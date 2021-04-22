Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBCP

UNITED BANCORP, INC.

(UBCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Bancorp : Increases its Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.1450 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 4.05% and Reports on Annual Shareholder Meeting

04/22/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / On April 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) declared a second quarter dividend payment of $0.1450 per share for shareholders of record on June 10, 2021 with a payment date of June 18, 2021. This payment is greater than the regular cash dividend paid in the first quarter, which was $0.1425. In the first two quarters of the current year, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.3875 (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.10 paid in the first quarter), which is an increase of $0.1025, or 36%, over the amount paid during the same period the previous year. At the second quarter payment level, the regular cash dividend produces a forward yield of 4.05% based on the market value at the most recent quarter end.

Scott A. Everson, President and CEO announced at the annual meeting held that date, the Shareholders of UBCP elected Directors for the following year including himself; Gary W. Glessner, CPA and Managing Member of Glessner and Associates, PLLC, Wheeling, West Virginia; John M. Hoopingarner, Of Counsel, McMahon, DeGulis LLP, Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio and Richard L. Riesbeck, Chairman of the UBCP Board of Directors and President, Riesbeck Food Markets, Inc., St. Clairsville, Ohio.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $693.4 million and total shareholder's equity of $68.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has twenty banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. The Company also operates a Loan Production Office in Wheeling, WV (Ohio County). United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Contact:

United Bancorp, Inc.
Martins Ferry, OH 43935
Contact: Scott A. Everson
President and CEO
Phone: (740) 633-0445 Ext. 6154
[email protected]

Randall M. Greenwood
Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer
(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6181
[email protected]

SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641784/United-Bancorp-Inc-Increases-its-Second-Quarter-Cash-Dividend-Payment-to-01450-per-Share-which-produces-a-Forward-Yield-of-405-and-Reports-on-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting

Disclaimer

United Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED BANCORP, INC.
11:13aUNITED BANCORP  : Increases its Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.1450 ..
PU
03/19UNITED BANCORP  : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/09UNITED BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/18UNITED BANCORP INC /OH/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
02/18UNITED BANCORP  : Declares Special Dividend
MT
02/18UNITED BANCORP  : Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1425 per Common Share..
PU
01/22UNITED BANCORP INC /OH/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
01/21UNITED BANCORP  : Reports Record Earnings for Both the Fourth Quarter and Year E..
PU
2020UNITED BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020UNITED BANCORP INC /OH/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,0 M - -
Net income 2021 7,01 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 86,9 M 86,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart UNITED BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 15,00 $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott A. Everson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall M. Greenwood Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Richard L. Riesbeck Chairman
Matthew F. Branstetter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John M. Hoopingarner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED BANCORP, INC.13.81%87
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.21%176 179
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.97%76 575
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.18.98%68 795
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.20%62 258
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.94%52 305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ