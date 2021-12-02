United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for November 2021, FY 2022
12/02/2021 | 01:11am EST
Monthly Sales Report for November 2021, FY 2022
UNITED ARROWS LTD.
December 2 , 2021
・Sales, Purchasing Customers, and Average Spending per Customer are disclosed against figures of the previous fiscal year.
・The figures are the preliminary figures and will be updated on the next monthly sales report.
●Sales Data
( % )
2021
2022
Total by
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Nov.
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1H
2H
Full FY
Sales
Company Total
225.5
138.0
80.4
96.6
76.5
98.2
100.9
106.9
104.1
121.5
90.9
104.1
Business Units
196.0
124.8
80.3
97.4
78.5
100.8
101.6
106.7
103.0
114.3
92.7
102.4
Retail + Online
195.4
124.9
79.7
96.9
78.0
100.3
100.9
107.0
102.5
113.8
92.2
101.8
Retail
705.1
264.3
84.3
99.0
73.0
94.1
102.2
107.7
111.9
162.8
89.8
115.7
Online
78.6
73.7
72.0
93.1
86.6
115.4
97.6
105.3
88.1
74.4
96.8
84.1
Existing Store Retail + Online
193.6
123.8
79.8
97.6
79.4
102.6
102.0
108.5
103.5
113.3
93.5
102.6
Existing Store Retail
702.0
262.6
83.9
99.4
74.2
96.9
104.1
110.2
113.6
162.0
91.2
117.3
Existing Store Online
80.1
74.6
73.1
94.7
87.4
114.3
96.9
104.7
88.7
75.6
97.5
85.1
Outlet, Other
645.0
293.9
84.5
95.2
70.9
89.8
105.5
107.7
114.2
182.9
85.3
118.3
Purchasing Customers
Retail + Online
169.1
109.8
69.0
94.8
77.1
93.1
98.4
102.5
94.2
97.8
88.3
92.5
Retail
776.5
256.0
72.9
101.2
72.2
87.4
100.6
105.7
106.1
141.8
88.2
107.1
Online
73.6
67.4
63.3
85.0
83.8
101.7
93.9
96.5
80.1
67.4
88.4
77.2
Existing Store Retail + Online
167.2
108.4
68.7
95.1
78.2
94.4
98.8
103.5
94.6
97.1
89.1
92.7
Existing Store Retail
768.6
249.6
71.8
100.8
72.7
89.5
102.1
107.9
106.8
139.5
89.0
107.5
Existing Store Online
75.3
68.6
64.4
86.9
85.0
100.6
92.7
95.3
80.9
68.7
89.4
78.4
Ave. Spending per Customer
Retail + Online
128.4
121.6
116.8
101.6
99.0
104.7
102.4
103.2
109.2
121.3
102.6
111.0
Retail
90.8
103.2
115.7
97.8
101.1
107.6
101.5
101.9
105.5
114.8
101.8
108.0
Online
105.5
106.0
114.3
106.2
99.2
106.4
102.5
103.8
106.8
109.0
104.5
106.1
Existing Store Retail + Online
128.3
121.7
117.1
101.8
99.2
105.5
103.2
103.8
109.8
121.6
102.9
111.5
Existing Store Retail
91.3
105.2
116.9
98.5
102.1
108.2
102.0
102.1
106.4
116.1
102.5
109.1
Existing Store Online
105.0
105.6
113.7
105.3
98.4
106.2
102.8
104.2
106.2
108.5
103.7
105.5
●Sales Data by Market
( % )
Sales
Purchasing Customers
Ave. Spending per Customer
Trend-conscious Market
Basic Trend-conscious
Trend-conscious Market
Basic Trend-conscious
Trend-conscious Market
Basic Trend-conscious
Market
Market
Market
Business Units
105.9
108.3
‐
‐
‐
‐
Retail + Online
106.3
108.3
‐
‐
‐
‐
Retail
109.4
104.3
108.9
102.1
100.4
102.1
Online
98.7
117.7
‐
‐
‐
‐
Existing Store Retail + Online
108.0
109.6
‐
‐
‐
‐
Existing Store Retail
112.0
106.6
111.4
104.1
100.5
102.4
Existing Store Online
98.7
116.0
‐
‐
‐
‐
●Sales Summary
In November, total company sales increased 6.9% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online also increased 8.5% to a year earlier.
Owing to the temperature down and several sales promotions, fall and winter items started to move to push YoY sales of existing retail and online stores.
In existing retail stores, recovery trends were seen in sales and the number of purchasing customers.
For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around ‐2.2% to the existing store sales of retail and online.
In comparison to the results of November 2019, total company sales decreased 11.8%, retail and online sales decreased 15.4%, retail sales decreased 21.3%, online sales increased 3.3%, outlet, other sales also increased 7.8%.
Business Units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet, Other sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.
Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online
stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available
to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores.
An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change. In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades
or other reasons.
・Trend-conscious Market：UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER,
Odette e Odile, BLAMINK
・BasicTrend-conscious Market: green label relaxing, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.,
CITEN
Total sales of COEN CO., LTD. increased by 24.4% year‐on‐year.
United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:10:08 UTC.