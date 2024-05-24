Lagos, Nigeria. Thursday, May 23, 2024

United Bank for Africa Plc: Announcement of Board Appointment (Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom)

Africa's Global Bank, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), hereby announces the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom as a Non-Executive Director effective April 30, 2024. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) granted approval for this appointment on May 13, 2024.

Emmanuel N. Nnorom has over 40 years work experience in financial services and audit, including significant board experience with listed companies. Mr. Nnorom is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He is an alumnus of Templeton College, Oxford.

UBA Group Chairman, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, who spoke on the appointment, said, "The appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom, a professional with considerable experience in the sector, emphasises our Group's commitment to strong governance and excellence. Mr. Nnorom brings a track record of working in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, including power, together with a pan-Africanperspective, and complements our existing Board."

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and in the

United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos

Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)

Executive Directors: Muyiwa Akinyemi (DMD), Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Alex Alozie, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Abiola Bawuah. Non-Executive Directors: Owanari Duke, Angela Aneke, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello,

Isaac Olukayode Fasola, Aisha Hassan Baba, OON, Caroline Anyanwu.

www.ubagroup.com