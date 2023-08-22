UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

NOTICE OF DELAY IN PUBLISHING HALF-YEAR 2023 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Lagos, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our esteemed shareholders and the investing public of a slight delay in publishing the Bank's Half-Year 2023 Audited Financial Statements (AFS).

The Bank is however optimistic that the AFS will be submitted to NGX on or before Friday, September 15, 2023.

All insiders of the Bank are hereby reminded that the trading window for dealing in the Bank's shares will remain closed to them and their connected persons until 24 hours have elapsed after the release of the Audited Financial Statements.

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL

United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos

Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)

Executive Directors: Muyiwa Akinyemi (DMD), Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Alex Alozie, Emem Usoro, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Abiola Bawuah.

Non-Executive Directors: Owanari Duke, Angela Aneke, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello,

Isaac Olukayode Fasola, Aisha Hassan Baba, OON, Caroline Anyanwu.

www.ubagroup.com