    UBSI   US9099071071

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

(UBSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  20:47 18/11/2022 GMT
41.86 USD   +0.44%
08:33pUnited Bankshares Declares Q4 Dividend of $0.36 per share, Payable Jan. 3 to Stockholders of Record Dec. 9
MT
08:01p49th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases for United Bankshares, Inc.
BU
11/16Insider Sell: United Bankshares
MT
49th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases for United Bankshares, Inc.

11/18/2022 | 08:01pm GMT
United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of December 9, 2022. Dividends per share of $1.44 for the year 2022 represents an increase over the $1.41 per share paid for the year of 2021. The dividend payout of approximately $48.5 million on 134.7 million shares is payable January 3, 2023.

The year 2022 marks the 49th consecutive year of dividend increases to United shareholders. United is one of only two major banking companies in the USA to have increased its dividend to shareholders for at least 49 consecutive years.

United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI”.

www.ubsi-inc.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 050 M - 881 M
Net income 2022 387 M - 325 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 5 596 M 5 596 M 4 694 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 966
Free-Float 92,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41,67 $
Average target price 40,67 $
Spread / Average Target -2,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie R. Gurtis President
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Executive VP
Richard M. Adams Executive Chairman
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.14.86%5 596
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.93%388 767
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.45%298 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%198 365
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.15%175 244
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 235