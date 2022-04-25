United Bank : Q1'22 Results

United Bank Limited Investor Presentation Q1 2022 Performance Highlights and Business Outlook

Speakers: Mr. Aameer Karachiwalla - Chief Financial Officer Mr. Arif Saifie, CFA - Financial Controller & Head of Investor Relations

Table of Contents

UBL's Profile - leading franchise in Pakistan, awarded Best Digital Bank in 2021

Strong results in first quarter of 2022 with 30% YoY growth in profits

Maximizing shareholders returns with growing dividend payouts

One of the largest branch networks serving all across Pakistan

Strong asset quality with diversification within loan book - maintaining spreads

Treasury - investment book well positioned and repricing well in 2022

International business - cautiously maintaining business scale

Financial Summaries

Our Sponsors, awards & recognitions, our views on ESG

UBL - A dominant Pakistani brand with a market leading position across the financial sector

Our History

1959 - UBL set up with first branch in Karachi

1963 - First Pakistani bank with a branch in London

1967 - UBL enters the UAE

1974 - UBL nationalized with other private banks

2002 - Privatized with divesture of 51% stake by the GoP

2007 - An additional 25% of the share capital divested by the

GoP to international investors through a GDR offering

2014 - Divesture of remaining 19.8% stake by Government of

Pakistan through secondary public offering (SPO)

Our Current Positioning - March 2022  Second largest private sector bank in Pakistan with 1,338 domestic branches

 Market share of 7.6%, 10 million+ customers

 Highest credit ratings of AAA / A-1+ by VIS

 One of the most profitable banks in Pakistan - Average RoE of 18% 2016-Q1'22 Key Strategic Advantages  First branchless banking proposition in Pakistan i.e. UBL Omni

 Most cost efficient deposit mix driven by well penetrated branch network

 Largest rural network - vast potential to increase financial inclusion

 At the forefront of innovation - digital lab, next gen mobile app, digital onboarding

UBL Remains in the Forefront with Market Recognition

UBL "Firsts" - Initiatives to stay ahead of the market

 First Commercial Bank in Pakistan to launch Branchless Banking (UBL OMNI)

 First Bank to launch QR code based payments in Pakistan

 First Pakistani Bank to launch digital customer onboarding

 First Bank to provide Instantaneous ATM/Debit cards to branchless banking customers at the time of account opening (UBL Omni)

 First Bank in Pakistan where customer's inward remittances are deposited automatically on an ATM and VISA enabled debit card (UBL Tezraftaar Pardes Card)

 First Bank in Pakistan to offer Prepaid VISA Debit Card

 First Bank in Pakistan to offer Verified by Visa Service

 First Bank in the world to issue VISA Debit Cards for G2P assistance to flood affectees

 First Pakistani Bank to be granted status of Authorized Derivative Dealer (ADD) in Pakistan

 First institution from Pakistan and third in South Asia to be accredited with Primary Membership of International Swaps and Derivatives Association

Market recognition and awards

 'Best Mobile App' and 'Best Emerging Technology' - Pakistan Digital Award 2021.

 Declared 'Best Digital Bank in Pakistan for the 2nd year in a row by Asiamoney (2021 & 2020)

 Recognized for the highest number of Roshan Digital Accounts opened

 Declared 'Best Digital Bank in Pakistan for 2020' by Pakistan Banking Awards 2020.

 Declared 'Bank of the Year 2020 - Pakistan' by The Banker, an affiliate of the Financial Times UK. 4th time in last decade

 "Best Bank" in the first ever Pakistan Banking Awards 2016

 "Best Bank for Corporate Finance and Capital Market Development" in the Pakistan Banking Awards 2017

 "Innovation Award" at the Mastercard Innovation Forum for 'Launch of UBL MasterPass QR'

 "National Medal of Innovation Award" 2016 for Pioneering G2P Payments - Pakistan Innovation Foundation

 Top 25 Companies Award by the Pakistan Stock Exchange for 2010-2012 and 2015 -2019

 "Best Bank for SMEs" by the Asia Money Pakistan Banking Awards in 2017

 2012 & 2013 Bank of the Year in Pakistan Award by The Banker Magazine, an affiliate of the Financial Times, UK

 Recognized globally in 2013 as one of the 14 "Sprinters" by the GSMA's Mobile Money for the Unbanked (MMU) program, being the only bank in the category

PBA

RDA