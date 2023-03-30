UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
03/30/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
Africa's Global Bank
Tax Identification Number : 01126011-0001
Contents
Notei ii iii iv v vi vii viii ix x xi xii xiii
Directors' Report Complaints and Feedback Corporate Governance Report
Report of the Statutory Audit Committee
Statement Of Directors' Responsibilities In Relation To The Preparation OfFinancial Statements For The Year Ended 31 December 2022
Statement Of Corporate Responsibility For The Financial Statements For The Year Ended December 31, 2022
Report of the Independent Consultants on the Review of Corporate Governance Framework of United Bank for Africa PLC
Report of the Independent Consultants on the Performance Evaluation of the Board of Directors of United Bank for Africa PLC
Independent Auditor's Report
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows Notes to the Financial Statements
1 General Information
2 Basis of preparation
3 Significant accounting policies
3.1 Basis of measurement
3.2 Functional and presentation currency
3.3 Use of estimates and judgements
3.4 Basis of consolidation
3.5 Foreign currency transactions and balances
3.6 Interest income and interest expense
3.7 Fees and commission income and expenses
3.8 Net trading and foreign exchange income
3.9 Dividend income
3.10 Income tax
3.11 Cash and bank balances
3.12 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
3.13 Derivative financial instruments
3.14 Property and equipment
3.15 Intangible assets
3.16 Impairment of non-financial assets
3.17 Non Current Assets Held for Sale
3.18 Repossessed collateral
3.19 Deposits and debt securities issued
3.20 Provisions
3.21 Financial guarantee contracts
3.22 Employee benefits
3.23 Share capital and reserves
3.24 Earnings per share
3.25 Fiduciary activities
3.26 Stock of consumables
3.27 Segment reporting
3.28 IFRS 15: Revenue from contracts with customers
3.29 IFRS 9: Financial instruments
3.30 IFRS 16: Leases
3.31 Changes in accounting policies
3.32 Standards and interpretations issued/amended but not yet effective
3.33 Rounding of amounts
4 Financial risk management
5 Capital
6 Fair value measurement
7 Offsetting of financial instruments
PageNote
Page
3
8 Critical accounting estimates and judgements 97
9
9 Operating segments 99
11
10 Interest income 102
19
11 Interest expense 102
20 21 22
12 Impairment charge for credit losses on financial assets 102
13 Fees and commission income 102
14 Fees and commission expense 103
23
15 Net trading and foreign exchange income 103
24
16 Other operating income 103
30
17 Employee benefit expenses 103
31
18 Depreciation and amortisation 103
32
19 Other operating expenses 103
34
20 Income tax 104
35
21 Earnings per share 105
35
22 Cash and bank balances 105
35
23 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 105
35
24 Asset under management 105
35
25 Loans and advances to banks 106
35
26 Loans and advances to customers 106
35
27 Investment securities 110
35
28 Other assets 111
37
29 Investment in equity-accounted investee 111
37
30 Investment in subsidiaries 112
37
31 Property and equipment 115
37
32 Intangible assets 118
37
33 Deferred tax assets and liabilities 120
37
34 Derivative financial instruments 121
38
35 Non current assets held for sale 122
38
36 Deposits from banks 123
38
37 Deposits from customers 123
38
38 Other liabilities 123
39
39 Borrowings 124
39
40 Statement of cash flow reconciliation 126
40
41 Capital and reserves 128
40
42 Dividends 129
40
43 Contingencies 130
40
44 Related Parties & Insider Related Credits 130
40
45 Compensation to employees and directors 133
41
46 Business combination - UBA Zambia 133
41
47 Non-audit services 135
41
48 Compliance with banking regulations 135
41
49 Ghana's domestic debt exchange programme 135
41
50 Events After Reporting Date 136
42
51 Securities Trading Policy 136
42
52 Free Float Declaration 136
42
53 Condensed results of consolidated subsidiaries 137
48
Other national disclosures: 142
48
Value Added Statement 143
49
Five-year financial summary 144
50
51
87
88
96
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors present their report together with the audited financial statements of UBA Plc ("the Bank") and its Subsidiaries (together "the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2022.
1Results at a Glance
Group
Bank
Dec-22
Dec-21
Dec-22
Dec-21
(N'Million)
(N'Million)
(N'Million)
(N'Million)
Profit before tax
200,876
153,073
141,317
60,519
Income tax expense
(30,599)
(34,395)
(7,621)
(1,850)
Profit after tax
170,277
118,678
133,696
58,669
Profit Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
165,451
115,883
133,696
58,669
Non-controlling interests
4,826
2,795
-
-
Earnings Per Share:
Basic & Diluted
4.84
3.39
3.91
1.72
2 Dividend
The Directors, pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of Section 379 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) of Nigeria, propose a final dividend of N0.90 per share (31 December 2021: N0.80 per share) from the retained earnings account as at 31 December 2022. This proposed final dividend and the N0.20 per share interim dividend paid in September 2022, brings the total dividend for the year to N1.10, amounting to a pay-out ratio of 29.0% (31 December 2021: 29%), and a yield of 10.7%. The proposed dividend will be presented to shareholders for approval at the next Annual General Meeting and paid subsequently subject to withholding tax at an appropriate rate.
3 Legal form
United Bank for Africa Plc was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company on 23 February 1961, under the Companies Ordinance [Cap 37] 1922. It took over the assets and liabilities of the British and French Bank Limited, which had carried on banking business in Nigeria since 1949. UBA merged with Standard Trust Bank Plc on 01 August, 2005 and acquired Continental Trust Bank Limited on 31 December, 2005.
4Major activities & business review
UBA Plc is engaged in the business of banking and caters for the banking needs of Institutions, Corporate, Commercial and Consumer customer segments, providing trade services, remittance, treasury management, custody/investor services, digital and general banking services. Pension custody services are offered through its subsidiary.
A comprehensive review of the business for the period and the prospects for the ensuing year is contained in theCEO'sreport section of UBA's most recent annual report.
5 DirectorsNAME
DESIGNATION
Mr. Tony Elumelu, CFR
Amb. Joe Keshi, OON (1) Mrs. Owanari DukeChairman Vice-Chairman
High Chief Samuel Oni, FCA (2) Ms. Angela Aneke
Erelu Angela Adebayo Dr. Kayode Fasola
Mr. Abdulqadir J. Bello
Ms. Aisha Hassan Baba, OON Mrs. Caroline Anyanwu
Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director
Mr. Kennedy Uzoka (1)
Mr. Oliver Alawuba (3)
Group Managing Director/CEO Group Managing Director/CEO
Executive Director, Treasury & International Banking Deputy Managing Director
Ms Emem Usoro (4)
Ms Sola Yomi-Ajayi (4)
Mr. Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh (4)
Mr. Alex Alozie (4)
Mrs. Abiola Bawuah (5)
Executive Director, North Bank Executive Director, International Banking Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management Executive Director, Group Chief Operating OfficerExecutive Director/CEO, UBA Africa
(1) Retired from the Board on July 31, 2022
(2) Retired from the Board on December 19, 2022
(3) Appointed Group Managing Director/CEO on August 01, 2022. He was formerly the Deputy Managing Director.
The interest of directors in the Issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the register ofdirectors'shareholding and/or as notified by the directors for the purpose of Sections 275 and 276 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is as follows:
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Name
Direct holding
Indirect holding
Mr. Tony Elumelu, CFR
194,669,555
2,185,934,184
194,669,555
2,185,934,184
Amb. Joe Keshi, OON
833,499
-
833,499
-
Mrs. Owanari Duke
86,062
-
86,062
-
High Chief Samuel Oni, FCA
2,065
-
2,065
-
Ms. Angela Aneke
-
-
-
-
Erelu Angela Adebayo
163,803
-
163,803
-
Dr. Kayode Fasola
100,000
-
100,000
-
Mr. Abdulqadir J. Bello
130,000
-
130,000
-
Mrs. Aisha Hassan Baba, OON
-
-
-
-
Mrs. Caroline Anyanwu
993,669
-
993,669
-
Mr. Kennedy Uzoka
37,173,909
-
37,173,909
-
Mr. Uche Ike
13,012,497
-
13,012,497
-
Mr. Chukwuma Nweke
1,119,860
-
1,059,860
-
Mr. Oliver Alawuba
1,593,248
-
1,593,248
-
Mr. Ibrahim Puri
14,712,358
-
4,580,254
-
Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi
-
-
-
-
Mr. Nwaghodoh Ugochukwu Alex
5,399,816
Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi
2,728,245
Mrs. Sola Yomi - Ajaiyi
-
Mr. Alex Alozie
-
Ms. Emem Usoro
693,550
Mrs. Abiola Bawuah*
2,684,781
*Apointed to the Board on January 3, 2023
Details of indirect holdings
Name of Director
Companies
Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR
7 Analysis of shareholding
Direct holding Indirect holding
- - - - - -
Indirect
Holding
HH Capital Limited
140,843,816
Heirs Holdings Limited
1,814,003,900
Heirs Alliance Limited
231,086,468
2,185,934,184
The details of shareholding of the Bank as at 31 December, 2022 is as stated below;
Headline
Shareholders
Holdings
Range
Count
Cumulative Count
Count (%)
Aggregate Holdings
Cumulative Holdings
Aggregate Holdings (%)
1 - 1,000
33,286
33,286
12.13
15,099,109
15,099,109
0.04
1,001 - 5,000
120,282
153,568
43.83
300,330,652
315,429,761
0.88
5,001 - 10,000
44,692
198,260
16.29
305,976,591
621,406,352
0.89
10,001 - 50,000
53,791
252,051
19.60
1,121,732,863
1,743,139,215
3.28
50,001 - 100,000
10,643
262,694
3.88
722,332,189
2,465,471,404
2.11
100,001 - 500,000
8,868
271,562
3.23
1,809,226,389
4,274,697,793
5.29
500,001 - 1,000,000
1,288
272,850
0.47
902,367,024
5,177,064,817
2.64
1,000,001 - 5,000,000
1,188
274,038
0.43
2,314,510,730
7,491,575,547
6.77
5,000,001 - 10,000,000
149
274,187
0.05
1,035,107,337
8,526,682,884
3.03
10,000,001 - 50,000,000
139
274,326
0.05
2,828,473,339
11,355,156,223
8.27
50,000,001 - 100,000,000
24
274,350
0.01
1,594,933,359
12,950,089,582
4.66
100,000,001 - 500,000,000
35
274,385
0.01
10,094,544,917
23,044,634,499
29.52
500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000
10
274,395
0.00
6,741,845,026
29,786,479,525
19.71
1,000,000,001 and Above
3
274,398
0.00
4,412,941,841
34,199,421,366
12.90
TOTAL
274,398
100
34,199,421,366
100
Directors' Report - Continued
8 Substantial interest in shares: shareholding of 5% and above
According to the Register of Shareholders as at 31 December, 2022, no shareholder held more than 5% of the share capital of the Bank except the following;
Shareholders
Holding
Holding (%)
Heirs Holdings Limited
1,814,003,900
5.30%
9 Trading in the shares of UBA
A total of 2.81 billion units of UBA shares were traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2022, representing 8.2% of the shares outstanding. The Nigerian equity market ended 2022 on a positive note for the third consecutive year. Despite global turmoil, rising domestic inflation and interest rate hikes, the equity market posted a significant gain of 19.68%, with shares of UBA closing the period at N7.60. The positive rally in the bourse was driven by low fixed-income yield environment, strong earnings performance across various companies and, portfolio repositioning that attracted institutional money into the market.
10 Acquisition of own shares
The Bank did not purchase its own shares during the period. Also, the Group has a Board approved Global Personal Investment Policy, which covers directors, staff, and related parties. The policy prohibits employees, directors and related individuals/companies from insider dealings on the shares of UBA Plc and related parties. The essence of the policy is to prevent the abuse of confidential non-public information that may be gained during the execution ofUBA'sbusiness. In addition, the policy serves to ensure compliance with the local laws and/or regulatory requirements. In accordance with the NSE Rule Book and Amendments to the Listing Rules, UBA observes closed periods, within which affected persons/corporates are restricted from trading on the shares of the Bank. There was no case of violation within the period under review.
11 Donations
As a part of our commitment to the development of host communities, the environment and broader economy within which we operate, across the Group, a total ofN1,337,000,000(One Billion Three Hundred and Thirty Seven Million Naira only) (Bank: N1,244,000,000) was given out as donations and charitable contributions for the year ended 31, December 2022 (2021: N1.405bn), through UBA Foundation.
12 Management Shared Services Arrangement
There exist a management shared services arrangement between UBA Plc and its subsidiaries within the UBA Group. These shared services are classified under three (3) broad categories: centralised executive management services, intra-group support services and information technology (IT) services. These services are in line with the approved services in Section 5.1 of CBN guidelines for shared services arrangements for banks and other financial institutions
The shared services being provided by UBA Plc provides the Group with economic and commercial benefit due to the fact that, given the same circumstances, an independent person in a similar circumstance would be willing to pay for similar services if provided by another independent party or would have performed the activity in-house for itself. The shared services are necessary to achieve the following benefits enjoyed by the Group members during the year:
1. Ensuring uniformity and standardisation of business processes within the Group
2. Achieving cost and operational efficiency
3. Exploiting economies of scale and global corporate efficiency for commonly required services.
The Bank has a Group transfer pricing policy which documents the details of the shared services and the functions performed by the Bank and the regional offices to the subsidiaries, in line with the shared services agreement. The cost of providing these services is allocated proportionately to the relevant beneficiaries using predetermined allocation keys.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
United Bank for Africa plc published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 21:04:31 UTC.