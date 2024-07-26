Contact: Leigh Anne Russell Jones EVP, Chief Financial Officer
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings
(OTCQX: UBAB)- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., parent company of United Bank (UB), Town-Country United Bank (TCUB), and UB Community Development (UBCD) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. ("United") reported net income of $14.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $14.0 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the six- month period were $4.01 compared to $3.88 for the same period in 2023. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $8.0 million as compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter 2023. Earnings per share for the three-month period were $2.26 versus $2.02 for the same period in 2023.
Balance Sheet
United total assets of $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $33.0 million or 2.4% from the prior year.
Cash and short-term investments totaled $184.0 million, which is an increase of $15.2 million or 9.0% from the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents to total assets ratio was 13.3%. Securities totaled $288.5 million at the end of June, a decrease of $37.7 million or 11.5% from the second quarter in 2023.
Total loans held for investment as of June 30, 2024, were $843.6 million compared to $789.4 million as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $54.3 million or 6.9%. Growth was fueled by commercial and real-estate lending.
The allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $12.3 million was the same for both periods. The current allowance to loans coverage ratio was 1.46%.
Other real estate increased by $1.6 million due to the reclassification of three bank owned properties. Additional bank owned life insurance was purchased in September 2023 resulting in a $1.3 million year-over-year increase. A reduction in deferred tax assets caused a year-over-year decline of $528,104 in other assets.
Deposits totaled $1.08 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.1 billion for the same period the prior year, a decrease of $18.1 million or 1.6%. USDA Community Facility draws increased other borrowings by $16.1 million to $34.6 million. The off-balance sheet allowance for credit exposure totaled $909,341 at the end of the quarter.
Capital
Year-over-year, total stockholder's equity increased $32.1 million to $259.2 million. This includes $123.75 million of preferred stock issued under the US Treasury Department's Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP).
Elevated interest rates have created an unrealized loss position in available-for-sale securities (AFS) that are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income. On June 30, 2024, the accumulated other comprehensive loss was $28.2 million, a decrease of $5.4 million or 16.0% from June 2023.
Unrealized gains and losses are not included in regulatory capital calculations. As of June 30, 2024, United's tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio and equity to total assets were approximately 19.79%, 26.00% and 18.72%.
Operating Results
Year-to-date through June 30, 2024, net interest income before the provision was $29.3 million compared to $28.4 million a year ago, an increase of $844,239 or 3.0%. Year-to-date interest and fees on loans increased $3.7 million and securities income declined by $216,538 over the same period last year. Income from interest-bearing deposits increased $1.9 million year-over-year.Year-over-year interest expense grew 165.7% or $4.6 million to $7.3 million.
Year to date earning asset yield increased 0.63% to 5.67% and the yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased 1.40% to 2.34% over the same period in 2023. The cost of funds for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was 1.31% as compared to 0.50% for same period in 2023. Despite the substantially higher cost of funds, the net interest margin of 4.56% experienced only a slight decrease when compared to the first six months of 2023.
The second quarter 2024 earning asset yield expanded 0.51% to 5.63% over 2023's second quarter. For the same comparison period, interest bearing liabilities increased by 1.29% to 2.39%. When compared to the previous quarter the yield on interest bearing liabilities grew by 0.20% marking a slowdown in the rate of increase. The cost of funds was 1.37% for second quarter 2024 as opposed to 0.59% for second quarter 2023. Net interest margin for the second quarter 2024 was 4.47%, which is 0.14% less than the margin in second quarter 2023.
The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $590,000 compared to $491,372 for same period last year. The provision for the second quarter 2024 was $300,000 compared to $220,000 for the second quarter 2023.
2024 year-to-datenon-interest income was $9.2 million as compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2023. Second quarter 2024 non-interest income of $6.7 million included New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) transaction fees of $1.1 million, syndication fees of $200,940, and revenue of $2.4 million from the unwind of a NMTC transaction. Service charges and fees experienced slight year-over-year increases.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense was $19.4 million as compared to $16.6 million for the same period last year, an increase of $2.8 million or 16.8%. Second quarter 2024 non-interest expense was $1.9 million or 22.93% more than the same quarter in 2023. Several projects along with system and hardware upgrades have elevated technology and consulting expenses by approximately $1.0 million in the first half of the year. Write downs on other real estate resulted in additional expense of $319,097 during the quarter. Year-to-date salaries and benefits were $904,093 or 10.0% more than for the same period in 2023.
Credit Quality
As of June 30, 2024, nonaccrual and non-performing loans were $9.9 million and $15.3 million, respectively. Year- over-year, nonaccrual loans increased $2.6 million and nonperforming assets by $7.3 million. Compared to the most recent quarter, nonaccrual loans grew $6.7 million and nonperforming assets by $8.4 million. Three relationships comprise most of the nonaccrual loan growth. As of June 30, 2024 both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty and other real estate were $2.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively.
About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a $1.4 billion financial holding company that primarily serves Southwest Alabama as well as Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United operates three subsidiaries: United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development. United Bank is also designated as a CDFI and operates 22 locations across five counties. Town-Country United Bank serves Wilcox County and its surrounding counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Market Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley,
Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace.
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the financial condition, results of operations and business of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., and the information available to management at the time that this press release was prepared. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) general economic or business conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce net margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; (iii) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly; (iv) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is engaged; (v) local, state or federal taxing authorities may take tax positions that are adverse to United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.; (vi) adverse changes may occur in the securities markets; (vii) competitors of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully than United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.; and (viii) the timing and amount of purchase activity under the Repurchase Program, if any. Therefore, United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statement. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release.
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.
And Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30
June 30
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
27,940,357
$
44,126,464
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
139,356,305
114,270,820
Federal funds sold
16,750,000
10,425,000
Cash and short term investments
184,046,662
168,822,284
Investment in subsidiaries
1,505,047
1,854,897
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $321,289,858
and $363,864,687 at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
283,687,374
319,083,355
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $4,718,518
and $6,978,058 at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
4,781,759
7,047,112
288,469,133
326,130,467
Restricted equity securities, at cost
2,113,153
1,849,653
Loans held for sale
-
247,474
Loans held for investment
843,607,462
789,361,753
Less: Allowance for credit losses
12,279,479
12,257,827
Loans, net
831,327,983
777,103,926
NMTC Sub-CDE QLICI Loans
3,465,000
3,500,000
Premises and equipment, net
14,025,894
15,969,858
Interest receivable
8,766,597
7,449,565
Bank owned life insurance
22,844,384
21,545,184
Other real estate owned, net
1,556,304
-
Core deposit intangible
475,280
542,384
Goodwill
6,516,169
6,516,169
Other assets
19,296,415
19,824,519
Total assets
1,384,408,020
1,351,356,379
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
469,048,663
$
533,748,768
Interest-bearing
611,275,682
564,694,751
Total deposits
1,080,324,345
1,098,443,519
Interest payable
1,075,507
436,922
Other borrowings
34,582,077
18,500,380
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
909,341
755,741
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,342,467
6,117,883
Total liabilities
1,125,233,737
1,124,254,445
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value of $0.01. Authorized 250,000 shares; 123,750 shares issued,
123,750,000
123,750,000
in 2024 and 2023, respectively
38314
Class A common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,845,791 and 3,831,378
issued; 3,548,065 and 3,605,296 shares outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively
38,458
38,314
Class B common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 250,000 shares;
no shares issued
-
-
Additional paid in capital
36,265,315
35,267,710
Retained earnings
138,140,385
109,400,060
Accumulated other comprehensive loss net of tax
(28,201,858)
(33,585,997)
269,992,300
234,870,087
Less 281,941 and 198,537 treasury shares, at cost, in 2024 and 2023, respectively
9,122,460
5,742,944
Less unvested restricted stock
and unallocated ESOP shares (66,256 and 83,616 respectively)
1,695,557
2,025,209
Total stockholders' equity
259,174,283
227,101,934
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,384,408,020
$
1,351,356,379
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.
And Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
Nontaxable securities
Total investment income
Other interest income
Total interest income
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
Interest on other borrowed funds
Total interest expense
Net interest income
Provision for credit losses
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
CDFI award income
New market tax credit sub-allocation and placement fees
Consulting and asset management fees
Investment securities gains (losses), net
Mortgage loan and related fees
Other
Total noninterest income
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
Net occupancy expense
Other
Total noninterest expense
Income before income tax expense
Income tax expense
Net income
Net income available to common shareholders
$
Basic earnings per common share
$
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
Diluted earnings per common share
$
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
Cash dividend declared per share
$
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
13,475,231
$
11,896,425
$
26,805,069
$
23,055,216
2,228,644
2,202,029
4,330,749
4,502,108
210,937
226,514
421,547
466,726
2,439,581
2,428,543
4,752,296
4,968,834
2,423,929
1,629,814
5,035,556
3,167,187
18,338,741
15,954,782
36,592,921
31,191,237
3,353,657
1,506,690
6,249,170
2,552,628
520,574
99,182
1,058,650
197,748
3,874,231
1,605,872
7,307,820
2,750,376
14,464,510
14,348,910
29,285,100
28,440,861
300,000
220,000
590,000
491,372
14,164,510
14,128,910
28,695,100
27,949,489
1,891,019
1,625,542
3,573,282
3,191,043
-
717,900
-
717,900
1,140,000
432,500
1,140,000
1,132,500
200,940
90,000
208,084
90,000
(37,832)
-
(37,832)
(48,206)
6,417
39,384
6,417
56,634
3,495,481
802,166
4,283,864
1,530,157
6,696,025
3,707,492
9,173,814
6,670,028
5,074,512
4,625,601
9,950,718
9,046,625
1,438,864
822,411
2,238,967
1,672,277
3,987,379
3,093,849
7,229,164
5,908,624
10,500,755
8,541,861
19,418,849
16,627,526
10,359,780
9,294,541
18,450,066
17,991,992
2,348,680
2,014,765
4,161,845
3,986,265
8,011,100
7,279,776
14,288,221
14,005,727
8,011,100
$
7,279,776
$
14,288,221
$
14,005,727
2.26
$
2.02
$
4.01
$
3.88
3,543,730
3,608,872
3,560,648
3,607,150
2.26
$
2.02
$
4.01
$
3.88
3,543,730
3,608,872
3,560,648
3,607,150
0.50
$
0.25
$
0.50
$
0.25
Quarterly Comparison
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Equity
19.16%
Tier One Leverage
19.79%
18.84%
19.19%
19.17%
Tier One Capital
26.03%
25.97%
25.75%
25.05%
24.94%
Equity to Total Assets
18.72%
18.17%
17.96%
16.53%
16.83%
At Month End
Loans, held for investment
843,607,462
825,340,286
811,947,933
807,722,236
789,361,753
Total Deposits
1,080,324,345
1,092,794,783
1,089,917,587
1,088,724,114
1,098,443,519
Total Assets
1,384,408,020
1,393,817,052
1,390,125,766
1,360,866,549
1,353,208,005
Earnings & Performance Ratios
Net Income
8,011,100
6,277,121
10,389,514
7,146,596
7,279,776
Net Interest Margin
4.47%
4.54%
4.68%
4.69%
4.61%
Return on Average Equity
12.63%
10.06%
17.61%
12.41%
12.90%
Return on Average Assets
2.37%
1.80%
3.00%
2.10%
2.02%
Earnings per Share
2.26
1.75
2.95
1.99
2.02
Weighted Avg Shares Outstanding
3,543,730
3,577,753
3,527,632
3,583,339
3,608,872
Quarterly Comparison
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
At Month End
Loans, held for investment
788,759,033
769,768,882
753,078,200
746,521,165
726,393,493
Total Deposits
1,005,865,894
1,009,068,036
1,004,574,709
1,010,214,559
1,016,585,707
Total Assets
1,183,284,799
1,190,084,370
1,179,289,568
1,162,267,868
1,146,972,429
Earnings
Net Income
4,806,864
5,632,627
8,913,757
5,680,457
5,845,529
Net Interest Margin
4.55%
4.60%
4.70%
4.63%
4.56%
Equity
Tier One Leverage
13.37%
12.88%
12.48%
12.33%
12.23%
Tier One Capital
17.56%
17.48%
17.19%
16.16%
15.89%
Equity to Total Assets
11.80%
11.37%
11.13%
9.35%
9.50%
Cost of Funds
United Bank Cost of Funds
1.15%
0.97%
0.80%
0.59%
0.48%
AL Banks Peers Cost of Funds
n/a
1.96%
1.83%
1.62%
1.34%
Quarterly Comparison
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
At Month End
56,690,608
57,413,583
Loans, held for investment
60,711,912
63,043,250
64,810,439
Total Deposits
91,840,131
95,099,657
97,423,042
105,958,188
97,061,244
Total Assets
119,898,069
122,880,429
124,943,907
124,528,831
123,545,541
Earnings
250,935
281,299
Net Income
263,212
406,281
494,633
Net Interest Margin
4.11%
4.26%
4.16%
4.97%
4.87%
Equity
21.15%
20.33%
Tier One Leverage*
19.78%
21.08%
20.22%
Equity to Total Assets
22.85%
22.05%
21.61%
20.15%
20.73%
* Elected CBLR.
