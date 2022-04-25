United Bank : Q1'22 Results

United Bank Limited
Investor Presentation Q1 2022
Performance Highlights and Business Outlook
Speakers:
Mr. Aameer Karachiwalla - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Arif Saifie, CFA - Financial Controller & Head of Investor Relations
Table of Contents
UBL's Profile - leading franchise in Pakistan, awarded Best Digital Bank in 2021
Strong results in first quarter of 2022 with 30% YoY growth in profits
Maximizing shareholders returns with growing dividend payouts
One of the largest branch networks serving all across Pakistan
5 6
Strong asset quality with diversification within loan book - maintaining spreads
Treasury - investment book well positioned and repricing well in 2022
International business - cautiously maintaining business scale
Financial Summaries
UBL's Profile - leading franchise in Pakistan, awarded Best Digital Bank in 2021
Our Sponsors, awards & recognitions, our views on ESG
UBL - A dominant Pakistani brand with a market leading position across the financial sector
Our History
1959 - UBL set up with first branch in Karachi
1963 - First Pakistani bank with a branch in London
1967 - UBL enters the UAE
1974 - UBL nationalized with other private banks
2002 - Privatized with divesture of 51% stake by the GoP
2007 - An additional 25% of the share capital divested by the
GoP to international investors through a GDR offering
2014 - Divesture of remaining 19.8% stake by Government of
Pakistan through secondary public offering (SPO)
Our Current Positioning - March 2022
-
Second largest private sector bank in Pakistan with 1,338 domestic branches
-
Market share of 7.6%, 10 million+ customers
-
Highest credit ratings of AAA / A-1+ by VIS
-
One of the most profitable banks in Pakistan - Average RoE of 18% 2016-Q1'22
Key Strategic Advantages
-
First branchless banking proposition in Pakistan i.e. UBL Omni
-
Most cost efficient deposit mix driven by well penetrated branch network
-
Largest rural network - vast potential to increase financial inclusion
-
At the forefront of innovation - digital lab, next gen mobile app, digital onboarding
UBL Remains in the Forefront with Market Recognition
UBL "Firsts" - Initiatives to stay ahead of the market
-
First Commercial Bank in Pakistan to launch Branchless Banking (UBL OMNI)
-
First Bank to launch QR code based payments in Pakistan
-
First Pakistani Bank to launch digital customer onboarding
-
First Bank to provide Instantaneous ATM/Debit cards to branchless banking customers at the time of account opening (UBL Omni)
-
First Bank in Pakistan where customer's inward remittances are deposited automatically on an ATM and VISA enabled debit card (UBL Tezraftaar Pardes Card)
-
First Bank in Pakistan to offer Prepaid VISA Debit Card
-
First Bank in Pakistan to offer Verified by Visa Service
-
First Bank in the world to issue VISA Debit Cards for G2P assistance to flood affectees
-
First Pakistani Bank to be granted status of Authorized Derivative Dealer (ADD) in Pakistan
-
First institution from Pakistan and third in South Asia to be accredited with Primary Membership of International Swaps and Derivatives Association
Market recognition and awards
-
'Best Mobile App' and 'Best Emerging Technology' - Pakistan Digital Award 2021.
-
Declared 'Best Digital Bank in Pakistan for the 2nd year in a row by Asiamoney (2021 & 2020)
-
Recognized for the highest number of Roshan Digital Accounts opened
-
Declared 'Best Digital Bank in Pakistan for 2020' by Pakistan Banking Awards 2020.
-
Declared 'Bank of the Year 2020 - Pakistan' by The Banker, an affiliate of the Financial Times UK. 4th time in last decade
-
"Best Bank" in the first ever Pakistan Banking Awards 2016
-
"Best Bank for Corporate Finance and Capital Market Development" in the Pakistan Banking Awards 2017
-
"Innovation Award" at the Mastercard Innovation Forum for 'Launch of UBL MasterPass QR'
-
"National Medal of Innovation Award" 2016 for Pioneering G2P Payments - Pakistan Innovation Foundation
-
Top 25 Companies Award by the Pakistan Stock Exchange for 2010-2012 and 2015 -2019
-
"Best Bank for SMEs" by the Asia Money Pakistan Banking Awards in 2017
-
2012 & 2013 Bank of the Year in Pakistan Award by The Banker Magazine, an affiliate of the Financial Times, UK
-
Recognized globally in 2013 as one of the 14 "Sprinters" by the GSMA's Mobile Money for the Unbanked (MMU) program, being the only bank in the category
RDA