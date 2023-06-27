UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Lagos, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

In line with listing regulations of Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, United Bank for Africa Plc hereby informs its shareholders, the Nigerian Exchange Limited, and the investing public that the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to meet on Monday, July 31, 2023, to consider, amongst other matters, the 2023 Half-Year Financial Statements and Reports for the period ending June 30, 2023.

In compliance with the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, United Bank for Africa Plc hereby declares the commencement of the closed period for trading in the Bank's shares from July 1, 2023, in respect of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Statements and Reports for the period ending June 30, 2023.

Please note that the Half Year Accounts would undergo an external audit process, which is expected to be completed before the Board Meeting on July 31. After the audit is finalized, the Board's decision on the audited Half Year Accounts will be communicated to the Exchange. Additionally, the audited accounts will be submitted to the Central Bank for approval.

The audited Half-Year Accounts will be released to the Exchange and to the public on or before 30 August 2023.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser, and consultant of the Bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the Securities (Shares and Bonds) of the Bank until 24 hours after the release of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Statements and Reports for the period ending June 30, 2023, to Nigerian Exchange Limited.

