Lagos, 10 July 2024
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
Aisha Hassan-Baba, OON
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
United Bank for Africa Plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
0292002067E3RH4D8768
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4.
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary Shares of United Bank for Africa Plc
a)
instrument
ISIN: NGUBA0000001
Identification Code
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1,401,769 shares at NGN21.85 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
1,401,769 shares
-
Price
NGN21.85
e)
Date of Transaction
June 27, 2024
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, NGX
BILI A. ODUM
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL
