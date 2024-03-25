UNITED BANKERS PLC: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 25.03.2024

More about the company
United Bankers Oyj (UNIAV) is a Finland-based company providing investment products and services. It offers a range of financial solutions, fund management, investment banking, securities brokerage, business and structured investment loans, advisory, as well as real estate investment. The United Bankers Oyj operates a parent of the United Bankers group, which consists of six companies: UB Omaisuudenhoito Oy, providing asset management products and services; UB Rahastoyhtio Oy, engaged in fund management; UB Securities Oy, providing brokerage; UB Capital Oy, engaged in investment banking; UB Nordic Forest Management Oy, investing in forest property; and UB Real Asset Management Oy, specialized in real estate investments.