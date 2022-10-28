Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  United Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    UBL   PK0081901016

UNITED BANK LIMITED

(UBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
112.30 PKR   +0.70%
08:20aUnited Bank : 9M'22 Investors Presentation
PU
10/27United Bank : Advertisement regarding Book Closure for 3rd Interim Cash Dividend (D-51) of UBL (Prior to Publication)
PU
10/21Transcript : United Bank Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
United Bank : 9M'22 Investors Presentation

10/28/2022 | 08:20am EDT
United Bank Limited

Investor Presentation 9M 2022

Performance Highlights and Business Outlook

Presented by:

Mr. Shazad G. Dada

President & CEO

Mr. Arif Saifie, CFA, FCA

Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Saira Shah

Financial Controller & Head of Investor Relations

Overview of the UBL Group

One of the largest and most profitable Banks in Pakistan

Over 60 years of successful

operational history

Highly experienced senior management team with diversified experience of large local and global banking institutions

Delivered Consistent ROE of

20%+ in last few years with strong

dividend yields

One of the largest branch

networks in Pakistan

with 1,338 branches,

(150 Islamic) serving over

11 million customers

Market leader in Home

Remittances with over USD 6 bln + inflows each year, over

USD 700+ mln RDA flows

Largest Pakistani Bank based in the Middle East, branches in

UAE, Bahrain and Qatar,

outreach extended through fully

licensed bank in UK

Subsidiaries and affiliates include Asset Management, Insurance services and leading Microfinance bank in Pakistan

Pioneer of Branchless & Digital Banking in Pakistan. More than 3 mln customers and over

10,000 Omni agents in 800

cities and towns across Pakistan

Strongest Credit Rating

Entity Rating

AAA /A-1+

VIS Credit Rating Co.

Best Digital Bank in 2022

For the 3rd consecutive year

ASIAMONEY

Best Mobile App &

Emerging Technology' Award

Pakistan Digital Award 2021

2

The Big Picture on Macros and UBL's performance in 9M'22

UBL announces Historic Results in 9M'22

PBT

RS

29%

B

YoY

50.7

PAT

RS

18%*

B

YoY

18.8

ROE

23%

410 *

bps

Normalised

Actual ROE 14.4%

CAR

18.4%

7% above

Minimum level

RS

18%

EPS

15.33

YoY

* impacted by changes in applicable tax laws on banking sector

Overall economy impacted by global inflation, pressure on

currency…transition to stability is key

Key challenges for the market in 2022

  • Fed rate hikes spur negative impact on all emerging markets
  • Interest Rate regime is highest in last 15 years (inflation at 23%+)
  • Higher taxation measures to restrict consumption - slowdown economy
  • Banking sector taxes now significantly higher

UBL performance remains resilient….

  • UBL maintains 'AAA' Rating by VIS (Release June 2022)
  • Better asset quality with strong controls and discipline
  • Re-investmentin GoP Securities at higher rates - NII up 36% YoY
  • Strong FX flows driven by trade and remittances
  • Strong NPL recoveries of Rs 2.2 bln in 9M'22
  • C/I Ratio improves to 40% in 9M'22 (44% in 9M'21)
  • Digital customer base grows by 23% to 2.5 million mobile app users

3

An overview of the core drivers of business performance in 2022

Strong revenue buildup driven by core deposits and aggressive investment strategy

UBL continues to deliver strong results as leading businesses are on track for another record year…..

Branch Banking leads earnings growth with strong current deposits growth of 13%

Digital Banking - laying the foundations for a wider eco system - payment throughput crosses Rs. 1.7 tln CIBG-serving a niche market and maintaining strong asset quality

Treasury - well Diversified Portfolio with improving yields across investment book International business remains steady across core markets - with positive contribution Islamic Banking - we are building up a stronger proposition and wider network

Fees based revenue streams growing well and remain a huge diversification benefit

We are embedding ESG into UBL's Strategy - focus remains on D&I, sustainability

UBL remains well positioned to leverage its strong network,

growing customer base and a market leading digital proposition

4

Our future ambitions are clear - to continue to be the most

"Progressive and Innovative" Bank of Pakistan

Aggressive Customer Acquisition

Diversify with Investment strategy and NFI

Digital Market Leadership

Raising service standards across all

Active ALM approach to rebuild

Growing digital penetration - every

channels - making it "Simpler, Better,

treasury book in GoP paper

customer connected to the Bank 24/7

Faster"

Building loan book with prudence -

Digital Front end platform to transform

Optimizing expanded network to

improve ADR Levels

service levels

accelerate low cost deposits

Diversify revenue streams with strong

Building an Islamic proposition that

Regain branchless space - revitalize

NFI growth

Omni

aggressively seizes market share

Steady growth within international

Leading innovations - explore emerging

Become the No.1 Brand in Whatever

with capital efficiency

partners

We Choose to Pursue

Our strategy is to continue to invest in the franchise as we grow to our true aspiration…..

  • Attract best talent - our people work in a culture of respect and empathy
  • Leading the industry with highest standards of compliance, governance, and control
  • Creating exemplary ESG standards and practices
  • To be the "Best Service Bank" for our customers

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 12:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
