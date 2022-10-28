United Bank : 9M'22 Investors Presentation

One of the largest and most profitable Banks in Pakistan
Over 60 years of successful
operational history
Highly experienced senior management team with diversified experience of large local and global banking institutions
Delivered Consistent ROE of
20%+ in last few years with strong
dividend yields
One of the largest branch
networks in Pakistan
with 1,338 branches,
(150 Islamic) serving over
11 million customers
Market leader in Home
Remittances with over USD 6 bln + inflows each year, over
USD 700+ mln RDA flows
Largest Pakistani Bank based in the Middle East, branches in
UAE, Bahrain and Qatar,
outreach extended through fully
licensed bank in UK
Subsidiaries and affiliates include Asset Management, Insurance services and leading Microfinance bank in Pakistan
Pioneer of Branchless & Digital Banking in Pakistan. More than 3 mln customers and over
10,000 Omni agents in 800
cities and towns across Pakistan
Strongest Credit Rating
Entity Rating
AAA /A-1+
VIS Credit Rating Co.
Best Digital Bank in 2022
For the 3rd consecutive year
ASIAMONEY
Best Mobile App &
Emerging Technology' Award
Pakistan Digital Award 2021
2
The Big Picture on Macros and UBL's performance in 9M'22
UBL announces Historic Results in 9M'22
PBT
RS
29%
B
YoY
50.7
PAT
RS
18%*
B
YoY
18.8
ROE
23%
410 *
bps
Normalised
Actual ROE 14.4%
CAR
18.4%
7% above
Minimum level
RS
18%
EPS
15.33
YoY
* impacted by changes in applicable tax laws on banking sector
Overall economy impacted by global inflation, pressure on
currency…transition to stability is key
Key challenges for the market in 2022
Fed rate hikes spur negative impact on all emerging markets
Interest Rate regime is highest in last 15 years (inflation at 23%+)
Higher taxation measures to restrict consumption - slowdown economy
Banking sector taxes now significantly higher
UBL performance remains resilient….
UBL maintains 'AAA' Rating by VIS (Release June 2022)
Better asset quality with strong controls and discipline
Re-investmentin GoP Securities at higher rates - NII up 36% YoY
Strong FX flows driven by trade and remittances
Strong NPL recoveries of Rs 2.2 bln in 9M'22
C/I Ratio improves to 40% in 9M'22 (44% in 9M'21)
Digital customer base grows by 23% to 2.5 million mobile app users
3
An overview of the core drivers of business performance in 2022
Strong revenue buildup driven by core deposits and aggressive investment strategy
UBL continues to deliver strong results as leading businesses are on track for another record year…..
Branch Banking leads earnings growth with strong current deposits growth of 13%
Digital Banking - laying the foundations for a wider eco system - payment throughput crosses Rs. 1.7 tln CIBG-serving a niche market and maintaining strong asset quality
Treasury - well Diversified Portfolio with improving yields across investment book International business remains steady across core markets - with positive contribution Islamic Banking - we are building up a stronger proposition and wider network
Fees based revenue streams growing well and remain a huge diversification benefit
We are embedding ESG into UBL's Strategy - focus remains on D&I, sustainability
UBL remains well positioned to leverage its strong network,
growing customer base and a market leading digital proposition
4
Our future ambitions are clear - to continue to be the most
"Progressive and Innovative" Bank of Pakistan
Aggressive Customer Acquisition
Diversify with Investment strategy and NFI
Digital Market Leadership
Raising service standards across all
Active ALM approach to rebuild
Growing digital penetration - every
channels - making it "Simpler, Better,
treasury book in GoP paper
customer connected to the Bank 24/7
Faster"
Building loan book with prudence -
Digital Front end platform to transform
Optimizing expanded network to
improve ADR Levels
service levels
accelerate low cost deposits
Diversify revenue streams with strong
Building an Islamic proposition that
Regain branchless space - revitalize
NFI growth
Omni
aggressively seizes market share
Steady growth within international
Leading innovations - explore emerging
Become the No.1 Brand in Whatever
with capital efficiency
partners
We Choose to Pursue
Our strategy is to continue to invest in the franchise as we grow to our true aspiration…..
Attract best talent - our people work in a culture of respect and empathy
Leading the industry with highest standards of compliance, governance, and control
Creating exemplary ESG standards and practices
To be the "Best Service Bank" for our customers
