IN TERMS OF SECTIONS 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015
Name of Company:
United Bank Limited
Date of Report:
05 July 2024
Registered Address of the Company:
13th Floor, UBL Building, Blue Area, Islamabad.
Contact information:
Aqeel Ahmed Nasir,
Company Secretary & Chief Legal Counsel
United Bank Limited.
Telephone Number: 021-990332960/
021-32400419
[] Disclosure of inside information by listed company in terms of section 15D
Public disclosure of price sensitive / inside information, which directly concerns the listed securities.
"The transaction for the sale of United Bank Limited's (UBL) shareholding in United National Bank Limited as approved by the shareholders' of UBL in 65th Annual General Meeting of UBL held on 18 March 2024, after obtaining all the regulatory approvals, has been concluded.
United Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in commercial banking and related services. Its segments include Corporate / Commercial Banking, Treasury, Branch Banking, Islamic Banking, International Branch Operations, and Others. The Corporate/Commercial Banking segment include project, trade and working capital finance, import and export, factoring, leasing, lending, deposits and guarantees. The Treasury segment include fixed income, equity, foreign exchange, credit, funding, own position securities, lending and borrowings and derivatives. The Branch Banking include deposits, lending and banking services to private individuals and small businesses including credit cards and branchless banking. The Islamic Banking segment represents Islamic Banking branches and Islamic banking windows in the conventional branches of the Bank. The International Branch segment represents Bank's operations in overseas locations including one branch each in export processing zones in Karachi and Sialkot.