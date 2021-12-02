United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for November 2021, FY 2022

●Sales Data by Market ( % ) Sales Purchasing Customers Ave. Spending per Customer Trend-conscious Market Basic Trend-conscious Trend-conscious Market Basic Trend-conscious Trend-conscious Market Basic Trend-conscious Market Market Market Business Units 105.9 108.3 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Retail + Online 106.3 108.3 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Retail 109.4 104.3 108.9 102.1 100.4 102.1 Online 98.7 117.7 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Existing Store Retail + Online 108.0 109.6 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Existing Store Retail 112.0 106.6 111.4 104.1 100.5 102.4 Existing Store Online 98.7 116.0 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐

●Sales Summary

In November, total company sales increased 6.9% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online also increased 8.5% to a year earlier.

Owing to the temperature down and several sales promotions, fall and winter items started to move to push YoY sales of existing retail and online stores.

In existing retail stores, recovery trends were seen in sales and the number of purchasing customers.

For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around ‐2.2% to the existing store sales of retail and online.

In comparison to the results of November 2019, total company sales decreased 11.8%, retail and online sales decreased 15.4%, retail sales decreased 21.3%, online sales increased 3.3%, outlet, other sales also increased 7.8%.