  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBCP   US9099111091

UNITED BANCORP, INC.

(UBCP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:23 2022-08-18 am EDT
15.44 USD   +0.39%
11:14aUNITED BANCORP : Increases its Third Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.1575 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 3.84%
PU
11:07aUnited Bancorp Raises Dividend to $0.1575/Share From $0.1550; Payable on Sept. 20 to Shareholders of Record on Sept. 9
MT
08/15Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
AQ
United Bancorp : Increases its Third Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.1575 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 3.84%

08/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / On August 17, 2022, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a third quarter dividend payment of $0.1575 per share for shareholders of record on September 9, 2022 with a payment date of September 20, 2022. This payment is greater than the regular cash dividends paid in the first and second quarters of the current year, which were $0.1525 and $0.1550 respectively. With this third quarter dividend payment and year-to-date, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.6150 (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.15 paid in the first quarter), which is an increase of $0.08, or 15.0%, over the amount paid during the same period the previous year. At the third quarter payment level, the regular cash dividend produces a forward yield of 3.84% based on UBCP's market value of $16.39 at the most recent quarter-end.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $719.1 million and total shareholder's equity of $58.3 million as of June 30, 2022. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has eighteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Contact:

Scott A. Everson
President and CEO
(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6154
ceo@unitedbancorp.com

Randall M. Greenwood
Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer
(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6181
cfo@unitedbancorp.com

SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712642/United-Bancorp-Inc-Increases-its-Third-Quarter-Cash-Dividend-Payment-to-01575-per-Share-which-produces-a-Forward-Yield-of-384

Disclaimer

United Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
