.4

109.1

Existing Store Online

105.6

108.8

107.5

Sales Data by Market

( % )

Sales

Purchasing Customers

Ave. Spending per Customer

Trend-conscious

Basic Trend-conscious

Trend-conscious

Basic Trend-conscious

Trend-conscious

Basic Trend-conscious

Market

Market

Market

Market

Market

Market

Business Units

136.0

138.2

Retail + Online

136.5

138.8

Retail

171.2

169.7

150.7

155.7

113.6

109.0

Online

88.8

100.9

Existing Store Retail + Online

140.1

143.0

Existing Store Retail

180.3

177.2

158.9

163.5

113.5

108.4

Existing Store Online

88.1

103.2

●Sales Summary

Total company sales increased 39.3% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also increased 41.1% to a year earlier.

Sales and the number of purchasing customers grew in retail stores this year because retail store sales were negatively affected by the announcement of a state of emergency last year. Control of discount sales led to the improvement of average spending per customer. Item-wise, sales were favorable not only business apparels including jacket and pants but also summer items such as cut-and-sewn, skirt, dresses and sandals. For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around -2.1% to the existing store sales of retail and online.

In comparison to the results of May 2019, total company sales decreased 8.6%, retail and online sales decreased 12.6%, retail sales decreased 17.5%, online sales increased 2.4%, Outlet, Other sales increased 13.5%.

Total sales of COEN CO., LTD. increased 26.7% to a year ago.

  • Business Units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet, Other sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.
  • Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available
    to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores.
  • An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change. In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades
    or other reasons.

Trend-conscious MarketUNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK

Basic Trend-conscious Market: green label relaxing, CITEN

●Number of Stores

(Stores)

2022

2023

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Number of Stores at Month-end

265

265

Retail

190

190

Online

49

49

Outlet

26

26

Number of Existing Store at Month-end

227

227

Retail

182

182

Online

45

45

●Store Opening and Closing

[Retail] None

[Online] None

[Outlet] None

●Existing Stores Data for the past 3 years

( % )

Total by

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

May

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Full FY

Sales

'19/4'20/3

98.9

104.3

103.7

97.1

112.3

109.2

92.0

101.7

98.0

97.2

101.9

75.9

101.6

102.2

104.9

97.6

90.7

103.5

94.4

98.3

Retail + Online

'20/4'21/3

37.6

52.6

96.0

84.7

85.4

66.0

83.5

72.7

78.3

74.6

82.0

99.0

45.4

62.9

78.7

77.7

83.7

70.3

80.4

75.7

'21/4'22/3

193.6

123.8

79.8

97.6

79.4

102.6

102.0

106.5

114.3

113.1

95.8

108.6

151.7

113.3

93.5

108.2

107.2

102.6

107.8

105.5

'19/4'20/3

94.0

100.4

101.2

92.9

104.2

97.9

85.3

94.8

96.1

96.7

94.5

59.8

97.1

98.3

97.5

92.6

82.5

97.9

88.2

92.4

Retail

'20/4'21/3

8.6

18.5

79.1

72.7

70.9

65.8

84.6

72.4

70.3

54.9

68.0

110.0

13.7

36.2

69.8

74.8

73.5

51.6

74.2

63.5

'21/4'22/3

702.0

262.6

83.9

99.4

74.2

96.9

104.1

108.4

116.8

134.9

99.1

114.8

402.2

162.0

91.2

110.2

117.9

117.3

113.3

114.9

'19/4'20/3

117.4

116.8

110.1

109.5

134.9

152.0

124.7

132.1

104.4

98.3

118.7

123.9

117.0

114.5

127.8

117.3

111.0

120.7

113.8

116.8

Online

'20/4'21/3

125.1

148.4

143.5

115.4

115.6

66.5

79.7

73.7

101.7

119.1

105.5

81.8

137.5

139.6

100.9

87.0

102.9

120.5

95.6

106.8

'21/4'22/3

80.1

74.6

73.1

94.7

87.4

114.3

96.9

102.4

109.2

91.5

91.8

95.5

77.0

75.6

97.5

103.6

92.6

85.1

97.8

91.6

Purchasing Customers

'19/4'20/3

95.2

102.3

102.5

93.0

113.2

103.6

91.8

100.5

94.1

94.3

108.2

87.2

98.9

100.2

101.2

95.4

95.2

100.7

95.3

98.0

Retail + Online

'20/4'21/3

48.3

66.0

114.7

89.7

96.2

78.1

86.8

77.8

83.6

78.6

91.8

98.7

57.9

79.0

89.0

82.6

87.7

84.1

85.2

84.6

'21/4'22/3

167.2

108.4

68.7

95.1

78.2

94.4

98.8

103.5

115.7

112.1

86.9

95.8

130.9

97.1

89.1

106.7

100.0

92.7

103.3

97.8

'19/4'20/3

91.5

99.3

100.4

88.0

104.0

89.6

83.1

92.9

91.4

91.8

94.0

63.2

95.5

97.1

92.8

89.5

82.9

94.9

86.3

90.6

Retail

'20/4'21/3

8.5

20.1

91.9

73.0

77.1

72.1

87.4

74.3

70.3

55.1

70.2

109.6

14.7

43.3

74.0

76.2

72.5

58.3

74.5

65.8

'21/4'22/3

768.6

249.6

71.8

100.8

72.7

89.5

102.1

107.9

120.9

138.7

94.6

108.5

390.6

139.5

89.0

110.9

116.7

107.5

113.5

110.6

'19/4'20/3

106.4

110.7

107.5

106.9

134.0

147.5

130.4

133.9

103.0

99.9

133.1

148.0

108.7

108.2

124.1

118.5

122.1

116.2

120.7

118.4

Online

'20/4'21/3

153.5

181.3

171.9

131.5

129.4

91.0

85.0

88.7

122.2

128.7

116.6

86.2

168.8

170.0

121.3

101.3

110.7

144.0

107.2

125.8

'21/4'22/3

75.3

68.6

64.4

86.9

85.0

100.6

92.7

95.3

106.9

89.1

80.9

77.0

71.3

68.7

89.4

99.1

83.4

78.4

89.8

83.4

Ave. Spending per Customer

'19/4'20/3

102.5

100.9

100.5

103.2

98.5

103.3

98.7

99.3

104.2

101.9

92.9

85.4

101.5

101.1

102.3

101.2

94.0

101.6

97.9

99.2

Retail + Online

'20/4'21/3

68.9

71.1

81.2

93.6

87.8

84.2

96.6

94.6

94.0

93.4

88.4

101.5

69.6

74.2

87.7

94.8

95.0

80.6

94.5

88.0

'21/4'22/3

128.3

121.7

117.1

101.8

99.2

105.5

103.2

102.0

98.6

100.4

107.0

110.7

126.1

121.6

102.9

101.0

105.3

111.5

103.3

107.6

'19/4'20/3

102.7

101.1

100.8

105.5

100.2

109.3

102.6

102.0

105.1

105.3

100.5

94.7

101.7

101.3

105.0

103.5

99.5

103.2

102.2

102.0

Retail

'20/4'21/3

100.9

92.0

86.1

99.6

91.9

91.4

96.8

97.5

100.0

99.5

96.9

100.4

92.7

83.7

94.4

98.1

101.3

88.6

99.6

96.5

'21/4'22/3

91.3

105.2

116.9

98.5

102.1

108.2

102.0

100.4

96.6

97.3

104.7

105.8

103.0

116.1

102.5

99.4

101.1

109.1

99.9

103.9

'19/4'20/3

107.5

104.0

101.6

99.7

101.6

106.4

98.8

102.1

103.6

94.6

88.3

89.7

105.6

104.1

102.6

101.1

91.1

102.9

95.0

98.7

Online

'20/4'21/3

83.9

83.4

83.3

91.8

91.3

71.9

94.0

90.0

91.3

99.4

93.0

94.1

83.3

83.3

86.3

92.9

96.4

85.6

94.5

88.6

'21/4'22/3

105.0

105.6

113.7

105.3

98.4

106.2

102.8

102.1

100.2

96.1

103.9

107.4

105.6

108.5

103.7

101.7

101.2

105.5

102.5

104.9

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 118 B 906 M 906 M
Net income 2022 774 M 5,96 M 5,96 M
Net Debt 2022 7 653 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 89,8x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 58 187 M 448 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 641
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Duration : Period :
United Arrows Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 042,00 JPY
Average target price 2 152,86 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Matsuzaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Tatsuya Kimura Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yukari Sakai Independent Outside Director
Hidehiko Nishikawa Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Higashi Director & Chief Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED ARROWS LTD.11.52%448
INDITEX-22.08%74 764
KERING-27.88%67 450
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.14%49 214
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.60%29 875
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-24.40%22 796