UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Africa's Global Bank

Tax Identification Number : 01126011-0001

Contents

Note i ii iii iv v vi vii viii ix x xi xii xiii

Directors' Report Complaints and Feedback Corporate Governance Report

Report of the Statutory Audit Committee

Statement Of Directors' Responsibilities In Relation To The Preparation Of Financial Statements For The Year Ended 31 December 2022

Statement Of Corporate Responsibility For The Financial Statements For The Year Ended December 31, 2022

Report of the Independent Consultants on the Review of Corporate Governance Framework of United Bank for Africa PLC

Report of the Independent Consultants on the Performance Evaluation of the Board of Directors of United Bank for Africa PLC

Independent Auditor's Report

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows Notes to the Financial Statements

1 General Information

2 Basis of preparation

3 Significant accounting policies

3.1 Basis of measurement

3.2 Functional and presentation currency

3.3 Use of estimates and judgements

3.4 Basis of consolidation

3.5 Foreign currency transactions and balances

3.6 Interest income and interest expense

3.7 Fees and commission income and expenses

3.8 Net trading and foreign exchange income

3.9 Dividend income

3.10 Income tax

3.11 Cash and bank balances

3.12 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

3.13 Derivative financial instruments

3.14 Property and equipment

3.15 Intangible assets

3.16 Impairment of non-financial assets

3.17 Non Current Assets Held for Sale

3.18 Repossessed collateral

3.19 Deposits and debt securities issued

3.20 Provisions

3.21 Financial guarantee contracts

3.22 Employee benefits

3.23 Share capital and reserves

3.24 Earnings per share

3.25 Fiduciary activities

3.26 Stock of consumables

3.27 Segment reporting

3.28 IFRS 15: Revenue from contracts with customers

3.29 IFRS 9: Financial instruments

3.30 IFRS 16: Leases

3.31 Changes in accounting policies

3.32 Standards and interpretations issued/amended but not yet effective

3.33 Rounding of amounts

4 Financial risk management

5 Capital

6 Fair value measurement

7 Offsetting of financial instruments

PageNote

Page

3

8 Critical accounting estimates and judgements 97

9

9 Operating segments 99

11

10 Interest income 102

19

11 Interest expense 102

20 21 22

12 Impairment charge for credit losses on financial assets 102

13 Fees and commission income 102

14 Fees and commission expense 103

23

15 Net trading and foreign exchange income 103

24

16 Other operating income 103

30

17 Employee benefit expenses 103

31

18 Depreciation and amortisation 103

32

19 Other operating expenses 103

34

20 Income tax 104

35

21 Earnings per share 105

35

22 Cash and bank balances 105

35

23 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 105

35

24 Asset under management 105

35

25 Loans and advances to banks 106

35

26 Loans and advances to customers 106

35

27 Investment securities 110

35

28 Other assets 111

37

29 Investment in equity-accounted investee 111

37

30 Investment in subsidiaries 112

37

31 Property and equipment 115

37

32 Intangible assets 118

37

33 Deferred tax assets and liabilities 120

37

34 Derivative financial instruments 121

38

35 Non current assets held for sale 122

38

36 Deposits from banks 123

38

37 Deposits from customers 123

38

38 Other liabilities 123

39

39 Borrowings 124

39

40 Statement of cash flow reconciliation 126

40

41 Capital and reserves 128

40

42 Dividends 129

40

43 Contingencies 130

40

44 Related Parties & Insider Related Credits 130

40

45 Compensation to employees and directors 133

41

46 Business combination - UBA Zambia 133

41

47 Non-audit services 135

41

48 Compliance with banking regulations 135

41

49 Ghana's domestic debt exchange programme 135

41

50 Events After Reporting Date 136

42

51 Securities Trading Policy 136

42

52 Free Float Declaration 136

42

53 Condensed results of consolidated subsidiaries 137

48

Other national disclosures: 142

48

Value Added Statement 143

49

Five-year financial summary 144

50

51

87

88

96

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report together with the audited financial statements of UBA Plc ("the Bank") and its Subsidiaries (together "the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2022.

1 Results at a Glance

Group Bank Dec-22 Dec-21 Dec-22 Dec-21 (N'Million) (N'Million) (N'Million) (N'Million) Profit before tax 200,876 153,073 141,317 60,519 Income tax expense (30,599) (34,395) (7,621) (1,850) Profit after tax 170,277 118,678 133,696 58,669 Profit Attributable to: Equity holders of the Bank 165,451 115,883 133,696 58,669 Non-controlling interests 4,826 2,795 - - Earnings Per Share: Basic & Diluted 4.84 3.39 3.91 1.72

2 Dividend The Directors, pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of Section 379 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) of Nigeria, propose a final dividend of N0.90 per share (31 December 2021: N0.80 per share) from the retained earnings account as at 31 December 2022. This proposed final dividend and the N0.20 per share interim dividend paid in September 2022, brings the total dividend for the year to N1.10, amounting to a pay-out ratio of 29.0% (31 December 2021: 29%), and a yield of 10.7%. The proposed dividend will be presented to shareholders for approval at the next Annual General Meeting and paid subsequently subject to withholding tax at an appropriate rate.

3 Legal form United Bank for Africa Plc was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company on 23 February 1961, under the Companies Ordinance [Cap 37] 1922. It took over the assets and liabilities of the British and French Bank Limited, which had carried on banking business in Nigeria since 1949. UBA merged with Standard Trust Bank Plc on 01 August, 2005 and acquired Continental Trust Bank Limited on 31 December, 2005.

4 Major activities & business review UBA Plc is engaged in the business of banking and caters for the banking needs of Institutions, Corporate, Commercial and Consumer customer segments, providing trade services, remittance, treasury management, custody/investor services, digital and general banking services. Pension custody services are offered through its subsidiary. A comprehensive review of the business for the period and the prospects for the ensuing year is contained in the CEO's report section of UBA's most recent annual report.

5 DirectorsNAME

DESIGNATION

Mr. Tony Elumelu, CFR Amb. Joe Keshi, OON (1) Mrs. Owanari DukeChairman Vice-Chairman High Chief Samuel Oni, FCA (2) Ms. Angela Aneke Erelu Angela Adebayo Dr. Kayode Fasola Mr. Abdulqadir J. Bello Ms. Aisha Hassan Baba, OON Mrs. Caroline Anyanwu Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Mr. Kennedy Uzoka (1)

Mr. Oliver Alawuba (3)

Group Managing Director/CEO Group Managing Director/CEO

Mr. Uche Ike (1) Mr. Chukwuma Nweke (1) Executive Director, Risk Management, Governance & Compliance Executive Director, Group Chief Operating Officer Mr. Ibrahim Puri (1) Executive Director, North Bank Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi (1)

Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi (4)

Executive Director, Treasury & International Banking Deputy Managing Director

Ms Emem Usoro (4) Ms Sola Yomi-Ajayi (4) Mr. Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh (4) Mr. Alex Alozie (4)

Mrs. Abiola Bawuah (5)

Executive Director, North Bank Executive Director, International Banking Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management Executive Director, Group Chief Operating Officer Executive Director/CEO, UBA Africa

(1) Retired from the Board on July 31, 2022

(2) Retired from the Board on December 19, 2022

(3) Appointed Group Managing Director/CEO on August 01, 2022. He was formerly the Deputy Managing Director.

(4) Appointed to the Board on August 01, 2022

(5) Appointed to the Board on January 3, 2023

Directors' Report - Continued 6 Directors' interests

The interest of directors in the Issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the register of directors' shareholding and/or as notified by the directors for the purpose of Sections 275 and 276 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is as follows:

31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21

Name Direct holding Indirect holding Mr. Tony Elumelu, CFR 194,669,555 2,185,934,184 194,669,555 2,185,934,184 Amb. Joe Keshi, OON 833,499 - 833,499 - Mrs. Owanari Duke 86,062 - 86,062 - High Chief Samuel Oni, FCA 2,065 - 2,065 - Ms. Angela Aneke - - - - Erelu Angela Adebayo 163,803 - 163,803 - Dr. Kayode Fasola 100,000 - 100,000 - Mr. Abdulqadir J. Bello 130,000 - 130,000 - Mrs. Aisha Hassan Baba, OON - - - - Mrs. Caroline Anyanwu 993,669 - 993,669 - Mr. Kennedy Uzoka 37,173,909 - 37,173,909 - Mr. Uche Ike 13,012,497 - 13,012,497 - Mr. Chukwuma Nweke 1,119,860 - 1,059,860 - Mr. Oliver Alawuba 1,593,248 - 1,593,248 - Mr. Ibrahim Puri 14,712,358 - 4,580,254 - Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi - - - - Mr. Nwaghodoh Ugochukwu Alex 5,399,816 Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi 2,728,245 Mrs. Sola Yomi - Ajaiyi - Mr. Alex Alozie - Ms. Emem Usoro 693,550 Mrs. Abiola Bawuah* 2,684,781 *Apointed to the Board on January 3, 2023 Details of indirect holdings Name of Director Companies Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR 7 Analysis of shareholding Direct holding Indirect holding

- - - - - -

Indirect Holding HH Capital Limited 140,843,816 Heirs Holdings Limited 1,814,003,900 Heirs Alliance Limited 231,086,468 2,185,934,184

The details of shareholding of the Bank as at 31 December, 2022 is as stated below;

Headline Shareholders Holdings Range Count Cumulative Count Count (%) Aggregate Holdings Cumulative Holdings Aggregate Holdings (%) 1 - 1,000 33,286 33,286 12.13 15,099,109 15,099,109 0.04 1,001 - 5,000 120,282 153,568 43.83 300,330,652 315,429,761 0.88 5,001 - 10,000 44,692 198,260 16.29 305,976,591 621,406,352 0.89 10,001 - 50,000 53,791 252,051 19.60 1,121,732,863 1,743,139,215 3.28 50,001 - 100,000 10,643 262,694 3.88 722,332,189 2,465,471,404 2.11 100,001 - 500,000 8,868 271,562 3.23 1,809,226,389 4,274,697,793 5.29 500,001 - 1,000,000 1,288 272,850 0.47 902,367,024 5,177,064,817 2.64 1,000,001 - 5,000,000 1,188 274,038 0.43 2,314,510,730 7,491,575,547 6.77 5,000,001 - 10,000,000 149 274,187 0.05 1,035,107,337 8,526,682,884 3.03 10,000,001 - 50,000,000 139 274,326 0.05 2,828,473,339 11,355,156,223 8.27 50,000,001 - 100,000,000 24 274,350 0.01 1,594,933,359 12,950,089,582 4.66 100,000,001 - 500,000,000 35 274,385 0.01 10,094,544,917 23,044,634,499 29.52 500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000 10 274,395 0.00 6,741,845,026 29,786,479,525 19.71 1,000,000,001 and Above 3 274,398 0.00 4,412,941,841 34,199,421,366 12.90 TOTAL 274,398 100 34,199,421,366 100

Directors' Report - Continued

8 Substantial interest in shares: shareholding of 5% and above

According to the Register of Shareholders as at 31 December, 2022, no shareholder held more than 5% of the share capital of the Bank except the following;

Shareholders Holding Holding (%) Heirs Holdings Limited 1,814,003,900 5.30%