Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Bank for Africa Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBA   NGUBA0000001

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

(UBA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
8.000 NGN    0.00%
05:05pUnited Bank For Africa : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03:44pUnited Bank For Africa : Corporate action annoucement
PU
03/23World Leaders, Presidents, Family, African Entrepreneurs, Others Eulogise Elumelu
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

03/30/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

Africa's Global Bank

Tax Identification Number : 01126011-0001

Contents

Note i ii iii iv v vi vii viii ix x xi xii xiii

Directors' Report Complaints and Feedback Corporate Governance Report

Report of the Statutory Audit Committee

Statement Of Directors' Responsibilities In Relation To The Preparation Of Financial Statements For The Year Ended 31 December 2022

Statement Of Corporate Responsibility For The Financial Statements For The Year Ended December 31, 2022

Report of the Independent Consultants on the Review of Corporate Governance Framework of United Bank for Africa PLC

Report of the Independent Consultants on the Performance Evaluation of the Board of Directors of United Bank for Africa PLC

Independent Auditor's Report

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows Notes to the Financial Statements

  • 1 General Information

  • 2 Basis of preparation

  • 3 Significant accounting policies

  • 3.1 Basis of measurement

  • 3.2 Functional and presentation currency

  • 3.3 Use of estimates and judgements

  • 3.4 Basis of consolidation

  • 3.5 Foreign currency transactions and balances

  • 3.6 Interest income and interest expense

  • 3.7 Fees and commission income and expenses

  • 3.8 Net trading and foreign exchange income

  • 3.9 Dividend income

  • 3.10 Income tax

  • 3.11 Cash and bank balances

  • 3.12 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

  • 3.13 Derivative financial instruments

  • 3.14 Property and equipment

  • 3.15 Intangible assets

  • 3.16 Impairment of non-financial assets

  • 3.17 Non Current Assets Held for Sale

  • 3.18 Repossessed collateral

  • 3.19 Deposits and debt securities issued

  • 3.20 Provisions

  • 3.21 Financial guarantee contracts

  • 3.22 Employee benefits

  • 3.23 Share capital and reserves

  • 3.24 Earnings per share

  • 3.25 Fiduciary activities

  • 3.26 Stock of consumables

  • 3.27 Segment reporting

  • 3.28 IFRS 15: Revenue from contracts with customers

  • 3.29 IFRS 9: Financial instruments

  • 3.30 IFRS 16: Leases

  • 3.31 Changes in accounting policies

  • 3.32 Standards and interpretations issued/amended but not yet effective

  • 3.33 Rounding of amounts

  • 4 Financial risk management

  • 5 Capital

  • 6 Fair value measurement

  • 7 Offsetting of financial instruments

PageNote

Page

3

8 Critical accounting estimates and judgements 97

9

9 Operating segments 99

11

10 Interest income 102

19

11 Interest expense 102

20 21 22

12 Impairment charge for credit losses on financial assets 102

13 Fees and commission income 102

14 Fees and commission expense 103

23

15 Net trading and foreign exchange income 103

24

16 Other operating income 103

30

17 Employee benefit expenses 103

31

18 Depreciation and amortisation 103

32

19 Other operating expenses 103

34

20 Income tax 104

35

21 Earnings per share 105

35

22 Cash and bank balances 105

35

23 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 105

35

24 Asset under management 105

35

25 Loans and advances to banks 106

35

26 Loans and advances to customers 106

35

27 Investment securities 110

35

28 Other assets 111

37

29 Investment in equity-accounted investee 111

37

30 Investment in subsidiaries 112

37

31 Property and equipment 115

37

32 Intangible assets 118

37

33 Deferred tax assets and liabilities 120

37

34 Derivative financial instruments 121

38

35 Non current assets held for sale 122

38

36 Deposits from banks 123

38

37 Deposits from customers 123

38

38 Other liabilities 123

39

39 Borrowings 124

39

40 Statement of cash flow reconciliation 126

40

41 Capital and reserves 128

40

42 Dividends 129

40

43 Contingencies 130

40

44 Related Parties & Insider Related Credits 130

40

45 Compensation to employees and directors 133

41

46 Business combination - UBA Zambia 133

41

47 Non-audit services 135

41

48 Compliance with banking regulations 135

41

49 Ghana's domestic debt exchange programme 135

41

50 Events After Reporting Date 136

42

51 Securities Trading Policy 136

42

52 Free Float Declaration 136

42

53 Condensed results of consolidated subsidiaries 137

48

Other national disclosures: 142

48

Value Added Statement 143

49

Five-year financial summary 144

50

51

87

88

96

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report together with the audited financial statements of UBA Plc ("the Bank") and its Subsidiaries (together "the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2022.

1 Results at a Glance

Group

Bank

Dec-22

Dec-21

Dec-22

Dec-21

(N'Million)

(N'Million)

(N'Million)

(N'Million)

Profit before tax

200,876

153,073

141,317

60,519

Income tax expense

(30,599)

(34,395)

(7,621)

(1,850)

Profit after tax

170,277

118,678

133,696

58,669

Profit Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

165,451

115,883

133,696

58,669

Non-controlling interests

4,826

2,795

-

-

Earnings Per Share:

Basic & Diluted

4.84

3.39

3.91

1.72

  • 2 Dividend

    The Directors, pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of Section 379 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) of Nigeria, propose a final dividend of N0.90 per share (31 December 2021: N0.80 per share) from the retained earnings account as at 31 December 2022. This proposed final dividend and the N0.20 per share interim dividend paid in September 2022, brings the total dividend for the year to N1.10, amounting to a pay-out ratio of 29.0% (31 December 2021: 29%), and a yield of 10.7%. The proposed dividend will be presented to shareholders for approval at the next Annual General Meeting and paid subsequently subject to withholding tax at an appropriate rate.

  • 3 Legal form

    United Bank for Africa Plc was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company on 23 February 1961, under the Companies Ordinance [Cap 37] 1922. It took over the assets and liabilities of the British and French Bank Limited, which had carried on banking business in Nigeria since 1949. UBA merged with Standard Trust Bank Plc on 01 August, 2005 and acquired Continental Trust Bank Limited on 31 December, 2005.

  • 4 Major activities & business review

    UBA Plc is engaged in the business of banking and caters for the banking needs of Institutions, Corporate, Commercial and Consumer customer segments, providing trade services, remittance, treasury management, custody/investor services, digital and general banking services. Pension custody services are offered through its subsidiary.

    A comprehensive review of the business for the period and the prospects for the ensuing year is contained in the CEO's report section of UBA's most recent annual report.

  • 5 DirectorsNAME

  • DESIGNATION

Mr. Tony Elumelu, CFR

Amb. Joe Keshi, OON (1) Mrs. Owanari DukeChairman Vice-Chairman

High Chief Samuel Oni, FCA (2) Ms. Angela Aneke

Erelu Angela Adebayo Dr. Kayode Fasola

Mr. Abdulqadir J. Bello

Ms. Aisha Hassan Baba, OON Mrs. Caroline Anyanwu

Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director

Mr. Kennedy Uzoka (1)

Mr. Oliver Alawuba (3)

Group Managing Director/CEO Group Managing Director/CEO

Mr. Uche Ike (1)

Mr. Chukwuma Nweke (1)

Executive Director, Risk Management, Governance & Compliance Executive Director, Group Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Ibrahim Puri (1)

Executive Director, North Bank

Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi (1)

Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi (4)

Executive Director, Treasury & International Banking Deputy Managing Director

Ms Emem Usoro (4)

Ms Sola Yomi-Ajayi (4)

Mr. Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh (4)

Mr. Alex Alozie (4)

Mrs. Abiola Bawuah (5)

Executive Director, North Bank Executive Director, International Banking Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management Executive Director, Group Chief Operating Officer Executive Director/CEO, UBA Africa

  • (1) Retired from the Board on July 31, 2022

  • (2) Retired from the Board on December 19, 2022

  • (3) Appointed Group Managing Director/CEO on August 01, 2022. He was formerly the Deputy Managing Director.

  • (4) Appointed to the Board on August 01, 2022

  • (5) Appointed to the Board on January 3, 2023

Directors' Report - Continued 6 Directors' interests

The interest of directors in the Issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the register of directors' shareholding and/or as notified by the directors for the purpose of Sections 275 and 276 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is as follows:

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

Name

Direct holding

Indirect holding

Mr. Tony Elumelu, CFR

194,669,555

2,185,934,184

194,669,555

2,185,934,184

Amb. Joe Keshi, OON

833,499

-

833,499

-

Mrs. Owanari Duke

86,062

-

86,062

-

High Chief Samuel Oni, FCA

2,065

-

2,065

-

Ms. Angela Aneke

-

-

-

-

Erelu Angela Adebayo

163,803

-

163,803

-

Dr. Kayode Fasola

100,000

-

100,000

-

Mr. Abdulqadir J. Bello

130,000

-

130,000

-

Mrs. Aisha Hassan Baba, OON

-

-

-

-

Mrs. Caroline Anyanwu

993,669

-

993,669

-

Mr. Kennedy Uzoka

37,173,909

-

37,173,909

-

Mr. Uche Ike

13,012,497

-

13,012,497

-

Mr. Chukwuma Nweke

1,119,860

-

1,059,860

-

Mr. Oliver Alawuba

1,593,248

-

1,593,248

-

Mr. Ibrahim Puri

14,712,358

-

4,580,254

-

Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi

-

-

-

-

Mr. Nwaghodoh Ugochukwu Alex

5,399,816

Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi

2,728,245

Mrs. Sola Yomi - Ajaiyi

-

Mr. Alex Alozie

-

Ms. Emem Usoro

693,550

Mrs. Abiola Bawuah*

2,684,781

*Apointed to the Board on January 3, 2023

Details of indirect holdings

Name of Director

Companies

Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR

7 Analysis of shareholding

Direct holding Indirect holding

- - - - - -

Indirect

Holding

HH Capital Limited

140,843,816

Heirs Holdings Limited

1,814,003,900

Heirs Alliance Limited

231,086,468

2,185,934,184

The details of shareholding of the Bank as at 31 December, 2022 is as stated below;

Headline

Shareholders

Holdings

Range

Count

Cumulative Count

Count (%)

Aggregate Holdings

Cumulative Holdings

Aggregate Holdings (%)

1 - 1,000

33,286

33,286

12.13

15,099,109

15,099,109

0.04

1,001 - 5,000

120,282

153,568

43.83

300,330,652

315,429,761

0.88

5,001 - 10,000

44,692

198,260

16.29

305,976,591

621,406,352

0.89

10,001 - 50,000

53,791

252,051

19.60

1,121,732,863

1,743,139,215

3.28

50,001 - 100,000

10,643

262,694

3.88

722,332,189

2,465,471,404

2.11

100,001 - 500,000

8,868

271,562

3.23

1,809,226,389

4,274,697,793

5.29

500,001 - 1,000,000

1,288

272,850

0.47

902,367,024

5,177,064,817

2.64

1,000,001 - 5,000,000

1,188

274,038

0.43

2,314,510,730

7,491,575,547

6.77

5,000,001 - 10,000,000

149

274,187

0.05

1,035,107,337

8,526,682,884

3.03

10,000,001 - 50,000,000

139

274,326

0.05

2,828,473,339

11,355,156,223

8.27

50,000,001 - 100,000,000

24

274,350

0.01

1,594,933,359

12,950,089,582

4.66

100,000,001 - 500,000,000

35

274,385

0.01

10,094,544,917

23,044,634,499

29.52

500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000

10

274,395

0.00

6,741,845,026

29,786,479,525

19.71

1,000,000,001 and Above

3

274,398

0.00

4,412,941,841

34,199,421,366

12.90

TOTAL

274,398

100

34,199,421,366

100

Directors' Report - Continued

8 Substantial interest in shares: shareholding of 5% and above

According to the Register of Shareholders as at 31 December, 2022, no shareholder held more than 5% of the share capital of the Bank except the following;

Shareholders

Holding

Holding (%)

Heirs Holdings Limited

1,814,003,900

5.30%

  • 9 Trading in the shares of UBA

    A total of 2.81 billion units of UBA shares were traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2022, representing 8.2% of the shares outstanding. The Nigerian equity market ended 2022 on a positive note for the third consecutive year. Despite global turmoil, rising domestic inflation and interest rate hikes, the equity market posted a significant gain of 19.68%, with shares of UBA closing the period at N7.60. The positive rally in the bourse was driven by low fixed-income yield environment, strong earnings performance across various companies and, portfolio repositioning that attracted institutional money into the market.

  • 10 Acquisition of own shares

    The Bank did not purchase its own shares during the period. Also, the Group has a Board approved Global Personal Investment Policy, which covers directors, staff, and related parties. The policy prohibits employees, directors and related individuals/companies from insider dealings on the shares of UBA Plc and related parties. The essence of the policy is to prevent the abuse of confidential non-public information that may be gained during the execution of UBA's business. In addition, the policy serves to ensure compliance with the local laws and/or regulatory requirements. In accordance with the NSE Rule Book and Amendments to the Listing Rules, UBA observes closed periods, within which affected persons/corporates are restricted from trading on the shares of the Bank. There was no case of violation within the period under review.

  • 11 Donations

    As a part of our commitment to the development of host communities, the environment and broader economy within which we operate, across the Group, a total of N1,337,000,000 (One Billion Three Hundred and Thirty Seven Million Naira only) (Bank: N1,244,000,000) was given out as donations and charitable contributions for the year ended 31, December 2022 (2021: N1.405bn), through UBA Foundation.

  • 12 Management Shared Services Arrangement

    There exist a management shared services arrangement between UBA Plc and its subsidiaries within the UBA Group. These shared services are classified under three (3) broad categories: centralised executive management services, intra-group support services and information technology (IT) services. These services are in line with the approved services in Section 5.1 of CBN guidelines for shared services arrangements for banks and other financial institutions

    The shared services being provided by UBA Plc provides the Group with economic and commercial benefit due to the fact that, given the same circumstances, an independent person in a similar circumstance would be willing to pay for similar services if provided by another independent party or would have performed the activity in-house for itself. The shared services are necessary to achieve the following benefits enjoyed by the Group members during the year:

    • 1. Ensuring uniformity and standardisation of business processes within the Group

    • 2. Achieving cost and operational efficiency

    • 3. Exploiting economies of scale and global corporate efficiency for commonly required services.

    The Bank has a Group transfer pricing policy which documents the details of the shared services and the functions performed by the Bank and the regional offices to the subsidiaries, in line with the shared services agreement. The cost of providing these services is allocated proportionately to the relevant beneficiaries using predetermined allocation keys.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Bank for Africa plc published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 21:04:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
05:05pUnited Bank For Africa : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03:44pUnited Bank For Africa : Corporate action annoucement
PU
03/23World Leaders, Presidents, Family, African Entrepreneurs, Others Eulogise Elumelu
AQ
03/03United Bank For Africa : Uba press release_fy2022
PU
03/02United Bank For Africa : Notice of delay in filing audited financial statement for 2022
PU
02/13United Bank For Africa : Approval of the group's audited accounts and financial statements..
PU
01/30United Bank For Africa : Uba appoints abiola bawuah as first female ceo for africa operati..
PU
2022United Bank For Africa : Notification of board meeting for approval of the group's audited..
PU
2022Fitch Affirms United Bank for Africa Senegal at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
2022Season of Honours for Tony Elumelu
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 474 B 1 030 M 1 030 M
Net income 2022 120 B 260 M 260 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,36x
Yield 2022 13,9%
Capitalization 274 B 594 M 594 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 199
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
United Bank for Africa Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,00 NGN
Average target price 15,80 NGN
Spread / Average Target 97,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Alawuba CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Ugochukwu A. Nwaghodoh Executive Director, Head-Finance & Risk
Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu Chairman
Narayanan Jayaraman Komalingam Chief Technology Officer
Alex Alozie Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC5.26%595
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%155 191
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%72 129
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.38%50 080
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.23%45 434
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.06%41 076
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer