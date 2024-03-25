Published: 2024-03-25 17:30:00 CET United Bankers Oyj

Changes in company's own shares UNITED BANKERS PLC: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 25.03.2024 United Bankers Plc NOTIFICATION 25.03.2024 at 18:30 UNITED BANKERS PLC: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 25.03.2024 Date 25.03.2024 Exchange transaction Buy Share class UNITED Amount 440 Average price/share 17.0000 EUR Highest price/share 17.0000 EUR Lowest price/share 17.0000 EUR Total price 7,480.00 EUR The shares held by United Bankers Plc on 25.03.2024 UNITED 1,159 On behalf of United Bankers Plc

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ) Helsinki Branch Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen For more information, please contact:

Patrick Anderson, CEO, United Bankers Plc

e-mail: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi

Phone: +358 400 244 544, +358 9 25 380 236

www.unitedbankers.fi

Attachments:

UB SBB 25032024.xlsx



