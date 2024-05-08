Lagos, 7 May 2024

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Muyiwa Akinyemi

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Deputy Managing Director

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

United Bank for Africa Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

0292002067E3RH4D8768

4.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of United Bank for Africa Plc

instrument, type of

instrument

ISIN: NGUBA0000001

Identification Code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

200,000 shares at NGN26.40 per share

1,000,000 shares at NGN26.55 per share

84,000 shares at NGN26.60 per share

1,750,000 shares at NGN26.65 per share

4,316,000 shares at NGN26.70 per share

200,000 shares at NGN26.75 per share

3,450,000 shares at NGN26.80 per share

4,000,000 shares at NGN26.10 per share

2,000,000 shares at NGN26.05 per share

3,000,000 shares at NGN26.00 per share

  1. Aggregate information

-

Aggregated volume

20,000,000 shares

-

Price

NGN26.46

e)

Date of Transaction

May 7, 2024

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, NGX

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL

