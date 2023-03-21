Advanced search
    UBL   PK0081901016

UNITED BANK LIMITED

(UBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
106.53 PKR   -8.28%
01:31aUnited Bank : Board meeting other than financial results
PU
03/20UNITED BANK LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
03/19Taiwan set to stand pat on rates amid global financial woes - Reuters Poll
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Bank : BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

03/21/2023 | 01:31am EDT
Secretary's Department

UBL/BOD-242/PSX/Intimation/23

21 March 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

This is to inform you that 242nd Meeting of the Board of Directors of the UBL will be held on Wednesday 29 March 2023 at Islamabad at 11:00 a.m., to consider agenda items other than financial results.

The Bank has declared the "Closed period" from 22 March 2023 to 29 March 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulation. Accordingly, no Directors, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Bank in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully

Aqeel Ahmed Nasir

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Counsel

C.C to:

  1. London Stock Exchange, London UK.
  2. The Commissioner, Enforcement & Monitoring Division, SECP, Islamabad

UBL Head Office: 2nd Floor, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Ph. (021) 990332103

Disclaimer

United Bank Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 05:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
