English
Published: 2024-04-04 17:30:00 CEST
United Bankers Oyj
Changes in company's own shares
UNITED BANKERS PLC: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 04.04.2024

United Bankers Plc

NOTIFICATION

04.04.2024 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS PLC: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 04.04.2024

Date

04.04.2024

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share class

UNITED

Amount

360

Average price/share

17.3000

EUR

Highest price/share

17.3000

EUR

Lowest price/share

17.3000

EUR

Total price

6,228.00

EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Plc on 04.04.2024

UNITED 2,549

On behalf of United Bankers Plc

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ) Helsinki Branch

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, CEO, United Bankers Plc
e-mail:patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Phone: +358 400 244 544, +358 9 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi


Attachments:
UB SBB 04042024.xlsx

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

United Bankers Oyj published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 15:34:04 UTC.