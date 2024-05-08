Lagos, 7 May 2024
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
Bili Odum
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Company Secretary
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
United Bank for Africa Plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
0292002067E3RH4D8768
4.
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary Shares of United Bank for Africa Plc
instrument, type of
instrument
ISIN: NGUBA0000001
Identification Code
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
2,000,000 shares at NGN26.20 per share
3,000,000 shares at NGN26.10 per share
5,000,000 shares at NGN26.00 per share
d)
Aggregate information
-
Aggregated volume
10,000,000 shares
-
Price
NGN26.10
e)
Date of Transaction
May 7, 2024
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, NGX
BILI A. ODUM
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL
