UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

LIVESTREAMING LINK TO THE 62nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Lagos, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Further to our earlier published Notice of Annual General Meeting, we write to furnish the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited with the livestreaming link to the 62nd Annual General Meeting of United Bank for Africa Plc scheduled to hold on Friday, May 24, 2024 by 10:00AM.

Kindly see the link below for your attention:

https://www.ubagroup.com/2024agm/

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

BILI A. ODUM

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL

