United Bankers Oyj : The proposals of the Board of Directors to the AGM

PROPOSALS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UNITED BANKERS PLC TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 22 MARCH 2023 1. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend and resolution on the distribution of the assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund On 31 December 2022, the distributable funds of the parent company amounted to EUR 33.4 million, of which retained earnings EUR 8.3 million and funds in the reserve of invested unrestricted equity EUR 25.5 million. The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of EUR 0.75 per share be paid out based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year 2022. Additionally, the Board of Directors proposes that an equity repayment of EUR 0.15 per share be paid out from the reserve of invested unrestricted equity. The proposal corresponds to a dividend totalling EUR 7,971,234.00 and an equity repayment totalling EUR 1,594,246.80 calculated with the number of outstanding shares at the close of the financial year. The Board of Directors proposes that the distribution of funds be paid in two instalments as follows: The dividend is to be paid to shareholders registered in the Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on dividend record date 24 March 2023. The Board of Directors proposes that the payment date of the dividend be 31 March 2023.

The equity repayment is to be paid to shareholders registered in the Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on equity repayment record date 22 September 2023. The Board of Directors proposes that the payment date of the equity repayment be 29 September 2023. The Board proposes it be authorised to decide, if necessary, on new equity repayment record date and payment date, if the rules of Euroclear Finland Oy or statutes of the Finnish book-entry system change or otherwise so require. After the end of the financial period, no material changes have taken place in the financial position of the Company. In the opinion of the Board of Directors, the proposed distribution of dividend and equity repayment do not endanger the liquidity of the Company. 2. Resolution on the remuneration of the auditor The Board of Directors proposes that the auditor's fees be paid according to an invoice accepted by the Company. 3. Election of the auditor The Board of Directors proposes that Oy Tuokko Ltd, a firm of authorised public accountants, be re-elected as the auditor of the Company for a term of office ending at the end of the following Annual General Meeting. Oy Tuokko Ltd has announced that Janne Elo, APA, would be acting as the principal auditor.

4. Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of own shares The Board of Directors proposes that the Board of Directors be authorised to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the Company's own shares as follows: The number of own shares to be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge shall not exceed 150,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 1.39 per cent of all the shares in the Company. Only the unrestricted equity of the Company can be used to repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorisation. Own shares can be repurchased at a price formed in public trading on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The Board of Directors decides how own shares will be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge. Own shares can be repurchased using, inter alia, derivatives. Own shares can be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed repurchase). Own shares may be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge on the basis of the authorisation in order to, inter alia, develop the Company's capital structure, to finance or carry out acquisitions, investments or other business transactions, to be used in the Company's incentive plans, to be disposed for other purposes or to be cancelled, if it in terms of the Company and its shareholders is justified. The authorisation is effective until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until 30 June 2024, and it cancels the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2022 to decide on the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of the Company's own shares, to the extent it has not been used. 5. Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares The Board of Directors proposes that the Board of Directors be authorised to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares pursuant to Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act in one or more lots as follows: The total number of shares to be issued based on the authorisation shall not exceed 700,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 6.50 per cent of all the shares in the Company. The authorisation shall entitle the Board of Directors to decide on all terms and conditions of the issuing of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights (directed issue). The authorisation covers the issuance of either new shares or any treasury shares. The authorisation is proposed to be used in order to finance or carry out potential acquisitions or other business transactions or investments, to strengthen the balance sheet and the financial position of the Company, as a part of the Company's investments or incentive schemes and/or to any other purposes decided by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors may also resolve on a share issue without consideration to the Company itself. The authorisation is effective until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until 30 June 2024, and it cancels the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2022 to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, to the extent it has not been used.