UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
04/26/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
Africa's Global Bank
Tax Identification Number : 01126011-0001
United Bank for Africa Plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive IncomeFor the three months ended 31 March
Notes
In millions of Nigerian Naira
2022
2021
Interest income
5
125,076
108,590
Interest income on amortised cost and FVOCI securities
124,861
108,482
Interest income on FVTPL securities
215
108
Interest expense
6
(40,207)
(34,209)
Net interest income
84,869
74,381
Fees and commission income
7
42,103
34,955
Fees and commission expense
8
(17,806)
(14,589)
Net fee and commission income
24,297
20,366
Net trading and foreign exchange income
9
14,959
10,469
Other operating income
10
1,764
1,432
Total non-interest income
41,020
32,267
Operating income
125,889
106,648
Impairment charge for credit losses on Loans
11a
(3,813)
(1,182)
Net impairment charge on other financial assets
11b
(371)
(846)
Net operating income after impairment loss on loans and receivables
121,705
104,620
Employee benefit expenses
12
(25,579)
(21,311)
Depreciation and amortisation
13
(5,739)
(4,848)
Other operating expenses
14
(46,324)
(38,295)
Total operating expenses
(77,642)
(64,454)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investee
24(b)
421
415
Profit before income tax
44,484
40,581
Taxation charge
15
(2,988)
(2,426)
Profit for the period
41,496
38,155
Other comprehensive income
Items that will be reclassified to income statement:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(22,776)
11,212
Fair value changes on investments at fair value through other comprehensive
income(FVOCI):
Net fair value (loss)/ gain during the period
2,226
(11,142)
Tax relating to net change in fair value during the period
-
-
(20,550)
70
Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement:
Fair value changes on equity investments at FVOCI
-
-
Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of tax
(20,550)
70
Total comprehensive income for the period
20,946
38,225
Profit attributable to:
Owners of Parent
38,933
35,567
Non-controlling interest
2,563
2,588
Profit for the period
41,496
38,155
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of Parent
21,135
36,378
Non-controlling interest
(189)
1,847
Total comprehensive income for the period
20,946
38,225
Basic and diluted earnings per share expressed in Naira
16
1.14
1.04
Group
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March, 2022
United Bank for Africa Plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Notes
As at
Mar. 2022
In millions of Nigerian Naira
ASSETS
Cash and bank balances
17
1,982,497
1,818,784
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
18
86,310
13,096
Derivative assets
25
33,321
33,340
Loans and advances to banks
19
101,310
153,897
Loans and advances to customers
20
2,869,670
2,680,667
Investment securities:
- At fair value through other comprehensive income
21
1,481,256
993,791
- At amortised cost
21
1,814,667
2,341,839
Other assets
22
173,899
149,154
Investment in equity-accounted investee
24
9,365
8,945
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
Property and equipment
168,233
178,117
Intangible assets
30,771
30,450
Deferred tax assets
42,766
43,329
8,794,065
8,445,409
Non-Current Assets Held for Sale
94,319
95,909
TOTAL ASSETS
8,888,384
8,541,318
LIABILITIES
Deposits from banks
26
684,368
654,211
Deposits from customers
27
6,653,742
6,369,189
Derivative liabilities
25
79
98
Other liabilities
28
283,750
216,209
Current income tax payable
15
4,322
21,415
Borrowings
29
417,536
455,772
Deferred tax liabilities
18,834
19,617
TOTAL LIABILITIES
8,062,631
7,736,511
EQUITY
Share capital
17,100
17,100
Share premium
98,715
98,715
Retained earnings
374,776
335,843
Other reserves
306,718
324,516
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT
797,309
776,174
Non-controlling interests
28,444
28,633
TOTAL EQUITY
825,753
804,807
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
8,888,384
8,541,318
Group
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Approved by the board of directors on 8 April, 2022.
Ugo A. NwaghodohGroup Chief Finance Officer FRC/2012/ICAN/00000000272
Kennedy Uzoka
Group Managing Director/CEO FRC/2013/IODN/00000015087
Tony O. Elumelu , CONChairman, Board of Directors FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002590
United Bank for Africa Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Group
In millions of Nigerian Naira
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
CapitalShareShare premium
Translation reserve
Regulatory credit risk reserveFair value reserveStatutory reserveRetained earningsTotalNon-controlling interest
Total equityAt 1 January 2022
17,100
98,715
44,252
40,637
106,517
133,110
335,843
776,174
28,633
804,807
Profit for the period
- - --
- - --
- (20,024)
- - --
- - 2,2262,226
- - --
38,933 - -38,933
38,933
2,563 (2,752)
41,496
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Fair value change in financial assets classified as FVOCITroatansl accotmiopnrsewheithnsoivwenienrcsome for the period
(20,024)
(22,776)
-(20,024)
2,226
-(189)
2,226
21,135
20,946
At 31 March 2022
17,100
98,715
24,228
40,637
108,743
133,110
374,776
797,309
28,444
825,753
At 1 January 2021
17,100
98,715
40,512
45,496
122,807
115,379
251,642
691,651
27,895
719,546
Profit for the period
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Fair value change in (available-for-sale) financial assets Fair value change in equity instruments classified as FVOCI Net amount transferred to income statement
- - - - -
- - - - -
- 3,740 - - -
- - - - -
- - (22,999)
- - - - -
115,883 - - - -
115,883
2,795118,678
3,740
(2,057)1,683
(22,999)
- - -
(22,999)
8,386 (1,677)
(1,677)
8,386
8,386 (1,677)
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transfer between reserves
Transactions with owners
Dividends
-- --- -
3,740-
-(4,859)
(16,290)
-
-17,731
115,883(12,872)
103,333 -
-
-
-
-
(18,810)(18,810)
738-104,071 -
-
(18,810)
At 31 December 2021
17,100
98,715
44,252
40,637
106,517
133,110
335,843
776,174
28,633
804,807
Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March, 2022
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Group
For the three months ended 31 March
Notes
2022
2021
In millions of Nigerian Naira
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income tax
44,484
40,581
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment
13
4,159
3,221
Amortisation of intangible assets
13
1,085
1,051
Allowance for credit loss on loans to customers
11b
2,792
1,729
Allowance for credit loss on loans to banks
11b
23
-
Write-off of loans and advances
11b
1,473
520
Impairment charge on other assets
11b
371
846
Dividend income
10
(170)
(5)
Origination and reversal of temporary difference
573
381
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(144)
-
Foreign currency revaluation gain
9
955
(26)
Net interest income
(84,869)
(74,381)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investee
(421)
(415)
(29,689)
(26,498)
Change in financial assets measure at FVTPL
(72,717)
95,027
Change in cash reserve balance
26,499
(54,873)
Change in loans and advances to banks
52,564
56,292
Change in loans and advances to customers
(191,679)
(180,329)
Change in money market placements
(262,676)
(35,548)
Change in other assets
(56,564)
(96,044)
Change in deposits from banks
30,157
(37,659)
Change in deposits from customers
284,553
112,841
Change in other liabilities and provisions
67,541
75,761
Interest received
125,076
108,590
Interest paid
(35,929)
(38,091)
Income tax paid
(20,874)
(10,312)
Net cash generated from operating activities
(83,738)
(30,843)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of investment securities
41,933
(85,633)
Purchase of property and equipment
5,713
(3,453)
Dividend received
170
5
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,545)
(6,278)
Net cash used in investing activities
46,271
(95,359)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
9,322
101,031
Repayment of borrowings
(44,117)
(84,579)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(34,795)
16,452
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(72,262)
(109,750)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents
295
45,732
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
17
785,910
794,594
17
713,943
730,576
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash heldCash and cash equivalents at end of period
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
