United Bank : Book Closure for the Entitlement of 13th Quarterly Coupon Payments on Additional Tier 1 TFCs issued by United Bank Limited (UBL)

11 April, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject : Book Closure for the Entitlement of 13th Quarterly Coupon Payments on Additional Tier 1

TFCs issued by United_Bank Limited (UBl)

The payment of 13th quarterly coupon, on UBL's Additional Tier 1 TFCs is falling due on 29 April, 2022. In this regard , we wish to inform you that the TFC transfer books of UBL will remain closed from 21" April 2022 to 29" April 2022 (both days inclusive) for the determination of entitlement of n'h quarterly coupon payments.

Transfers received at M/s. THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited, Plot No.C-32 , Jami Commercial Street 2, DHA, Phase VII, Karachi - 75500, the Registrar and Share/Certificate Transfer Agent of UBL, by the close of business on 20th April 2022 will be treated in time for the purposes of the entitlement of the above mentioned coupon payments.

The payments will be made through electronic bank transfers / pay orders, as the case may be, on the next working day immediate after the closing date of book closure period , to the entitled TFC holders.

Thanking you .

Yours sincerely,

Aameer Karachiwalla Chief Financial Officer

