UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

Lagos, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

In line with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited for listed companies, United Bank for Africa Plc (the Bank) hereby informs its shareholders, the Nigerian Exchange Limited, and the investing public that the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, to consider, amongst other matters, the Unaudited 2024 First Quarter Financial Statements and Reports for the period ending March 31, 2024.

In compliance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the closed period for trading in the Bank's shares which commenced on January 1, 2024 shall continue until 24 hours after the release of the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Unaudited 2024 First Quarter Financial Statements and Reports for the period ending March 31, 2024 to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser, and consultant of the Bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the Securities (Shares and Bonds) of the Bank.

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL

United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos

Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)

www.ubagroup.com