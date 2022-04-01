Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBAB   US90944R1005

UNITED BANCORPORATION OF ALABAMA, INC.

(UBAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Bancorporation of Alabama : Annual Financial Report

04/01/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED BANCORPORATION

OF ALABAMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

DECEMBER 31, 2021

UNITED BANCORPORATION OF ALABAMA, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

DECEMBER 31, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ............................................................................................................................ 1-2

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets .............................................................................................................................................. 3

Consolidated statements of income ................................................................................................................................... 4

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................ 5

Consolidated statements of stockholders' equity ............................................................................................................. 6

Consolidated statements of cash flows .............................................................................................................................. 7

Notes to consolidated financial statements .................................................................................................................. 8-49

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ...................................................... 50

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Consolidating balance sheet ............................................................................................................................................ 51

Consolidating statement of earnings ............................................................................................................................... 52

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Atmore, Alabama

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. and Subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. and Subsidiaries as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. and Subsidiaries and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. and Subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that the consolidated financial statements are available to be issued.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements, including omissions, are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.

2000 SOUTHBRIDGE PARKWAY, SUITE 501 • BIRMINGHAM, AL 35209 • 205-445-2880 • 888-277-0020 • FAX 205-445-2940 •www.mjcpa.com

Members of The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants

In performing an audit in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards, we:

  • Exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. and Subsidiaries' internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.

  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

  • Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. and Subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control related matters that we identified during the audit.

Birmingham, Alabama

March 21, 2022

2

UNITED BANCORPORATION OF ALABAMA, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

Interest-bearing deposits in banks Federal funds sold

Cash and short-term investments

Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $281,101,133 and $141,515,294 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $12,105,153 and $15,267,741 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) Restricted equity securities, at cost

2021

2020

$

42,049,769

71,854,343 154,376,518

6,278,135

  • $ 108,506,410

    -120,182,247 262,882,928

    278,953,682 144,854,569

    11,787,052 14,701,703

    2,218,267 2,047,303

    Loans held for sale

    62,864 2,817,561

    Loans held for investment Less: Allowance for loan losses

    Loans, net

    NMTC Sub-CDE QLICI loans Premises and equipment, net Interest receivable

    Bank owned life insurance Other real estate owned, net Core deposit intangible Goodwill

    Other assets

    Total assets

    Deposits

    Noninterest-bearing Interest-bearing

    Total deposits

    Interest payable Other borrowings Note payable to trust

    Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

    Total liabilities

    Commitments (Note 20)

    Stockholders' equity

    Preferred stock, par value $.01. Authorized 250,000 shares; no shares issued

    Class A common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,804,277 and 3,790,647 issued; 3,765,965 and 3,742,128 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively

    Class B common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 250,000 shares; no shares issued

    Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings

    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

    Less 239 treasury shares, at cost

    Less unvested restricted stock and unallocated KSOP shares (100,505 and 48,280, respectively)

    Total stockholders' equity

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

    657,155,493 526,285,086

    10,203,372 7,822,526

    646,952,121 518,462,560

    3,500,000 3,500,000

    16,616,105 15,760,075

    5,248,188 4,175,263

    17,341,720 12,033,331

    150,000

    6,474,056

    10,813,474

    • $ 1,120,942,816

      $

      424,238,173

      558,492,536 382,474,307

      982,730,709

      13,197,809 9,910,458

      10,310,000 10,310,000

      4,837,436 2,538,539

      1,011,232,920

      34,137,926 33,576,095

      79,327,583 61,859,668

      (1,610,587) 2,504,457

      111,892,965 1,951

      2,181,118 109,709,896

    • $ 1,120,942,816

    See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements 3

    643,040

    157,000 - - 7,315,420

  • $ 988,707,713

  • $ 486,405,309

    868,879,616

    156,966

    219,460

    891,858,073

    - 38,043

    - 37,907

    -

    -97,978,127 1,951

    1,126,536 96,849,640

  • $ 988,707,713

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED BANCORPORATION OF ALABAMA, INC.
02:28pUNITED BANCORPORATION OF ALABAMA : Annual Financial Report
PU
2021United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
2021UNITED BANCORPORATION OF ALABAMA : CB RESOURCE, INC. Creates CDFI PERFORMANCE group and AP..
PR
2021UNITED BANCORPORATION : of Alabama, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Town-Count..
PR
2021United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. completed the acquisition of Town-Country Nation..
CI
2021United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
2021United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. and United Bank Announce CEO Change
CI
2021United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
2021United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Town-Co..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,9 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,95x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart UNITED BANCORPORATION OF ALABAMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,00 $
Average target price 39,50 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Vincent President & Chief Executive Officer
Leigh Anne Russell-Jones Chief Financial Officer
David D. Swift Chairman
Gwendolyn B. Braden Chief Operations Officer
Michael R. Andreoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED BANCORPORATION OF ALABAMA, INC.-2.49%109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.25%402 527
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.35%332 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.32%256 155
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 323
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.92%188 358