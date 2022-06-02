United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023
06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023
UNITED ARROWS LTD.
June 2, 2022
■ Sales Results (YoY)
・Sales, Purchasing Customers, and Average Spending per Customer are disclosed against figures of the previous fiscal year.
Company Total
139.3%
・The figures are the preliminary figures and will be updated on the next monthly sales report.
Existing Store Retail + Online
141.1%
・Preliminary figures exclude the impact of the change in revenue recognition standards. The impact is reflected on the next monthly sales report to lower the figures by a few points.
●Sales Data
( % )
2022
2023
Total by
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
May
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1H
2H
Full FY
Sales
Company Total
119.1
139.3
128.9
Business Units
120.0
136.8
128.2
Retail + Online
119.5
137.3
128.2
Retail
128.0
170.7
147.1
Online
102.0
93.2
97.1
Existing Store Retail + Online
123.5
141.1
132.2
Existing Store Retail
134.4
179.3
154.5
Existing Store Online
102.3
93.5
97.4
Outlet, Other
121.4
141.7
131.0
Purchasing Customers
Retail + Online
108.9
121.4
115.3
Retail
117.7
152.9
134.2
Online
94.4
86.7
90.0
Existing Store Retail + Online
112.5
124.3
118.6
Existing Store Retail
124.6
160.9
141.7
Existing Store Online
93.8
86.4
89.6
Ave. Spending per Customer
Retail + Online
110.2
117.7
113.6
Retail
108.8
111.6
109.6
Online
105.4
108.7
107.3
Existing Store Retail + Online
110.3
118.4
114.0
Existing Store Retail
107.8
111.4
109.1
Existing Store Online
105.6
108.8
107.5
●Sales Data by Market
( % )
Sales
Purchasing Customers
Ave. Spending per Customer
Trend-conscious
Basic Trend-conscious
Trend-conscious
Basic Trend-conscious
Trend-conscious
Basic Trend-conscious
Market
Market
Market
Market
Market
Market
Business Units
136.0
138.2
‐
‐
‐
‐
Retail + Online
136.5
138.8
‐
‐
‐
‐
Retail
171.2
169.7
150.7
155.7
113.6
109.0
Online
88.8
100.9
‐
‐
‐
‐
Existing Store Retail + Online
140.1
143.0
‐
‐
‐
‐
Existing Store Retail
180.3
177.2
158.9
163.5
113.5
108.4
Existing Store Online
88.1
103.2
‐
‐
‐
‐
●Sales Summary
Total company sales increased 39.3% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also increased 41.1% to a year earlier.
Sales and the number of purchasing customers grew in retail stores this year because retail store sales were negatively affected by the announcement of a state of emergency last year. Control of discount sales led to the improvement of average spending per customer. Item-wise, sales were favorable not only business apparels including jacket and pants but also summer items such as cut-and-sewn, skirt, dresses and sandals. For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around -2.1% to the existing store sales of retail and online.
In comparison to the results of May 2019, total company sales decreased 8.6%, retail and online sales decreased 12.6%, retail sales decreased 17.5%, online sales increased 2.4%, Outlet, Other sales increased 13.5%.
Total sales of COEN CO., LTD. increased 26.7% to a year ago.
Business Units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet, Other sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.
Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available
to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores.
An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change. In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades
or other reasons.
・Trend-conscious Market：UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK
・Basic Trend-conscious Market: green label relaxing, CITEN