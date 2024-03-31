UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

Lagos, Thursday, March 28, 2024

NOTICE OF DELAY IN PUBLISHING 2023 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is to inform The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our shareholders and the general public that the 2023 Financial Statements and Reports for the year ended December 31, 2023, submitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is undergoing the required review and approval process. Consequently, the Bank is yet to publish its Audited Financial Statements on the NGX portal.

The Audited Financial Statements will be published upon receipt of the CBN's approval, which is expected to be on or before Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

In continuing compliance with the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, United Bank for Africa Plc hereby declares that the Closed Period for trading in the Bank's shares would subsist until 24 hours after the Audited Financial Statements and Reports for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the first Quarter ending 31 March 2024 are released to the public.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser, and consultant of the Bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the Securities (Shares and Bonds) of the Bank during the Closed Period

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

