  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Bank for Africa Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBA   NGUBA0000001

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

(UBA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
7.850 NGN   +2.61%
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S AUDITED ACCOUNTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER 4ING DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S AUDITED ACCOUNTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

Lagos, Friday, December 30, 2022

In line with the rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, United Bank for Africa Plc (the Bank) hereby informs its shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited, and the investing public that the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to meet on Thursday, January 26, 2023, to consider, amongst other matters, the Group Audited Account and Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, as well as proposals for the Final Dividend. The Results would only be published after receiving regulatory approvals.

In compliance with the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited for listed companies, United Bank for Africa Plc hereby declares the commencement of the closed period for trading in the Bank's shares from Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser, and consultant of the Bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the Securities (Shares and Bonds) of the Bank until 24 hours after the release of the Group Audited Accounts and Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, to Nigerian Exchange Limited.

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos

Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)

Executive Directors: Muyiwa Akinyemi (DMD), Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Alex Alozie, Emem Usoro, Sola Yomi-Ajayi.Non-Executive Directors: Owanari Duke, Samuel Oni (FCA), Angela Aneke, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello, Isaac Olukayode Fasola, Aisha Hassan Baba, OON, Caroline Anyanwu.

www.ubagroup.com

United Bank for Africa plc published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:08:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 433 B 967 M 967 M
Net income 2022 105 B 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,63x
Yield 2022 14,2%
Capitalization 268 B 600 M 600 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 10 199
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
United Bank for Africa Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,85 NGN
Average target price 15,85 NGN
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Alawuba Managing Director & Executive Director
Ugochukwu A. Nwaghodoh Group Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu Chairman
Chukwuma Nweke Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer
Franklyn Bennie Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC-2.48%600
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%142 583
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.47%67 550
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.40%52 036
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.53%48 242
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.85%45 668