CONTENTS
Introduction
6 About this Report
- Chairman's Statement
- GMD's Statement
- About United Bank for Africa Plc.
Governance
- Corporate Governance
- Governance of ESG
- UBA Environmental and Social Due Diligence Policy
- Anti-Briberyand Anti-Corruption
- Protecting Human Rights and Promoting Whistle Blowing
- Disclosure of Customer Complaints
- Supply Chain
- Direct Economic Value Generated and Distributed
- Our ESG Approach
- Alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals
- Progress on Equator Principles
- Progress on NSBP
- Material ESG Topics and Stakeholder Engagement
- Risk Management
- Risk Management Strategy
- How we are making Impact
2
Environment
40 Environmental Stewardship
- Climate Change and Netzero Pathways
- UBA Nigeria Emission Trend
Social
44 Training and Skill Development
- Promoting Performance and Employee Engagement
- UBA Employees'Well-Being and Working Condition
- Diversity, Inclusion, and Empowerment
- Gender Equity in the Workplace
- Demographics of Workforce
- Occupational Health, and Safety
Our Customers
52 Focus on Customer Experience
- Driving Financial Literacy and Accessibility
- Data Privacy and Security
Sustainable Finance
56 Financial Inclusion
56 UBA Foundation- Our Corporate Social Responsibility Agent
- Partnership for Sustainable Development
- Awards and Recognitions
- Assurance Report
- GRI Standard Content Index Table
- Contact Information
3
