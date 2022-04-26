UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

Tax Identification Number : 01126011-0001

United Bank for Africa Plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended 31 March

Notes In millions of Nigerian Naira 2022 2021 Interest income 5 125,076 108,590 Interest income on amortised cost and FVOCI securities 124,861 108,482 Interest income on FVTPL securities 215 108 Interest expense 6 (40,207) (34,209) Net interest income 84,869 74,381 Fees and commission income 7 42,103 34,955 Fees and commission expense 8 (17,806) (14,589) Net fee and commission income 24,297 20,366 Net trading and foreign exchange income 9 14,959 10,469 Other operating income 10 1,764 1,432 Total non-interest income 41,020 32,267 Operating income 125,889 106,648 Impairment charge for credit losses on Loans 11a (3,813) (1,182) Net impairment charge on other financial assets 11b (371) (846) Net operating income after impairment loss on loans and receivables 121,705 104,620 Employee benefit expenses 12 (25,579) (21,311) Depreciation and amortisation 13 (5,739) (4,848) Other operating expenses 14 (46,324) (38,295) Total operating expenses (77,642) (64,454) Share of profit of equity-accounted investee 24(b) 421 415 Profit before income tax 44,484 40,581 Taxation charge 15 (2,988) (2,426) Profit for the period 41,496 38,155 Other comprehensive income Items that will be reclassified to income statement: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (22,776) 11,212 Fair value changes on investments at fair value through other comprehensive income(FVOCI): Net fair value (loss)/ gain during the period 2,226 (11,142) Tax relating to net change in fair value during the period - - (20,550) 70 Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement: Fair value changes on equity investments at FVOCI - - Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of tax (20,550) 70 Total comprehensive income for the period 20,946 38,225 Profit attributable to: Owners of Parent 38,933 35,567 Non-controlling interest 2,563 2,588 Profit for the period 41,496 38,155 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of Parent 21,135 36,378 Non-controlling interest (189) 1,847 Total comprehensive income for the period 20,946 38,225 Basic and diluted earnings per share expressed in Naira 16 1.14 1.04 Group

United Bank for Africa Plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Notes As at Mar. 2022 In millions of Nigerian Naira ASSETS Cash and bank balances 17 1,982,497 1,818,784 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 18 86,310 13,096 Derivative assets 25 33,321 33,340 Loans and advances to banks 19 101,310 153,897 Loans and advances to customers 20 2,869,670 2,680,667 Investment securities: - At fair value through other comprehensive income 21 1,481,256 993,791 - At amortised cost 21 1,814,667 2,341,839 Other assets 22 173,899 149,154 Investment in equity-accounted investee 24 9,365 8,945 Investments in subsidiaries - - Property and equipment 168,233 178,117 Intangible assets 30,771 30,450 Deferred tax assets 42,766 43,329 8,794,065 8,445,409 Non-Current Assets Held for Sale 94,319 95,909 TOTAL ASSETS 8,888,384 8,541,318 LIABILITIES Deposits from banks 26 684,368 654,211 Deposits from customers 27 6,653,742 6,369,189 Derivative liabilities 25 79 98 Other liabilities 28 283,750 216,209 Current income tax payable 15 4,322 21,415 Borrowings 29 417,536 455,772 Deferred tax liabilities 18,834 19,617 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,062,631 7,736,511 EQUITY Share capital 17,100 17,100 Share premium 98,715 98,715 Retained earnings 374,776 335,843 Other reserves 306,718 324,516 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 797,309 776,174 Non-controlling interests 28,444 28,633 TOTAL EQUITY 825,753 804,807 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,888,384 8,541,318 Group

Approved by the board of directors on 8 April, 2022.

Ugo A. Nwaghodoh Group Chief Finance Officer FRC/2012/ICAN/00000000272

Kennedy Uzoka

Group Managing Director/CEO FRC/2013/IODN/00000015087

Tony O. Elumelu , CON Chairman, Board of Directors FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002590

United Bank for Africa Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Group

In millions of Nigerian Naira

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

CapitalShareShare premium

Translation reserve

Regulatory credit risk reserveFair value reserveStatutory reserveRetained earningsTotalNon-controlling interest

Total equityAt 1 January 2022

17,100

98,715

44,252

40,637

106,517

133,110

335,843

776,174

28,633

804,807

Profit for the period

- - - -

- - - -

- (20,024)

- - - -

- - 2,226 2,226

- - - -

38,933 - - 38,933

38,933

2,563 (2,752)

41,496

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Fair value change in financial assets classified as FVOCI Troatansl accotmiopnrsewheithnsoivwenienrcsome for the period

(20,024)

(22,776)

- (20,024)

2,226

- (189)

2,226

21,135

20,946

At 31 March 2022 17,100 98,715 24,228 40,637 108,743 133,110 374,776 797,309 28,444 825,753

At 1 January 2021

17,100

98,715

40,512

45,496

122,807

115,379

251,642

691,651

27,895

719,546

Profit for the period

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Fair value change in (available-for-sale) financial assets Fair value change in equity instruments classified as FVOCI Net amount transferred to income statement

- - - - -

- - - - -

- 3,740 - - -

- - - - -

- - (22,999)

- - - - -

115,883 - - - -

115,883

2,795 118,678

3,740

(2,057) 1,683

(22,999)

- - -

(22,999)

8,386 (1,677)

(1,677)

8,386

8,386 (1,677)

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transfer between reserves

Transactions with owners

Dividends

- - -- - -

3,740 -

- (4,859)

(16,290)

-

- 17,731

115,883 (12,872)

103,333 -

-

-

-

-

(18,810) (18,810)

738 -104,071 -

-

(18,810)

At 31 December 2021 17,100 98,715 44,252 40,637 106,517 133,110 335,843 776,174 28,633 804,807

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Group

For the three months ended 31 March Notes 2022 2021 In millions of Nigerian Naira Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 44,484 40,581 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property and equipment 13 4,159 3,221 Amortisation of intangible assets 13 1,085 1,051 Allowance for credit loss on loans to customers 11b 2,792 1,729 Allowance for credit loss on loans to banks 11b 23 - Write-off of loans and advances 11b 1,473 520 Impairment charge on other assets 11b 371 846 Dividend income 10 (170) (5) Origination and reversal of temporary difference 573 381 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (144) - Foreign currency revaluation gain 9 955 (26) Net interest income (84,869) (74,381) Share of profit of equity-accounted investee (421) (415) (29,689) (26,498) Change in financial assets measure at FVTPL (72,717) 95,027 Change in cash reserve balance 26,499 (54,873) Change in loans and advances to banks 52,564 56,292 Change in loans and advances to customers (191,679) (180,329) Change in money market placements (262,676) (35,548) Change in other assets (56,564) (96,044) Change in deposits from banks 30,157 (37,659) Change in deposits from customers 284,553 112,841 Change in other liabilities and provisions 67,541 75,761 Interest received 125,076 108,590 Interest paid (35,929) (38,091) Income tax paid (20,874) (10,312) Net cash generated from operating activities (83,738) (30,843) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment securities 41,933 (85,633) Purchase of property and equipment 5,713 (3,453) Dividend received 170 5 Purchase of intangible assets (1,545) (6,278) Net cash used in investing activities 46,271 (95,359) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 9,322 101,031 Repayment of borrowings (44,117) (84,579) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (34,795) 16,452 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (72,262) (109,750) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 295 45,732 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 17 785,910 794,594 17 713,943 730,576 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

