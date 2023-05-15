Advanced search
    UBA   NGUBA0000001

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

(UBA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-14
8.400 NGN   +1.82%
12:25pUnited Bank For Africa : Directorsdealings
PU
05/12United Bank For Africa : Directorsdealings
PU
05/10United Bank For Africa : Directorsdealings
PU
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

05/15/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
Lagos, 15 May 2023

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

United Bank for Africa Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

0292002067E3RH4D8768

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of United Bank for Africa Plc

a)

instrument

ISIN: NGUBA0000001

Identification Code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

319,359 shares at NGN8.15 per share

c)

200,000 shares at NGN8.20 per share

1,200,000 shares at NGN8.20 per share

280,641 shares at NGN8.25 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

2,000,000 shares

-

Price

NGN8.20

e)

Date of Transaction

May 12, 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, NGX

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL

United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos

Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)

Executive Directors: Muyiwa Akinyemi (DMD), Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Alex Alozie, Emem Usoro, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Abiola Bawuah.

Non-Executive Directors: Owanari Duke, Angela Aneke, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello,

Isaac Olukayode Fasola, Aisha Hassan Baba, OON, Caroline Anyanwu.

www.ubagroup.com

Disclaimer

United Bank for Africa plc published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 16:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
