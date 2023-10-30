United Bank for Africa Plc

3.4 Basis of consolidation- Continued

Costs related to the acquisition, other than those associated with the issue of debt or equity securities that the Group incurs in connection with a business combination are expensed as incurred.

If the business combination is achieved in stages, the acquisition date carrying value of any previously held equity interest in the acquiree is re- measured to fair value at the acquisition date and any gains or losses arising from such re-measurement are recognised in profit or loss.

Any contingent consideration payable is recognised at fair value at the acquisition date. If the contingent consideration is classified as equity, it is not remeasured and settlement is accounted for within equity. Otherwise, subsequent changes to the fair value of the contingent consideration are recognised in profit or loss.

(c) Disposal of subsidiaries

When the Group ceases to have control, any retained interest in the entity is remeasured to its fair value at the date when control is lost, with the change in carrying amount recognised in profit or loss. The fair value is the initial carrying amount for the purposes of subsequently accounting for the retained interest as an associate, joint venture or financial asset. In addition, any amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income in respect of that entity are accounted for as if the group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. This may mean that amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income are reclassified to profit or loss.

(d) Transactions eliminated on consolidation

Intra-group balances and any unrealised gains or losses or incomes and expenses arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Unrealised gains arising from transactions with associates are eliminated to the extent of the Group's interest in the entity. Unrealised losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment.

(e) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control

Transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions. The difference between fair value of any consideration paid and the relevant share acquired of the carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary is recorded in equity. Gains or losses on disposals of non-controlling interests are also recorded in equity.

(f) Associates

Associates are all entities over which the group has significant influence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Under the equity method, the investment is initially recognised at cost, and the carrying amount is increased or decreased to recognise the investor's share of the profit or loss of the investee after the date of acquisition. The group's investment in associates includes goodwill identified on acquisition. In the separate financial statements, investments in associates are carried at cost less impairment.

If the ownership interest in an associate is reduced but significant influence is retained, only a proportionate share of the amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss where appropriate.

The Group's share of post-acquisition profit or loss is recognised in profit or loss and its share of post-acquisition movements in other comprehensive income is recognised in other comprehensive income with a corresponding adjustment to the carrying amount of the investment. When the group's share of losses in an associate equals or exceeds its interest in the associate, including any other unsecured receivables, the group does not recognise further losses unless it has incurred legal or constructive obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate.

The Group determines at each reporting date whether there is any objective evidence that the investment in the associate is impaired. If this is the case, the group calculates the amount of impairment as the difference between the recoverable amount of the associate and its carrying value and recognises the amount adjacent to 'share of profit/(loss)' of associates in profit or loss.

Profits and losses resulting from transactions between the Group and its associate are recognised in the Group's financial statements only to the extent of unrelated investor's interests in the associates. Unrealised losses are eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the asset transferred. Accounting policies of associates have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group.

Dilution gains and losses arising on investments in associates are recognised in the profit or loss.

3.5 Foreign currency transactions and balances

(a) Foreign currency transactions

Foreign currency transactions are recorded at the rate of exchange on the date of the transaction. At the reporting date, monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are reported using the closing exchange rate. Exchange differences arising on the settlement of transactions at rates different from those at the date of the transaction, as well as unrealized foreign exchange differences on unsettled foreign currency monetary assets and liabilities, are recognized in profit or loss.

Unrealized exchange differences on non-monetary financial assets are a component of the change in their entire fair value. For non-monetary financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, unrealized exchange differences are recognized in profit or loss. For non-monetary financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, unrealized exchange differences are recorded in other comprehensive income until the asset is sold or becomes impaired.