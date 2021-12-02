United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for November 2021
12/02/2021 | 01:21am EST
Sales Summary for November 2021
In November, total company sales increased 6.9% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online also increased 8.5% to a year earlier.
Owing to the temperature down and several sales promotions, fall and winter items started to move to push YoY sales of existing retail and online stores. In existing retail stores, recovery trends were seen in sales and the number of purchasing customers.
For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around -2.2% to the existing store sales of retail and online.
In comparison to the results of November 2019, total company sales decreased 11.8%, retail and online sales decreased 15.4%, retail sales decreased 21.3%, online sales increased 3.3%, outlet, other sales also increased 7.8%.
Total sales of COEN CO., LTD. increased by 24.4% year-on-year.
The following items were especially popular in the month under review:
Knitwear, Pants, Outerwear, and Shoes, etc.
Knitwear, Pants, Skirts, and Dresses, etc.
Sales Data for FY 2022 (YoY)
Sales
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Company Total
225.5
138.0
80.4
96.6
76.5
98.2
104.1
Business Units
196.0
124.8
80.3
97.4
78.5
100.8
102.4
Retail + Online
195.4
124.9
79.7
96.9
78.0
100.3
101.8
Retail
705.1
264.3
84.3
99.0
73.0
94.1
115.7
Online
78.6
73.7
72.0
93.1
86.6
115.4
84.1
Existing Store Retail + Online*
193.6
123.8
79.8
97.6
79.4
102.6
102.6
Existing Store Retail
702.0
262.6
83.9
99.4
74.2
96.9
117.3
Existing Store Online*
80.1
74.6
73.1
94.7
87.4
114.3
85.1
Outlet, Other
645.0
293.9
84.5
95.2
70.9
89.8
118.3
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Company Total
100.9
106.9
Business Units
101.6
106.7
Retail + Online
100.9
107.0
Retail
102.2
107.7
Online
97.6
105.3
Existing Store Retail + Online*
102.0
108.5
Existing Store Retail
104.1
110.2
Existing Store Online*
96.9
104.7
Outlet, Other
105.5
107.7
Purchasing Customers
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Retail + Online
169.1
109.8
69.0
94.8
77.1
93.1
92.5
Retail
776.5
256.0
72.9
101.2
72.2
87.4
107.1
Online
73.6
67.4
63.3
85.0
83.8
101.7
77.2
Existing Store Retail + Online*
167.2
108.4
68.7
95.1
78.2
94.4
92.7
Existing Store Retail
768.6
249.6
71.8
100.8
72.7
89.5
107.5
Existing Store Online*
75.3
68.6
64.4
86.9
85.0
100.6
78.4
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Retail + Online
98.4
102.5
Retail
100.6
105.7
Online
93.9
96.5
Existing Store Retail + Online*
98.8
103.5
Existing Store Retail
102.1
107.9
Existing Store Online*
92.7
95.3
Ave. Spending per Customer
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Retail + Online
128.4
121.6
116.8
101.6
99.0
104.7
111.0
Retail
90.8
103.2
115.7
97.8
101.1
107.6
108.0
Online
105.5
106.0
114.3
106.2
99.2
106.4
106.1
Existing Store Retail + Online*
128.3
121.7
117.1
101.8
99.2
105.5
111.5
Existing Store Retail
91.3
105.2
116.9
98.5
102.1
108.2
109.1
Existing Store Online*
105.0
105.6
113.7
105.3
98.4
106.2
105.5
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Retail + Online
102.4
103.2
Retail
101.5
101.9
Online
102.5
103.8
Existing Store Retail + Online*
103.2
103.8
Existing Store Retail
102.0
102.1
Existing Store Online*
102.8
104.2
Sales Data by Business Unit
Sales
%
Trend-conscious Market
Basic Trend-conscious Market
Business Units
105.9
108.3
Retail + Online
106.3
108.3
Retail
109.4
104.3
Online
98.7
117.7
Existing Store Retail + Online*
108.0
109.6
Existing Store Retail
112.0
106.6
Existing Store Online*
98.7
116.0
Purchasing Customers
%
Trend-conscious Market
Basic Trend-conscious Market
Retail + Online
-
-
Retail
108.9
102.1
Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail + Online*
-
-
Existing Store Retail
111.4
104.1
Existing Store Online*
-
-
Ave. spend per customer
%
Trend-conscious Market
Basic Trend-conscious Market
Retail + Online
-
-
Retail
100.4
102.1
Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail + Online*
-
-
Existing Store Retail
100.5
102.4
Existing Store Online*
-
-
* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.
* Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales.
* An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.
In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons.
* Trend-conscious Market: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK, California General Store
* Basic Trend-conscious Market: green label relaxing, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD., CITEN
For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF files below. If you are interested in historical monthly sales summaries, please select the EXCEL file. If you are interested in only this monthly sales summary, please select the PDF file.
Monthly Sales Summary : The Year Ending March 31, 2022 [ EXCEL][ PDF]
United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:20:01 UTC.