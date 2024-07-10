Lagos, 10 July 2024

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Aisha Hassan-Baba, OON

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

United Bank for Africa Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

0292002067E3RH4D8768

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of United Bank for Africa Plc

a)

instrument

ISIN: NGUBA0000001

Identification Code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1,401,769 shares at NGN21.85 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

1,401,769 shares

-

Price

NGN21.85

e)

Date of Transaction

June 27, 2024

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, NGX

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL

