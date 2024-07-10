United Bank for Africa Plc is one of the leading African financial services groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail and commercial bank (34.6%); - market bank (33%); - corporate bank (32.4%). At the end of 2020, the group has NGN 5,676 billion in current deposits and NGN 2,555 billion in current credits. Revenues (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: Nigeria (59.6%), Africa (37.2%) and other (3.2%).

Sector Banks