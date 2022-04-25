Log in
UNITED BANK : Q1'22 Results
PU
TRANSCRIPT : United Bank Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2022
CI
UNITED BANK : Book Closure for the Entitlement of 13th Quarterly Coupon Payments on Additional Tier 1 TFCs issued by United Bank Limited (UBL)
PU
United Bank : Q1'22 Results

04/25/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
United Bank Limited

Investor Presentation Q1 2022

Performance Highlights and Business Outlook

Speakers:

Mr. Aameer Karachiwalla - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Arif Saifie, CFA - Financial Controller & Head of Investor Relations

Table of Contents

1

UBL's Profile - leading franchise in Pakistan, awarded Best Digital Bank in 2021

2

Strong results in first quarter of 2022 with 30% YoY growth in profits

3

Maximizing shareholders returns with growing dividend payouts

4

One of the largest branch networks serving all across Pakistan

5 6

Strong asset quality with diversification within loan book - maintaining spreads

Treasury - investment book well positioned and repricing well in 2022

7

International business - cautiously maintaining business scale

8

Financial Summaries

UBL's Profile - leading franchise in Pakistan, awarded Best Digital Bank in 2021

Our Sponsors, awards & recognitions, our views on ESG

UBL - A dominant Pakistani brand with a market leading position across the financial sector

Our History

1959 - UBL set up with first branch in Karachi

1963 - First Pakistani bank with a branch in London

1967 - UBL enters the UAE

1974 - UBL nationalized with other private banks

2002 - Privatized with divesture of 51% stake by the GoP

2007 - An additional 25% of the share capital divested by the

GoP to international investors through a GDR offering

2014 - Divesture of remaining 19.8% stake by Government of

Pakistan through secondary public offering (SPO)

Our Current Positioning - March 2022

  • Second largest private sector bank in Pakistan with 1,338 domestic branches

  • Market share of 7.6%, 10 million+ customers

  • Highest credit ratings of AAA / A-1+ by VIS

  • One of the most profitable banks in Pakistan - Average RoE of 18% 2016-Q1'22

Key Strategic Advantages

  • First branchless banking proposition in Pakistan i.e. UBL Omni

  • Most cost efficient deposit mix driven by well penetrated branch network

  • Largest rural network - vast potential to increase financial inclusion

  • At the forefront of innovation - digital lab, next gen mobile app, digital onboarding

UBL Remains in the Forefront with Market Recognition

UBL "Firsts" - Initiatives to stay ahead of the market

  • First Commercial Bank in Pakistan to launch Branchless Banking (UBL OMNI)

  • First Bank to launch QR code based payments in Pakistan

  • First Pakistani Bank to launch digital customer onboarding

  • First Bank to provide Instantaneous ATM/Debit cards to branchless banking customers at the time of account opening (UBL Omni)

  • First Bank in Pakistan where customer's inward remittances are deposited automatically on an ATM and VISA enabled debit card (UBL Tezraftaar Pardes Card)

  • First Bank in Pakistan to offer Prepaid VISA Debit Card

  • First Bank in Pakistan to offer Verified by Visa Service

  • First Bank in the world to issue VISA Debit Cards for G2P assistance to flood affectees

  • First Pakistani Bank to be granted status of Authorized Derivative Dealer (ADD) in Pakistan

  • First institution from Pakistan and third in South Asia to be accredited with Primary Membership of International Swaps and Derivatives Association

Market recognition and awards

  • 'Best Mobile App' and 'Best Emerging Technology' - Pakistan Digital Award 2021.

  • Declared 'Best Digital Bank in Pakistan for the 2nd year in a row by Asiamoney (2021 & 2020)

  • Recognized for the highest number of Roshan Digital Accounts opened

  • Declared 'Best Digital Bank in Pakistan for 2020' by Pakistan Banking Awards 2020.

  • Declared 'Bank of the Year 2020 - Pakistan' by The Banker, an affiliate of the Financial Times UK. 4th time in last decade

  • "Best Bank" in the first ever Pakistan Banking Awards 2016

  • "Best Bank for Corporate Finance and Capital Market Development" in the Pakistan Banking Awards 2017

  • "Innovation Award" at the Mastercard Innovation Forum for 'Launch of UBL MasterPass QR'

  • "National Medal of Innovation Award" 2016 for Pioneering G2P Payments - Pakistan Innovation Foundation

  • Top 25 Companies Award by the Pakistan Stock Exchange for 2010-2012 and 2015 -2019

  • "Best Bank for SMEs" by the Asia Money Pakistan Banking Awards in 2017

  • 2012 & 2013 Bank of the Year in Pakistan Award by The Banker Magazine, an affiliate of the Financial Times, UK

  • Recognized globally in 2013 as one of the 14 "Sprinters" by the GSMA's Mobile Money for the Unbanked (MMU) program, being the only bank in the category

PBA

RDA

Disclaimer

United Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
