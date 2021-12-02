Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. United Arrows Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7606   JP3949400000

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

(7606)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for November 2021

12/02/2021 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sales Summary for November 2021

In November, total company sales increased 6.9% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online also increased 8.5% to a year earlier.

Owing to the temperature down and several sales promotions, fall and winter items started to move to push YoY sales of existing retail and online stores. In existing retail stores, recovery trends were seen in sales and the number of purchasing customers.

For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around -2.2% to the existing store sales of retail and online.

In comparison to the results of November 2019, total company sales decreased 11.8%, retail and online sales decreased 15.4%, retail sales decreased 21.3%, online sales increased 3.3%, outlet, other sales also increased 7.8%.

Total sales of COEN CO., LTD. increased by 24.4% year-on-year.

The following items were especially popular in the month under review:

Knitwear, Pants, Outerwear, and Shoes, etc.

Knitwear, Pants, Skirts, and Dresses, etc.

Sales Data for FY 2022 (YoY)

Sales

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H
Company Total 225.5 138.0 80.4 96.6 76.5 98.2 104.1
Business Units 196.0 124.8 80.3 97.4 78.5 100.8 102.4
Retail + Online 195.4 124.9 79.7 96.9 78.0 100.3 101.8

Retail

705.1 264.3 84.3 99.0 73.0 94.1 115.7

Online

78.6 73.7 72.0 93.1 86.6 115.4 84.1
Existing Store Retail + Online* 193.6 123.8 79.8 97.6 79.4 102.6 102.6

Existing Store Retail

702.0 262.6 83.9 99.4 74.2 96.9 117.3

Existing Store Online*

80.1 74.6 73.1 94.7 87.4 114.3 85.1
Outlet, Other 645.0 293.9 84.5 95.2 70.9 89.8 118.3
%
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Company Total 100.9 106.9
Business Units 101.6 106.7
Retail + Online 100.9 107.0

Retail

102.2 107.7

Online

97.6 105.3
Existing Store Retail + Online* 102.0 108.5

Existing Store Retail

104.1 110.2

Existing Store Online*

96.9 104.7
Outlet, Other 105.5 107.7

Purchasing Customers

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H
Retail + Online 169.1 109.8 69.0 94.8 77.1 93.1 92.5

Retail

776.5 256.0 72.9 101.2 72.2 87.4 107.1

Online

73.6 67.4 63.3 85.0 83.8 101.7 77.2
Existing Store Retail + Online* 167.2 108.4 68.7 95.1 78.2 94.4 92.7

Existing Store Retail

768.6 249.6 71.8 100.8 72.7 89.5 107.5

Existing Store Online*

75.3 68.6 64.4 86.9 85.0 100.6 78.4
%
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Retail + Online 98.4 102.5

Retail

100.6 105.7

Online

93.9 96.5
Existing Store Retail + Online* 98.8 103.5

Existing Store Retail

102.1 107.9

Existing Store Online*

92.7 95.3

Ave. Spending per Customer

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H
Retail + Online 128.4 121.6 116.8 101.6 99.0 104.7 111.0

Retail

90.8 103.2 115.7 97.8 101.1 107.6 108.0

Online

105.5 106.0 114.3 106.2 99.2 106.4 106.1
Existing Store Retail + Online* 128.3 121.7 117.1 101.8 99.2 105.5

111.5

Existing Store Retail

91.3 105.2 116.9 98.5 102.1 108.2 109.1

Existing Store Online*

105.0 105.6 113.7 105.3 98.4 106.2 105.5
%
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Retail + Online 102.4 103.2

Retail

101.5 101.9

Online

102.5 103.8
Existing Store Retail + Online* 103.2 103.8

Existing Store Retail

102.0 102.1

Existing Store Online*

102.8 104.2

Sales Data by Business Unit

Sales

%
Trend-conscious Market Basic Trend-conscious Market
Business Units 105.9 108.3
Retail + Online 106.3 108.3

Retail

109.4 104.3

Online

98.7 117.7
Existing Store Retail + Online* 108.0 109.6

Existing Store Retail

112.0 106.6

Existing Store Online*

98.7 116.0

Purchasing Customers

%
Trend-conscious Market Basic Trend-conscious Market
Retail + Online

-

-

Retail

108.9 102.1

Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail + Online*

-

-

Existing Store Retail

111.4 104.1

Existing Store Online*

-

-

Ave. spend per customer

%
Trend-conscious Market Basic Trend-conscious Market
Retail + Online

-

-

Retail

100.4 102.1

Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail + Online*

-

-

Existing Store Retail

100.5 102.4

Existing Store Online*

-

-

* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.

* Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales.

* An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.
In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons.

* Trend-conscious Market: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK, California General Store

* Basic Trend-conscious Market: green label relaxing, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD., CITEN

For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF files below. If you are interested in historical monthly sales summaries, please select the EXCEL file. If you are interested in only this monthly sales summary, please select the PDF file.

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED ARROWS LTD.
01:21aUNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for November 2021
PU
01:11aUNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for November 2021, FY 2022
PU
11/18UNITED ARROWS : Earnings Announcement Q&A for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021
PU
11/16UNITED ARROWS : Presentation Material of Earnings Announcement for the First Half Ended Se..
PU
11/09Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021 (Consolidated)
PU
11/09United Arrows Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
11/02Monthly Sales Report for October 2021
PU
10/04UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for September 2021, FY 2022
PU
10/04UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for September 2021
PU
10/04United Arrows Ltd. Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended September..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 1 090 M 1 090 M
Net income 2022 1 792 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2022 7 189 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,9x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 54 626 M 484 M 483 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 641
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Duration : Period :
United Arrows Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 917,00 JPY
Average target price 2 242,86 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Matsuzaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Tatsuya Kimura Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yukari Sakai Independent Outside Director
Hidehiko Nishikawa Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Higashi Director & Chief Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED ARROWS LTD.25.62%484
INDITEX11.79%97 815
KERING18.62%95 289
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-27.46%60 718
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.17%38 767
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-6.98%29 172