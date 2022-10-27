Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  United Bank Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    UBL   PK0081901016

UNITED BANK LIMITED

(UBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-25
111.52 PKR   -1.30%
03:04aUnited Bank : Advertisement regarding Book Closure for 3rd Interim Cash Dividend (D-51) of UBL (Prior to Publication)
PU
10/21Transcript : United Bank Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/20United Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
United Bank : Advertisement regarding Book Closure for 3rd Interim Cash Dividend (D-51) of UBL (Prior to Publication)

10/27/2022 | 03:04am EDT
31x2(7.2cm) English

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE FOR ENTITLEMENT OF THIRD INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR 2022

The Board of Directors of United Bank Limited ("UBL") in their meeting held on October 19, 2022 have recommended Third Interim cash dividend at the rate of Rs.4/- per share i.e.40% for the year 2022. To determine the entitlement, the share transfer books of UBL will remain closed from November 02, 2022 to November 04, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at M/s. THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Bank, by the close of the business on November 01, 2022 will be treated in time for the purposes of the entitlement of cash dividend.

Shareholders are requested to notify any change in their addresses and provide copies of their CNIC/NTN (if not provided earlier) immediately to our Registrar/Share Transfer Agent M/s. THK

Associates (Pvt.) Limited, Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street-2, D.H.A, Phase VII, Karachi, Pakistan. UAN # (+9221) 111-000-322, Fax # (+9221) 35310190, Email: sfc@thk.com.pk

Dividends to be paid only in bank accounts of the shareholders:

Please note that pursuant to the requirement of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulation 2017, a listed company is required to pay cash dividends to the shareholders only through electronic mode directly into the bank accounts designated by the shareholders. Thus, it has become mandatory for the shareholders to provide their bank account details including the name of their bank, address of bank branch and International Bank Account Number (IBAN) to receive their cash dividend amount directly into their bank accounts instead of receiving it through physical dividend warrants.

Besides that, the above regulations also authorise the company to withhold payment of dividends in case the shareholders do not provide the above information. Therefore, the shareholders are requested to please provide the information pertaining to their bank account on the "Bank Mandate Form" available on the website of the Company, to their respective CDC Participant / CDC Investor Account Services (in the case where shareholding is in Book Entry Form) or to our Shares Registrar (in the case where shareholding is in Physical Form) at the above mentioned address of our Shares Registrar.

Unclaimed Dividend and Bonus Shares: Shareholders, who by any reason, could not claim their dividend or bonus shares or did not collect their physical shares, if any, are advised to contact our Share Registrar to collect/enquire about their unclaimed dividends or pending shares, if any.

Conversion of Physical Shares into Book Entry Form:

In accordance with Sub Section 2 of the Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017, Companies are required "to replace its shares issued by them in physical form with shares to be issued in the Book Entry Form".

To enable compliance with the aforementioned requirement, we request you to kindly convert your shares held in Physical Form into Book Entry Form as soon as possible. You may contact your Broker, a PSX Member, CDC Participant or CDC Investor Account Service to assist you to in opening a CDS Account and subsequent induction of the physical shares into Book Entry Form.

Placement of Quarterly Accounts on Bank's Website:

The Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) of the Bank for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 have been placed at its website.

https://www.ubldigital.com/Investor-Relations/Financial-Statements

The shareholders are requested to visit the above given link for reviewing the Accounts. If any shareholder wishes to have a printed copy of the said accounts, he/she may send the request to our Share Registrar at M/s. THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited, Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street-2, D.H.A, Phase VII, Karachi, Pakistan or at Registered Office of UBL Building 13th Floor, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad for receiving a printed copy at his / her registered address.

Sd/-

Karachi,

Aqeel Ahmed Nasir

Company Secretary &

October 28, 2022

Chief Legal Counsel

31x2 (7.2cm) Urdu

2022 28

Disclaimer

United Bank Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
