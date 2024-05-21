UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC
LIVESTREAMING LINK TO THE 62nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Lagos, Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Further to our earlier published Notice of Annual General Meeting, we write to furnish the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited with the livestreaming link to the 62nd Annual General Meeting of United Bank for Africa Plc scheduled to hold on Friday, May 24, 2024 by 10:00AM.
Kindly see the link below for your attention:
https://www.ubagroup.com/2024agm/
BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD
BILI A. ODUM
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL COUNSEL
United Bank for Africa Plc. RC No. 2457. UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos
Tony O. Elumelu CFR (Chairman). Oliver Alawuba (GMD/CEO)
Executive Directors: Muyiwa Akinyemi (DMD), Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Alex Alozie, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Abiola Bawuah. Non-Executive Directors: Owanari Duke, Angela Aneke, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello,
Isaac Olukayode Fasola, Aisha Hassan Baba, OON, Caroline Anyanwu.
www.ubagroup.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
United Bank for Africa plc published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 13:14:07 UTC.