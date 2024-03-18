In terms of the requirements of Rule 5.6.9 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we enclose the copies of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders of the United Bank Limited (UBL) in the 65th Annual General Meeting of UBL held on 18 March 2024.

CERTIFIED COPIES OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BANK IN THE 65th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18th MARCH 2024*

(*These minutes will be confirmed in the next General Meeting of the shareholders of UBL)

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

Ordinary resolution to confirm the minutes of the 64 th Annual General Meeting held on 29 March 2023 & Extraordinary General Meeting held on held on 22 June 2023, as adjourned till 17 July 2023 and then cancelled.

"RESOLVED that the Minutes of 64 th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of United Bank Limited held on 29 March 2024 & Extraordinary General Meeting held on held on 22 June 2023 be and are hereby confirmed without any amendment." Ordinary resolution to adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements (consolidated and unconsolidated), Statement of Compliance with the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 of the Bank for the year ended 31 st December, 2023 together with the Directors' Report and Auditors' Reports thereon.

"RESOLVED that the Annual Audited Financial Statements (Consolidated and Unconsolidated), Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports and Chairman Review Report thereon, be and are hereby adopted." Ordinary resolution to approve / declare final cash dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, at the rate of Rs.11/- per share i.e.110%, in addition to 330% interim cash dividend already declared/paid for the year ended 31 December 2023.

"RESOLVED that cash dividend @ Rs.11/- per share i.e.110%, for the year ended 31 December 2023 in addition to 330% interim dividend already declared/paid for the year ended 31 December 2023, be and is hereby approved." Ordinary resolution to appoint External Auditors to hold office from this AGM till the conclusion of the next AGM of the Bank and to fix their remuneration. It is notified that Board's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors have recommended the name of retiring auditors M/s. EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants, who being eligible, has offered themselves for reappointment.

"RESOLVED that the re-appointment of M/s. EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants, as statutory auditors of the Bank for the year ending 2024 at a fee of PKR 18 million and Non-audit service at PKR 30 million plus applicable taxes, excluding out-of-pocket expenses to be paid at actual, be and is hereby approved."

