UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S AUDITED ACCOUNTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER 4ING DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S AUDITED ACCOUNTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

Lagos, Friday, December 30, 2022

In line with the rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, United Bank for Africa Plc (the Bank) hereby informs its shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited, and the investing public that the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to meet on Thursday, January 26, 2023, to consider, amongst other matters, the Group Audited Account and Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, as well as proposals for the Final Dividend. The Results would only be published after receiving regulatory approvals.

In compliance with the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited for listed companies, United Bank for Africa Plc hereby declares the commencement of the closed period for trading in the Bank's shares from Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser, and consultant of the Bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the Securities (Shares and Bonds) of the Bank until 24 hours after the release of the Group Audited Accounts and Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, to Nigerian Exchange Limited.

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos

Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)

Executive Directors: Muyiwa Akinyemi (DMD), Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Alex Alozie, Emem Usoro, Sola Yomi-Ajayi.Non-Executive Directors: Owanari Duke, Samuel Oni (FCA), Angela Aneke, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello, Isaac Olukayode Fasola, Aisha Hassan Baba, OON, Caroline Anyanwu.

www.ubagroup.com