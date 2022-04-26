Log in
    UBA   NGUBA0000001

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

(UBA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-24
8.200 NGN   +1.23%
04:46pUNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/11UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : Agm resolution
PU
03/31UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : 2021 uba plc report on compliance with nccg 2018
PU
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/26/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

Africa's Global Bank

Tax Identification Number : 01126011-0001

United Bank for Africa Plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended 31 March

Notes

In millions of Nigerian Naira

2022

2021

Interest income

5

125,076

108,590

Interest income on amortised cost and FVOCI securities

124,861

108,482

Interest income on FVTPL securities

215

108

Interest expense

6

(40,207)

(34,209)

Net interest income

84,869

74,381

Fees and commission income

7

42,103

34,955

Fees and commission expense

8

(17,806)

(14,589)

Net fee and commission income

24,297

20,366

Net trading and foreign exchange income

9

14,959

10,469

Other operating income

10

1,764

1,432

Total non-interest income

41,020

32,267

Operating income

125,889

106,648

Impairment charge for credit losses on Loans

11a

(3,813)

(1,182)

Net impairment charge on other financial assets

11b

(371)

(846)

Net operating income after impairment loss on loans and receivables

121,705

104,620

Employee benefit expenses

12

(25,579)

(21,311)

Depreciation and amortisation

13

(5,739)

(4,848)

Other operating expenses

14

(46,324)

(38,295)

Total operating expenses

(77,642)

(64,454)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investee

24(b)

421

415

Profit before income tax

44,484

40,581

Taxation charge

15

(2,988)

(2,426)

Profit for the period

41,496

38,155

Other comprehensive income

Items that will be reclassified to income statement:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(22,776)

11,212

Fair value changes on investments at fair value through other comprehensive

income(FVOCI):

Net fair value (loss)/ gain during the period

2,226

(11,142)

Tax relating to net change in fair value during the period

-

-

(20,550)

70

Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement:

Fair value changes on equity investments at FVOCI

-

-

Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of tax

(20,550)

70

Total comprehensive income for the period

20,946

38,225

Profit attributable to:

Owners of Parent

38,933

35,567

Non-controlling interest

2,563

2,588

Profit for the period

41,496

38,155

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of Parent

21,135

36,378

Non-controlling interest

(189)

1,847

Total comprehensive income for the period

20,946

38,225

Basic and diluted earnings per share expressed in Naira

16

1.14

1.04

Group

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page 2 of 40

Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March, 2022

United Bank for Africa Plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Notes

As at

Mar. 2022

In millions of Nigerian Naira

ASSETS

Cash and bank balances

17

1,982,497

1,818,784

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

18

86,310

13,096

Derivative assets

25

33,321

33,340

Loans and advances to banks

19

101,310

153,897

Loans and advances to customers

20

2,869,670

2,680,667

Investment securities:

- At fair value through other comprehensive income

21

1,481,256

993,791

- At amortised cost

21

1,814,667

2,341,839

Other assets

22

173,899

149,154

Investment in equity-accounted investee

24

9,365

8,945

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

Property and equipment

168,233

178,117

Intangible assets

30,771

30,450

Deferred tax assets

42,766

43,329

8,794,065

8,445,409

Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

94,319

95,909

TOTAL ASSETS

8,888,384

8,541,318

LIABILITIES

Deposits from banks

26

684,368

654,211

Deposits from customers

27

6,653,742

6,369,189

Derivative liabilities

25

79

98

Other liabilities

28

283,750

216,209

Current income tax payable

15

4,322

21,415

Borrowings

29

417,536

455,772

Deferred tax liabilities

18,834

19,617

TOTAL LIABILITIES

8,062,631

7,736,511

EQUITY

Share capital

17,100

17,100

Share premium

98,715

98,715

Retained earnings

374,776

335,843

Other reserves

306,718

324,516

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT

797,309

776,174

Non-controlling interests

28,444

28,633

TOTAL EQUITY

825,753

804,807

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

8,888,384

8,541,318

Group

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the board of directors on 8 April, 2022.

Ugo A. Nwaghodoh Group Chief Finance Officer FRC/2012/ICAN/00000000272

Kennedy Uzoka

Group Managing Director/CEO FRC/2013/IODN/00000015087

Tony O. Elumelu , CON Chairman, Board of Directors FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002590

United Bank for Africa Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Group

In millions of Nigerian Naira

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

CapitalShareShare premium

Translation reserve

Regulatory credit risk reserveFair value reserveStatutory reserveRetained earningsTotalNon-controlling interest

Total equityAt 1 January 2022

17,100

98,715

44,252

40,637

106,517

133,110

335,843

776,174

28,633

804,807

Profit for the period

- - - -

- - - -

- (20,024)

- - - -

- - 2,226 2,226

- - - -

38,933 - - 38,933

38,933

2,563 (2,752)

41,496

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Fair value change in financial assets classified as FVOCI Troatansl accotmiopnrsewheithnsoivwenienrcsome for the period

(20,024)

(22,776)

- (20,024)

2,226

- (189)

2,226

21,135

20,946

At 31 March 2022

17,100

98,715

24,228

40,637

108,743

133,110

374,776

797,309

28,444

825,753

At 1 January 2021

17,100

98,715

40,512

45,496

122,807

115,379

251,642

691,651

27,895

719,546

Profit for the period

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Fair value change in (available-for-sale) financial assets Fair value change in equity instruments classified as FVOCI Net amount transferred to income statement

- - - - -

- - - - -

- 3,740 - - -

- - - - -

- - (22,999)

- - - - -

115,883 - - - -

115,883

2,795 118,678

3,740

(2,057) 1,683

(22,999)

- - -

(22,999)

8,386 (1,677)

(1,677)

8,386

8,386 (1,677)

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transfer between reserves

Transactions with owners

Dividends

- - -- - -

3,740 -

- (4,859)

(16,290)

-

- 17,731

115,883 (12,872)

103,333 -

-

-

-

-

  • (18,810) (18,810)

738 -104,071 -

-

(18,810)

At 31 December 2021

17,100

98,715

44,252

40,637

106,517

133,110

335,843

776,174

28,633

804,807

Page 4 of 40

Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March, 2022

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Group

For the three months ended 31 March

Notes

2022

2021

In millions of Nigerian Naira

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income tax

44,484

40,581

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property and equipment

13

4,159

3,221

Amortisation of intangible assets

13

1,085

1,051

Allowance for credit loss on loans to customers

11b

2,792

1,729

Allowance for credit loss on loans to banks

11b

23

-

Write-off of loans and advances

11b

1,473

520

Impairment charge on other assets

11b

371

846

Dividend income

10

(170)

(5)

Origination and reversal of temporary difference

573

381

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(144)

-

Foreign currency revaluation gain

9

955

(26)

Net interest income

(84,869)

(74,381)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investee

(421)

(415)

(29,689)

(26,498)

Change in financial assets measure at FVTPL

(72,717)

95,027

Change in cash reserve balance

26,499

(54,873)

Change in loans and advances to banks

52,564

56,292

Change in loans and advances to customers

(191,679)

(180,329)

Change in money market placements

(262,676)

(35,548)

Change in other assets

(56,564)

(96,044)

Change in deposits from banks

30,157

(37,659)

Change in deposits from customers

284,553

112,841

Change in other liabilities and provisions

67,541

75,761

Interest received

125,076

108,590

Interest paid

(35,929)

(38,091)

Income tax paid

(20,874)

(10,312)

Net cash generated from operating activities

(83,738)

(30,843)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of investment securities

41,933

(85,633)

Purchase of property and equipment

5,713

(3,453)

Dividend received

170

5

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,545)

(6,278)

Net cash used in investing activities

46,271

(95,359)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

9,322

101,031

Repayment of borrowings

(44,117)

(84,579)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(34,795)

16,452

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(72,262)

(109,750)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents

295

45,732

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

17

785,910

794,594

17

713,943

730,576

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Bank for Africa plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 20:44:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
