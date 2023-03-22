United Bank : Text for

ADDENDUM TO NOTICE OF 64TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF UBL PUBLISHED ON MARCH 08, 2023

The members are hereby notiﬁed that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notiﬁcation dated December 05, 2022, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), wherein, SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to vote through electronic voting facility and voting by post to the members on all businesses classiﬁed as special business.

Accordingly, members of United Bank Limited ("Bank") will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility and voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 March 2023 at 09:30 a.m, in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations.

For the convenience of the Members, ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Bank's website at https://www.ubldigital.com/Investor-Relations/Stock-Information.

By order of the Board Aqeel Ahmed Nasir Karachi: 22st March 2023 Company Secretary & Chief Legal Counsel

Procedure for E - Voting:

Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an e-mail with those members of the Bank who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers, and e-mail addresses available in the register of members of the Bank by the close of business of March 21, 2023. The web address, login details, will be communicated to members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from web portal of CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the e-voting service provider). Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-Voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login. E-Voting lines will start from March 26, 2023, 09:00 a.m. and shall close on March 28, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Members can cast their votes any time in this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a Member, he / she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.

Procedure for Voting Through Postal Ballot:

The members shall ensure that duly ﬁlled and signed ballot paper along with copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post on the Bank's registered address, at 13th Floor, UBL Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad, or email at general.meeting@ubl.com.pk one day before the Annual General Meeting on March 28, 2023 , during working hours. The signature on the ballot paper shall match with the signature on CNIC.

United Bank Limited

Ballot paper for voting through post for the Special Business at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 29 March 2023, at 09:30 a.m. at Islamabad Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

Website: www.ubldigital.com

Folio / CDS Account Number

Name of Shareholder / Proxy Holder

Registered Address

Number of shares Held

CNIC/Passport No.

(in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional information and enclosures (in case of representative of body corporate, corporation, and federal Government)

Name of Authorized Signatory

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of

Authorized Signatory (copy to be attached)

Resolutions For Agenda Item:

"RESOLVED that amended versions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the United Bank Limited (UBL) as approved and recommended by the Board of Directors, be and are hereby approved, subject to all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan.

FURTHER RESOLVED that the Company Secretary of UBL be and is hereby authorized to fulﬁll all requisite legal, corporate and procedural formalities for formalizing the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Bank".

Instructions For Poll

Please indicate your vote by ticking (√) the relevant box. In case if both the boxes are marked as (√), yours poll shall be treated as "Rejected".

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the above resolution through ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below;

Resolution I/We assent to the I/We dissent to the Resolution (FOR) Resolution (AGAINST) Agenda Item: Resolution regarding Amendments/alterations in the Memorandum and Articles of Associations of the Bank as sated above. NOTES:

1. Duly ﬁlled ballot paper should be sent to the Chairman of United Bank Limited registered ofﬁce at 13th Floor, UBL Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad or e-mail at general.meeting@ubl.com.pk

Copy of CNIC/ Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form. Ballot paper should reach the Chairman within business hours by or before 28 March 2023. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting. Signature on ballot paper should match with signature on CNIC/ Passport. (in case of foreigner). Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written poll paper will be rejected. In case of a representative of a body corporate, corporation or Federal Government, the Ballot Paper Form must be accompanied by a copy of the CNIC of an authorized person, an attested copy of Board Resolution,/ Power of Attorney,/ Authorization Letter etc., in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017 as applicable. In the case of foreign body corporate etc., all documents must be attested by the Counsel General of Pakistan having jurisdiction over the member. Ballot Paper form has also been placed on the website of the Bank at: https://www.ubldigital.com/Investor-Relations/Stock-Information Members may download the ballot paper from the website or use an original/photocopy published in newspapers.

Date:

Shareholder / Proxy holder

Signature/Authorized Signatory

(In case of corporate entity,

please afﬁx Company/Bank stamp)