United Arrows : Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2023

Message from the President I would like to thank our shareholders for their support and patronage. We completed the previous medium-term management plan whose basic policy was "Weather the crisis and regain our earnings power." During the period covered by the plan, we implemented various measures to drastically review our revenue structure and switched to a sales approach that enables securing an appropriate level of gross margin by emphasizing regular price sales. We have also started initiatives for future growth, such as the promotion of Online Merges with Offline (OMO), and new brand development, and have improved our performance. In May 2023, we announced a long-term vision covering the years up to the year ending March 31, 2033, and a medium-term management plan covering the years up to the year ending March 31, 2026. The slogan of our long-term vision is "UNITED ARROWS, a beautiful company, will continue to pursue sincerity, goodness, and a sense of beauty to become an enterprise that contributes to the realization of a sustainable society, is loved by customers, and offers high added value." We want to become a highly sensitive, high-value-added lifestyle provider and be an indispensable part of a stylish lifestyle. We aim to achieve this long-term vision by expanding our business domain to include all aspects of lifestyle and by broadening our customer base. The theme of the new medium-term management plan is "Providing Inspiration - Connecting Deeply and Widely with Customers." In a three-year period, we intend to lay the foundation for our long-term vision by growing our existing businesses and expanding our business domain while deepening our contact with our customers. We are committed to achieving this plan by maximizing our competitive advantage in terms of people, products, and resources, and through tireless efforts. I believe that this will enhance our corporate value and lead to greater shareholder value. We sincerely ask our shareholders to continue supporting the UNITED ARROWS Group. Yoshinori Matsuzaki Representative Director, President and CEO 1

Sustainability Action UNITED ARROWS is promoting sustainability action under the slogan "SARROWS." Based on three themes, "Circularity" in the pursuit of circular fashion, "Carbon Neutrality" to preserve our beautiful earth, and "Humanity" as the sound foundation for these initiatives, we aim to advance toward a rich, fulfilling future together with all the people involved with UNITED ARROWS. UNITED ARROWS 2030 Targets and Progress FY2031 FY2022 targets Circularity Disposal rate of products 0.1% 1.0% Circular fashion Percentage of environmentally 50% 2.0% conscious products Carbon Neutrality Reduction rate of CO2 emissions 30% 10.8% Toward a carbon-neutral world Ratio of renewable energy 50% 3.2% Humanity Rate of Code of Conduct for 100% 11.6% Work and live in a healthy way Business Partners consent forms acquired Employee engagement scores 80% 70% Aim to be a Transparent Enterprise ESG Data Book UNITED ARROWS has issued an ESG Data Book. Securing transparency of information on the assessment of environmental impacts of business activities, human rights considerations, social contribution, and other ESG-related information is increasingly valued in corporate governance. Disclosure of ESG-related information as objective statistical data can accurately convey the latest information about UNITED ARROWS today and make it easier to show the Company's progress. Data in the environmental field include the environmental impacts of our business activities, and data in the social field include, for example, the gender ratio and the ratio of employees taking maternity leave and childcare leave. We believe disclosure will enhance the transparency of our business activities and facilitate dialogue with our stakeholders on value creation for a sustainable future. 2

Consolidated Financial Highlights Total sales Operating profit 130,135 million yen 6,362 million yen Up 9.9% year on year Up 278.0% year on year Operating profit ratio Net income attributable to ROE (Ratio of net income to owners of parent shareholders' equity) 49.% 4,341 million yen 13.6% Up 3.5 percentage points year Up 492.6% year on year on year 3

