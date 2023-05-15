UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

Lagos, 15 May 2023
|
1.
|
Details of the of Director/Insider
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial
|
|
Initial Notification
|
|
notification/Amendment
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
United Bank for Africa Plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
0292002067E3RH4D8768
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
4.
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
Ordinary Shares of United Bank for Africa Plc
|
a)
|
instrument
|
ISIN: NGUBA0000001
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
319,359 shares at NGN8.15 per share
|
c)
|
|
|
200,000 shares at NGN8.20 per share
|
|
|
1,200,000 shares at NGN8.20 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
280,641 shares at NGN8.25 per share
|
|
Aggregate information
|
|
d)
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
2,000,000 shares
|
|
-
|
Price
|
NGN8.20
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of Transaction
|
May 12, 2023
|
f)
|
Place of Transaction
|
Lagos, NGX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BILI A. ODUM
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL
United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos
Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)
Executive Directors: Muyiwa Akinyemi (DMD), Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Alex Alozie, Emem Usoro, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Abiola Bawuah.
Non-Executive Directors: Owanari Duke, Angela Aneke, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello,
Isaac Olukayode Fasola, Aisha Hassan Baba, OON, Caroline Anyanwu.
www.ubagroup.com
Disclaimer
United Bank for Africa plc published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 16:24:05 UTC.