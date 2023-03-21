United Bank : BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

Secretary's Department

UBL/BOD-242/PSX/Intimation/23

21 March 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

This is to inform you that 242nd Meeting of the Board of Directors of the UBL will be held on Wednesday 29 March 2023 at Islamabad at 11:00 a.m., to consider agenda items other than financial results.

The Bank has declared the "Closed period" from 22 March 2023 to 29 March 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulation. Accordingly, no Directors, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Bank in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully

Aqeel Ahmed Nasir

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Counsel

C.C to:

London Stock Exchange, London UK. The Commissioner, Enforcement & Monitoring Division, SECP, Islamabad

UBL Head Office: 2nd Floor, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Ph. (021) 990332103