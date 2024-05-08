End-of-day quote
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : DIRECTORSDEALINGS
May 08, 2024 at 02:17 pm EDT
Lagos, 7 May 2024
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
Muyiwa Akinyemi
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Deputy Managing Director
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
United Bank for Africa Plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
0292002067E3RH4D8768
4.
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary Shares of United Bank for Africa Plc
instrument, type of
instrument
ISIN: NGUBA0000001
Identification Code
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
200,000 shares at NGN26.40 per share
1,000,000 shares at NGN26.55 per share
84,000 shares at NGN26.60 per share
1,750,000 shares at NGN26.65 per share
4,316,000 shares at NGN26.70 per share
200,000 shares at NGN26.75 per share
3,450,000 shares at NGN26.80 per share
4,000,000 shares at NGN26.10 per share
2,000,000 shares at NGN26.05 per share
3,000,000 shares at NGN26.00 per share
United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos
Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)
Executive Directors: Muyiwa Akinyemi (DMD), Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Alex Alozie, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Abiola Bawuah. Non-Executive Directors: Owanari Duke, Angela Aneke, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello,
Isaac Olukayode Fasola, Aisha Hassan Baba, OON, Caroline Anyanwu.
www.ubagroup.com
Aggregate information
-
Aggregated volume
20,000,000 shares
-
Price
NGN26.46
e)
Date of Transaction
May 7, 2024
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, NGX
BILI A. ODUM
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL
United Bank for Africa Plc is one of the leading African financial services groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows:
- retail and commercial bank (34.6%);
- market bank (33%);
- corporate bank (32.4%).
At the end of 2020, the group has NGN 5,676 billion in current deposits and NGN 2,555 billion in current credits.
Revenues (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: Nigeria (59.6%), Africa (37.2%) and other (3.2%).
More about the company
Average target price
33.22
NGN
Spread / Average Target
+27.77% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
