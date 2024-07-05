Secretary's Department

SD/UNBL/UBL-BG/PSX/24

05 July 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

MATERIAL INFORMATION - SALE OF UNITED BANK LIMITED's (UBL)

SHAREHOLDING IN UNITED NATIONAL BANK LIMITED (UNBL), UK

This is further to our earlier letter no. SD/BOD-245/PSX/UNBL&EC/23 dated 12 September 2023 and in accordance with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Rule Book.

We are pleased to convey that the transaction for the sale of UBL's shareholding in UNBL, after obtaining all the regulatory approvals, has been concluded.

A disclosure form as required under SRO 143/(1)/20212 dated December 05, 2012 read with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure "A".

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Aqeel Ahmed Nasir

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Counsel

Copy to:

The Director,

Surveillance, Supervision & Enforcement Department Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, 63-Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Islamabad London Stock Exchange

