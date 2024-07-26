Contact: Leigh Anne Russell Jones EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(251) 446-6165 /leighanne.jones@unitedbank.com

July 26, 2024

For Immediate Release

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

(OTCQX: UBAB)- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., parent company of United Bank (UB), Town-Country United Bank (TCUB), and UB Community Development (UBCD) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. ("United") reported net income of $14.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $14.0 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the six- month period were $4.01 compared to $3.88 for the same period in 2023. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $8.0 million as compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter 2023. Earnings per share for the three-month period were $2.26 versus $2.02 for the same period in 2023.

Balance Sheet

United total assets of $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $33.0 million or 2.4% from the prior year.

Cash and short-term investments totaled $184.0 million, which is an increase of $15.2 million or 9.0% from the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents to total assets ratio was 13.3%. Securities totaled $288.5 million at the end of June, a decrease of $37.7 million or 11.5% from the second quarter in 2023.

Total loans held for investment as of June 30, 2024, were $843.6 million compared to $789.4 million as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $54.3 million or 6.9%. Growth was fueled by commercial and real-estate lending.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $12.3 million was the same for both periods. The current allowance to loans coverage ratio was 1.46%.

Other real estate increased by $1.6 million due to the reclassification of three bank owned properties. Additional bank owned life insurance was purchased in September 2023 resulting in a $1.3 million year-over-year increase. A reduction in deferred tax assets caused a year-over-year decline of $528,104 in other assets.

Deposits totaled $1.08 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.1 billion for the same period the prior year, a decrease of $18.1 million or 1.6%. USDA Community Facility draws increased other borrowings by $16.1 million to $34.6 million. The off-balance sheet allowance for credit exposure totaled $909,341 at the end of the quarter.

Capital

Year-over-year, total stockholder's equity increased $32.1 million to $259.2 million. This includes $123.75 million of preferred stock issued under the US Treasury Department's Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP).

Elevated interest rates have created an unrealized loss position in available-for-sale securities (AFS) that are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income. On June 30, 2024, the accumulated other comprehensive loss was $28.2 million, a decrease of $5.4 million or 16.0% from June 2023.

Unrealized gains and losses are not included in regulatory capital calculations. As of June 30, 2024, United's tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio and equity to total assets were approximately 19.79%, 26.00% and 18.72%.

Operating Results

Year-to-date through June 30, 2024, net interest income before the provision was $29.3 million compared to $28.4 million a year ago, an increase of $844,239 or 3.0%. Year-to-date interest and fees on loans increased $3.7 million and securities income declined by $216,538 over the same period last year. Income from interest-bearing deposits increased $1.9 million year-over-year.Year-over-year interest expense grew 165.7% or $4.6 million to $7.3 million.

Year to date earning asset yield increased 0.63% to 5.67% and the yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased 1.40% to 2.34% over the same period in 2023. The cost of funds for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was 1.31% as compared to 0.50% for same period in 2023. Despite the substantially higher cost of funds, the net interest margin of 4.56% experienced only a slight decrease when compared to the first six months of 2023.

The second quarter 2024 earning asset yield expanded 0.51% to 5.63% over 2023's second quarter. For the same comparison period, interest bearing liabilities increased by 1.29% to 2.39%. When compared to the previous quarter the yield on interest bearing liabilities grew by 0.20% marking a slowdown in the rate of increase. The cost of funds was 1.37% for second quarter 2024 as opposed to 0.59% for second quarter 2023. Net interest margin for the second quarter 2024 was 4.47%, which is 0.14% less than the margin in second quarter 2023.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $590,000 compared to $491,372 for same period last year. The provision for the second quarter 2024 was $300,000 compared to $220,000 for the second quarter 2023.

2024 year-to-datenon-interest income was $9.2 million as compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2023. Second quarter 2024 non-interest income of $6.7 million included New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) transaction fees of $1.1 million, syndication fees of $200,940, and revenue of $2.4 million from the unwind of a NMTC transaction. Service charges and fees experienced slight year-over-year increases.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense was $19.4 million as compared to $16.6 million for the same period last year, an increase of $2.8 million or 16.8%. Second quarter 2024 non-interest expense was $1.9 million or 22.93% more than the same quarter in 2023. Several projects along with system and hardware upgrades have elevated technology and consulting expenses by approximately $1.0 million in the first half of the year. Write downs on other real estate resulted in additional expense of $319,097 during the quarter. Year-to-date salaries and benefits were $904,093 or 10.0% more than for the same period in 2023.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2024, nonaccrual and non-performing loans were $9.9 million and $15.3 million, respectively. Year- over-year, nonaccrual loans increased $2.6 million and nonperforming assets by $7.3 million. Compared to the most recent quarter, nonaccrual loans grew $6.7 million and nonperforming assets by $8.4 million. Three relationships comprise most of the nonaccrual loan growth. As of June 30, 2024 both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty and other real estate were $2.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

United will host a conference call on August 14, 2024, at 10:00 am (CST) to discuss second quarter 2024 performance. To register for the conference call:

https://unitedbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7rMxlwArQG6Bg9VMlzJQeA

##

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a $1.4 billion financial holding company that primarily serves Southwest Alabama as well as Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United operates three subsidiaries: United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development. United Bank is also designated as a CDFI and operates 22 locations across five counties. Town-Country United Bank serves Wilcox County and its surrounding counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Market Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley,

Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace.

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the financial condition, results of operations and business of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., and the information available to management at the time that this press release was prepared. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) general economic or business conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce net margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; (iii) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly; (iv) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is engaged; (v) local, state or federal taxing authorities may take tax positions that are adverse to United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.; (vi) adverse changes may occur in the securities markets; (vii) competitors of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully than United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.; and (viii) the timing and amount of purchase activity under the Repurchase Program, if any. Therefore, United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statement. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

And Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30

June 30

2024

2023

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

27,940,357

$

44,126,464

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

139,356,305

114,270,820

Federal funds sold

16,750,000

10,425,000

Cash and short term investments

184,046,662

168,822,284

Investment in subsidiaries

1,505,047

1,854,897

Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $321,289,858

and $363,864,687 at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively)

283,687,374

319,083,355

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $4,718,518

and $6,978,058 at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively)

4,781,759

7,047,112

288,469,133

326,130,467

Restricted equity securities, at cost

2,113,153

1,849,653

Loans held for sale

-

247,474

Loans held for investment

843,607,462

789,361,753

Less: Allowance for credit losses

12,279,479

12,257,827

Loans, net

831,327,983

777,103,926

NMTC Sub-CDE QLICI Loans

3,465,000

3,500,000

Premises and equipment, net

14,025,894

15,969,858

Interest receivable

8,766,597

7,449,565

Bank owned life insurance

22,844,384

21,545,184

Other real estate owned, net

1,556,304

-

Core deposit intangible

475,280

542,384

Goodwill

6,516,169

6,516,169

Other assets

19,296,415

19,824,519

Total assets

1,384,408,020

1,351,356,379

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

469,048,663

$

533,748,768

Interest-bearing

611,275,682

564,694,751

Total deposits

1,080,324,345

1,098,443,519

Interest payable

1,075,507

436,922

Other borrowings

34,582,077

18,500,380

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

909,341

755,741

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

8,342,467

6,117,883

Total liabilities

1,125,233,737

1,124,254,445

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, par value of $0.01. Authorized 250,000 shares; 123,750 shares issued,

123,750,000

123,750,000

in 2024 and 2023, respectively

38314

Class A common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,845,791 and 3,831,378

issued; 3,548,065 and 3,605,296 shares outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively

38,458

38,314

Class B common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 250,000 shares;

no shares issued

-

-

Additional paid in capital

36,265,315

35,267,710

Retained earnings

138,140,385

109,400,060

Accumulated other comprehensive loss net of tax

(28,201,858)

(33,585,997)

269,992,300

234,870,087

Less 281,941 and 198,537 treasury shares, at cost, in 2024 and 2023, respectively

9,122,460

5,742,944

Less unvested restricted stock

and unallocated ESOP shares (66,256 and 83,616 respectively)

1,695,557

2,025,209

Total stockholders' equity

259,174,283

227,101,934

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,384,408,020

$

1,351,356,379

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

And Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

Interest on investment securities

Taxable securities

Nontaxable securities

Total investment income

Other interest income

Total interest income

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

Interest on other borrowed funds

Total interest expense

Net interest income

Provision for credit losses

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

Noninterest income

Service charges and fees

CDFI award income

New market tax credit sub-allocation and placement fees

Consulting and asset management fees

Investment securities gains (losses), net

Mortgage loan and related fees

Other

Total noninterest income

Noninterest expense

Salaries and benefits

Net occupancy expense

Other

Total noninterest expense

Income before income tax expense

Income tax expense

Net income

Net income available to common shareholders

$

Basic earnings per common share

$

Basic weighted-average shares outstanding

Diluted earnings per common share

$

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash dividend declared per share

$

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

13,475,231

$

11,896,425

$

26,805,069

$

23,055,216

2,228,644

2,202,029

4,330,749

4,502,108

210,937

226,514

421,547

466,726

2,439,581

2,428,543

4,752,296

4,968,834

2,423,929

1,629,814

5,035,556

3,167,187

18,338,741

15,954,782

36,592,921

31,191,237

3,353,657

1,506,690

6,249,170

2,552,628

520,574

99,182

1,058,650

197,748

3,874,231

1,605,872

7,307,820

2,750,376

14,464,510

14,348,910

29,285,100

28,440,861

300,000

220,000

590,000

491,372

14,164,510

14,128,910

28,695,100

27,949,489

1,891,019

1,625,542

3,573,282

3,191,043

-

717,900

-

717,900

1,140,000

432,500

1,140,000

1,132,500

200,940

90,000

208,084

90,000

(37,832)

-

(37,832)

(48,206)

6,417

39,384

6,417

56,634

3,495,481

802,166

4,283,864

1,530,157

6,696,025

3,707,492

9,173,814

6,670,028

5,074,512

4,625,601

9,950,718

9,046,625

1,438,864

822,411

2,238,967

1,672,277

3,987,379

3,093,849

7,229,164

5,908,624

10,500,755

8,541,861

19,418,849

16,627,526

10,359,780

9,294,541

18,450,066

17,991,992

2,348,680

2,014,765

4,161,845

3,986,265

8,011,100

7,279,776

14,288,221

14,005,727

8,011,100

$

7,279,776

$

14,288,221

$

14,005,727

2.26

$

2.02

$

4.01

$

3.88

3,543,730

3,608,872

3,560,648

3,607,150

2.26

$

2.02

$

4.01

$

3.88

3,543,730

3,608,872

3,560,648

3,607,150

0.50

$

0.25

$

0.50

$

0.25

Quarterly Comparison

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Equity

19.16%

Tier One Leverage

19.79%

18.84%

19.19%

19.17%

Tier One Capital

26.03%

25.97%

25.75%

25.05%

24.94%

Equity to Total Assets

18.72%

18.17%

17.96%

16.53%

16.83%

At Month End

Loans, held for investment

843,607,462

825,340,286

811,947,933

807,722,236

789,361,753

Total Deposits

1,080,324,345

1,092,794,783

1,089,917,587

1,088,724,114

1,098,443,519

Total Assets

1,384,408,020

1,393,817,052

1,390,125,766

1,360,866,549

1,353,208,005

Earnings & Performance Ratios

Net Income

8,011,100

6,277,121

10,389,514

7,146,596

7,279,776

Net Interest Margin

4.47%

4.54%

4.68%

4.69%

4.61%

Return on Average Equity

12.63%

10.06%

17.61%

12.41%

12.90%

Return on Average Assets

2.37%

1.80%

3.00%

2.10%

2.02%

Earnings per Share

2.26

1.75

2.95

1.99

2.02

Weighted Avg Shares Outstanding

3,543,730

3,577,753

3,527,632

3,583,339

3,608,872

Quarterly Comparison

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

At Month End

Loans, held for investment

788,759,033

769,768,882

753,078,200

746,521,165

726,393,493

Total Deposits

1,005,865,894

1,009,068,036

1,004,574,709

1,010,214,559

1,016,585,707

Total Assets

1,183,284,799

1,190,084,370

1,179,289,568

1,162,267,868

1,146,972,429

Earnings

Net Income

4,806,864

5,632,627

8,913,757

5,680,457

5,845,529

Net Interest Margin

4.55%

4.60%

4.70%

4.63%

4.56%

Equity

Tier One Leverage

13.37%

12.88%

12.48%

12.33%

12.23%

Tier One Capital

17.56%

17.48%

17.19%

16.16%

15.89%

Equity to Total Assets

11.80%

11.37%

11.13%

9.35%

9.50%

Cost of Funds

United Bank Cost of Funds

1.15%

0.97%

0.80%

0.59%

0.48%

AL Banks Peers Cost of Funds

n/a

1.96%

1.83%

1.62%

1.34%

Quarterly Comparison

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

At Month End

56,690,608

57,413,583

Loans, held for investment

60,711,912

63,043,250

64,810,439

Total Deposits

91,840,131

95,099,657

97,423,042

105,958,188

97,061,244

Total Assets

119,898,069

122,880,429

124,943,907

124,528,831

123,545,541

Earnings

250,935

281,299

Net Income

263,212

406,281

494,633

Net Interest Margin

4.11%

4.26%

4.16%

4.97%

4.87%

Equity

21.15%

20.33%

Tier One Leverage*

19.78%

21.08%

20.22%

Equity to Total Assets

22.85%

22.05%

21.61%

20.15%

20.73%

* Elected CBLR.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 14:19:06 UTC.