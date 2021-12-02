United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for November 2021

Sales Summary for November 2021

In November, total company sales increased 6.9% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online also increased 8.5% to a year earlier.

Owing to the temperature down and several sales promotions, fall and winter items started to move to push YoY sales of existing retail and online stores. In existing retail stores, recovery trends were seen in sales and the number of purchasing customers.

For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around -2.2% to the existing store sales of retail and online.

In comparison to the results of November 2019, total company sales decreased 11.8%, retail and online sales decreased 15.4%, retail sales decreased 21.3%, online sales increased 3.3%, outlet, other sales also increased 7.8%.

Total sales of COEN CO., LTD. increased by 24.4% year-on-year.

The following items were especially popular in the month under review:

Knitwear, Pants, Outerwear, and Shoes, etc.



Knitwear, Pants, Skirts, and Dresses, etc.





Sales Data for FY 2022 (YoY)

Sales

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Company Total 225.5 138.0 80.4 96.6 76.5 98.2 104.1 Business Units 196.0 124.8 80.3 97.4 78.5 100.8 102.4 Retail + Online 195.4 124.9 79.7 96.9 78.0 100.3 101.8 Retail 705.1 264.3 84.3 99.0 73.0 94.1 115.7 Online 78.6 73.7 72.0 93.1 86.6 115.4 84.1 Existing Store Retail + Online* 193.6 123.8 79.8 97.6 79.4 102.6 102.6 Existing Store Retail 702.0 262.6 83.9 99.4 74.2 96.9 117.3 Existing Store Online* 80.1 74.6 73.1 94.7 87.4 114.3 85.1 Outlet, Other 645.0 293.9 84.5 95.2 70.9 89.8 118.3

% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Company Total 100.9 106.9 Business Units 101.6 106.7 Retail + Online 100.9 107.0 Retail 102.2 107.7 Online 97.6 105.3 Existing Store Retail + Online* 102.0 108.5 Existing Store Retail 104.1 110.2 Existing Store Online* 96.9 104.7 Outlet, Other 105.5 107.7

Purchasing Customers

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Retail + Online 169.1 109.8 69.0 94.8 77.1 93.1 92.5 Retail 776.5 256.0 72.9 101.2 72.2 87.4 107.1 Online 73.6 67.4 63.3 85.0 83.8 101.7 77.2 Existing Store Retail + Online* 167.2 108.4 68.7 95.1 78.2 94.4 92.7 Existing Store Retail 768.6 249.6 71.8 100.8 72.7 89.5 107.5 Existing Store Online* 75.3 68.6 64.4 86.9 85.0 100.6 78.4

% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Retail + Online 98.4 102.5 Retail 100.6 105.7 Online 93.9 96.5 Existing Store Retail + Online* 98.8 103.5 Existing Store Retail 102.1 107.9 Existing Store Online* 92.7 95.3

Ave. Spending per Customer

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Retail + Online 128.4 121.6 116.8 101.6 99.0 104.7 111.0 Retail 90.8 103.2 115.7 97.8 101.1 107.6 108.0 Online 105.5 106.0 114.3 106.2 99.2 106.4 106.1 Existing Store Retail + Online* 128.3 121.7 117.1 101.8 99.2 105.5 111.5 Existing Store Retail 91.3 105.2 116.9 98.5 102.1 108.2 109.1 Existing Store Online* 105.0 105.6 113.7 105.3 98.4 106.2 105.5

% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Retail + Online 102.4 103.2 Retail 101.5 101.9 Online 102.5 103.8 Existing Store Retail + Online* 103.2 103.8 Existing Store Retail 102.0 102.1 Existing Store Online* 102.8 104.2

Sales Data by Business Unit

Sales

% Trend-conscious Market Basic Trend-conscious Market Business Units 105.9 108.3 Retail + Online 106.3 108.3 Retail 109.4 104.3 Online 98.7 117.7 Existing Store Retail + Online* 108.0 109.6 Existing Store Retail 112.0 106.6 Existing Store Online* 98.7 116.0

Purchasing Customers

% Trend-conscious Market Basic Trend-conscious Market Retail + Online - - Retail 108.9 102.1 Online - - Existing Store Retail + Online* - - Existing Store Retail 111.4 104.1 Existing Store Online* - -

Ave. spend per customer

% Trend-conscious Market Basic Trend-conscious Market Retail + Online - - Retail 100.4 102.1 Online - - Existing Store Retail + Online* - - Existing Store Retail 100.5 102.4 Existing Store Online* - -

* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events. * Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales. * An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.

In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons. * Trend-conscious Market: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK, California General Store * Basic Trend-conscious Market: green label relaxing, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD., CITEN

