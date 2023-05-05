Advanced search
    UBA   NGUBA0000001

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

(UBA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
7.850 NGN   -0.63%
7.850 NGN   -0.63%
12:21pUnited Bank For Africa : Directorsdealings
PU
04/28United Bank For Africa : United bank for africa plc _ 2023 agm resolutions
PU
04/13United Bank for Africa Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

05/05/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
Lagos, May 4, 2023

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Muyiwa Akinyemi

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Deputy Managing Director

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

United Bank for Africa Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

0292002067E3RH4D8768

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of United Bank for Africa Plc

a)

instrument

ISIN: NGUBA0000001

Identification Code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

2,000,000 shares at NGN7.90 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

2,000,000 shares

-

Price

NGN7.90

e)

Date of Transaction

May 4, 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, NGX

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL

United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos

Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)

Executive Directors: Muyiwa Akinyemi (DMD), Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Alex Alozie, Emem Usoro, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Abiola Bawuah.

Non-Executive Directors: Owanari Duke, Angela Aneke, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello,

Isaac Olukayode Fasola, Aisha Hassan Baba, OON, Caroline Anyanwu.

www.ubagroup.com

Disclaimer

United Bank for Africa plc published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 16:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
