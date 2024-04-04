Published: 2024-04-04 17:30:00 CEST United Bankers Oyj

Changes in company's own shares UNITED BANKERS PLC: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 04.04.2024 United Bankers Plc NOTIFICATION 04.04.2024 at 18:30 UNITED BANKERS PLC: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 04.04.2024 Date 04.04.2024 Exchange transaction Buy Share class UNITED Amount 360 Average price/share 17.3000 EUR Highest price/share 17.3000 EUR Lowest price/share 17.3000 EUR Total price 6,228.00 EUR The shares held by United Bankers Plc on 04.04.2024 UNITED 2,549 On behalf of United Bankers Plc

