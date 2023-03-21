United Bank : BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

Secretary's Department
UBL/BOD-242/PSX/Intimation/23
21 March 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS
This is to inform you that 242nd Meeting of the Board of Directors of the UBL will be held on Wednesday 29 March 2023 at Islamabad at 11:00 a.m., to consider agenda items other than financial results.
The Bank has declared the "Closed period" from 22 March 2023 to 29 March 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulation. Accordingly, no Directors, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Bank in any manner during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully
Aqeel Ahmed Nasir
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Counsel
C.C to:
-
London Stock Exchange, London UK.
-
The Commissioner, Enforcement & Monitoring Division, SECP, Islamabad
UBL Head Office: 2nd Floor, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Ph. (021) 990332103
Disclaimer
