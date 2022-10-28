United Bank : 9M'22 Investors Presentation

Financial Controller & Head of Investor Relations

For the 3rd consecutive year

Best Digital Bank in 2022

cities and towns across Pakistan

Pioneer of Branchless & Digital Banking in Pakistan. More than 3 mln customers and over

Subsidiaries and affiliates include Asset Management, Insurance services and leading Microfinance bank in Pakistan

Largest Pakistani Bank based in the Middle East, branches in

Remittances with over USD 6 bln + inflows each year, over

One of the largest branch

20%+ in last few years with strong

Highly experienced senior management team with diversified experience of large local and global banking institutions

Over 60 years of successful

One of the largest and most profitable Banks in Pakistan

Overview of the UBL Group

Digital customer base grows by 23% to 2.5 million mobile app users

C/I Ratio improves to 40% in 9M'22 (44% in 9M'21)

Strong NPL recoveries of Rs 2.2 bln in 9M'22

Strong FX flows driven by trade and remittances

Better asset quality with strong controls and discipline

Interest Rate regime is highest in last 15 years (inflation at 23%+)

Fed rate hikes spur negative impact on all emerging markets

Key challenges for the market in 2022

currency…transition to stability is key

Overall economy impacted by global inflation, pressure on

* impacted by changes in applicable tax laws on banking sector

The Big Picture on Macros and UBL's performance in 9M'22

An overview of the core drivers of business performance in 2022

Strong revenue buildup driven by core deposits and aggressive investment strategy

UBL continues to deliver strong results as leading businesses are on track for another record year…..

Branch Banking leads earnings growth with strong current deposits growth of 13%

Digital Banking - laying the foundations for a wider eco system - payment throughput crosses Rs. 1.7 tln CIBG-serving a niche market and maintaining strong asset quality

Treasury - well Diversified Portfolio with improving yields across investment book International business remains steady across core markets - with positive contribution Islamic Banking - we are building up a stronger proposition and wider network

Fees based revenue streams growing well and remain a huge diversification benefit

We are embedding ESG into UBL's Strategy - focus remains on D&I, sustainability