UNITED BANKERS PLC: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 25.03.2024

United Bankers Plc

NOTIFICATION

25.03.2024 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS PLC: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 25.03.2024

Date

25.03.2024

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share class

UNITED

Amount

440

Average price/share

17.0000

EUR

Highest price/share

17.0000

EUR

Lowest price/share

17.0000

EUR

Total price

7,480.00

EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Plc on 25.03.2024

UNITED 1,159

On behalf of United Bankers Plc

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ) Helsinki Branch

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, CEO, United Bankers Plc
e-mail:patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Phone: +358 400 244 544, +358 9 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi


