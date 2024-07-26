Contact: Leigh Anne Russell Jones EVP, Chief Financial Officer (251) 446-6165 /leighanne.jones@unitedbank.com July 26, 2024 For Immediate Release United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings (OTCQX: UBAB)- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., parent company of United Bank (UB), Town-Country United Bank (TCUB), and UB Community Development (UBCD) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. ("United") reported net income of $14.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $14.0 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the six- month period were $4.01 compared to $3.88 for the same period in 2023. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $8.0 million as compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter 2023. Earnings per share for the three-month period were $2.26 versus $2.02 for the same period in 2023. Balance Sheet United total assets of $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $33.0 million or 2.4% from the prior year. Cash and short-term investments totaled $184.0 million, which is an increase of $15.2 million or 9.0% from the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents to total assets ratio was 13.3%. Securities totaled $288.5 million at the end of June, a decrease of $37.7 million or 11.5% from the second quarter in 2023. Total loans held for investment as of June 30, 2024, were $843.6 million compared to $789.4 million as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $54.3 million or 6.9%. Growth was fueled by commercial and real-estate lending. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $12.3 million was the same for both periods. The current allowance to loans coverage ratio was 1.46%. Other real estate increased by $1.6 million due to the reclassification of three bank owned properties. Additional bank owned life insurance was purchased in September 2023 resulting in a $1.3 million year-over-year increase. A reduction in deferred tax assets caused a year-over-year decline of $528,104 in other assets. Deposits totaled $1.08 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.1 billion for the same period the prior year, a decrease of $18.1 million or 1.6%. USDA Community Facility draws increased other borrowings by $16.1 million to $34.6 million. The off-balance sheet allowance for credit exposure totaled $909,341 at the end of the quarter. Capital Year-over-year, total stockholder's equity increased $32.1 million to $259.2 million. This includes $123.75 million of preferred stock issued under the US Treasury Department's Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP). Elevated interest rates have created an unrealized loss position in available-for-sale securities (AFS) that are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income. On June 30, 2024, the accumulated other comprehensive loss was $28.2 million, a decrease of $5.4 million or 16.0% from June 2023. Unrealized gains and losses are not included in regulatory capital calculations. As of June 30, 2024, United's tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio and equity to total assets were approximately 19.79%, 26.00% and 18.72%.

Operating Results Year-to-date through June 30, 2024, net interest income before the provision was $29.3 million compared to $28.4 million a year ago, an increase of $844,239 or 3.0%. Year-to-date interest and fees on loans increased $3.7 million and securities income declined by $216,538 over the same period last year. Income from interest-bearing deposits increased $1.9 million year-over-year.Year-over-year interest expense grew 165.7% or $4.6 million to $7.3 million. Year to date earning asset yield increased 0.63% to 5.67% and the yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased 1.40% to 2.34% over the same period in 2023. The cost of funds for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was 1.31% as compared to 0.50% for same period in 2023. Despite the substantially higher cost of funds, the net interest margin of 4.56% experienced only a slight decrease when compared to the first six months of 2023. The second quarter 2024 earning asset yield expanded 0.51% to 5.63% over 2023's second quarter. For the same comparison period, interest bearing liabilities increased by 1.29% to 2.39%. When compared to the previous quarter the yield on interest bearing liabilities grew by 0.20% marking a slowdown in the rate of increase. The cost of funds was 1.37% for second quarter 2024 as opposed to 0.59% for second quarter 2023. Net interest margin for the second quarter 2024 was 4.47%, which is 0.14% less than the margin in second quarter 2023. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $590,000 compared to $491,372 for same period last year. The provision for the second quarter 2024 was $300,000 compared to $220,000 for the second quarter 2023. 2024 year-to-datenon-interest income was $9.2 million as compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2023. Second quarter 2024 non-interest income of $6.7 million included New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) transaction fees of $1.1 million, syndication fees of $200,940, and revenue of $2.4 million from the unwind of a NMTC transaction. Service charges and fees experienced slight year-over-year increases. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense was $19.4 million as compared to $16.6 million for the same period last year, an increase of $2.8 million or 16.8%. Second quarter 2024 non-interest expense was $1.9 million or 22.93% more than the same quarter in 2023. Several projects along with system and hardware upgrades have elevated technology and consulting expenses by approximately $1.0 million in the first half of the year. Write downs on other real estate resulted in additional expense of $319,097 during the quarter. Year-to-date salaries and benefits were $904,093 or 10.0% more than for the same period in 2023. Credit Quality As of June 30, 2024, nonaccrual and non-performing loans were $9.9 million and $15.3 million, respectively. Year- over-year, nonaccrual loans increased $2.6 million and nonperforming assets by $7.3 million. Compared to the most recent quarter, nonaccrual loans grew $6.7 million and nonperforming assets by $8.4 million. Three relationships comprise most of the nonaccrual loan growth. As of June 30, 2024 both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty and other real estate were $2.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively. United will host a conference call on August 14, 2024, at 10:00 am (CST) to discuss second quarter 2024 performance. To register for the conference call: https://unitedbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7rMxlwArQG6Bg9VMlzJQeA ## About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a $1.4 billion financial holding company that primarily serves Southwest Alabama as well as Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United operates three subsidiaries: United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development. United Bank is also designated as a CDFI and operates 22 locations across five counties. Town-Country United Bank serves Wilcox County and its surrounding counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Market Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley,

Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the financial condition, results of operations and business of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., and the information available to management at the time that this press release was prepared. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) general economic or business conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce net margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; (iii) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly; (iv) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is engaged; (v) local, state or federal taxing authorities may take tax positions that are adverse to United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.; (vi) adverse changes may occur in the securities markets; (vii) competitors of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully than United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.; and (viii) the timing and amount of purchase activity under the Repurchase Program, if any. Therefore, United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statement. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. And Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30 June 30 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 27,940,357 $ 44,126,464 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 139,356,305 114,270,820 Federal funds sold 16,750,000 10,425,000 Cash and short term investments 184,046,662 168,822,284 Investment in subsidiaries 1,505,047 1,854,897 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $321,289,858 and $363,864,687 at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 283,687,374 319,083,355 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $4,718,518 and $6,978,058 at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 4,781,759 7,047,112 288,469,133 326,130,467 Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,113,153 1,849,653 Loans held for sale - 247,474 Loans held for investment 843,607,462 789,361,753 Less: Allowance for credit losses 12,279,479 12,257,827 Loans, net 831,327,983 777,103,926 NMTC Sub-CDE QLICI Loans 3,465,000 3,500,000 Premises and equipment, net 14,025,894 15,969,858 Interest receivable 8,766,597 7,449,565 Bank owned life insurance 22,844,384 21,545,184 Other real estate owned, net 1,556,304 - Core deposit intangible 475,280 542,384 Goodwill 6,516,169 6,516,169 Other assets 19,296,415 19,824,519 Total assets 1,384,408,020 1,351,356,379 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 469,048,663 $ 533,748,768 Interest-bearing 611,275,682 564,694,751 Total deposits 1,080,324,345 1,098,443,519 Interest payable 1,075,507 436,922 Other borrowings 34,582,077 18,500,380 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 909,341 755,741 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,342,467 6,117,883 Total liabilities 1,125,233,737 1,124,254,445 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value of $0.01. Authorized 250,000 shares; 123,750 shares issued, 123,750,000 123,750,000 in 2024 and 2023, respectively 38314 Class A common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,845,791 and 3,831,378 issued; 3,548,065 and 3,605,296 shares outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively 38,458 38,314 Class B common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 250,000 shares; no shares issued - - Additional paid in capital 36,265,315 35,267,710 Retained earnings 138,140,385 109,400,060 Accumulated other comprehensive loss net of tax (28,201,858) (33,585,997) 269,992,300 234,870,087 Less 281,941 and 198,537 treasury shares, at cost, in 2024 and 2023, respectively 9,122,460 5,742,944 Less unvested restricted stock and unallocated ESOP shares (66,256 and 83,616 respectively) 1,695,557 2,025,209 Total stockholders' equity 259,174,283 227,101,934 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,384,408,020 $ 1,351,356,379

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. And Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ Interest on investment securities Taxable securities Nontaxable securities Total investment income Other interest income Total interest income Interest expense Interest on deposits Interest on other borrowed funds Total interest expense Net interest income Provision for credit losses Net interest income after provision for credit losses Noninterest income Service charges and fees CDFI award income New market tax credit sub-allocation and placement fees Consulting and asset management fees Investment securities gains (losses), net Mortgage loan and related fees Other Total noninterest income Noninterest expense Salaries and benefits Net occupancy expense Other Total noninterest expense Income before income tax expense Income tax expense Net income Net income available to common shareholders $ Basic earnings per common share $ Basic weighted-average shares outstanding Diluted earnings per common share $ Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding Cash dividend declared per share $ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 13,475,231 $ 11,896,425 $ 26,805,069 $ 23,055,216 2,228,644 2,202,029 4,330,749 4,502,108 210,937 226,514 421,547 466,726 2,439,581 2,428,543 4,752,296 4,968,834 2,423,929 1,629,814 5,035,556 3,167,187 18,338,741 15,954,782 36,592,921 31,191,237 3,353,657 1,506,690 6,249,170 2,552,628 520,574 99,182 1,058,650 197,748 3,874,231 1,605,872 7,307,820 2,750,376 14,464,510 14,348,910 29,285,100 28,440,861 300,000 220,000 590,000 491,372 14,164,510 14,128,910 28,695,100 27,949,489 1,891,019 1,625,542 3,573,282 3,191,043 - 717,900 - 717,900 1,140,000 432,500 1,140,000 1,132,500 200,940 90,000 208,084 90,000 (37,832) - (37,832) (48,206) 6,417 39,384 6,417 56,634 3,495,481 802,166 4,283,864 1,530,157 6,696,025 3,707,492 9,173,814 6,670,028 5,074,512 4,625,601 9,950,718 9,046,625 1,438,864 822,411 2,238,967 1,672,277 3,987,379 3,093,849 7,229,164 5,908,624 10,500,755 8,541,861 19,418,849 16,627,526 10,359,780 9,294,541 18,450,066 17,991,992 2,348,680 2,014,765 4,161,845 3,986,265 8,011,100 7,279,776 14,288,221 14,005,727 8,011,100 $ 7,279,776 $ 14,288,221 $ 14,005,727 2.26 $ 2.02 $ 4.01 $ 3.88 3,543,730 3,608,872 3,560,648 3,607,150 2.26 $ 2.02 $ 4.01 $ 3.88 3,543,730 3,608,872 3,560,648 3,607,150 0.50 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 0.25