United Bankshares : Announces Earnings for the First Quarter of 2022 - Form 8-K
04/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Earnings
for the First Quarter of 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. and CHARLESTON, WV - United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 of $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $73.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The quarter was highlighted by strong 11% annualized loan growth (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans), net interest margin expansion, and the resumption of United's share repurchase program.
First quarter 2022 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.13%, 6.96% and 11.63%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity of 1.04%, 6.44% and 10.87%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
"We came out of the gate quickly and are off to a good start in 2022," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to experience promising loan growth in our new markets in the Southeast, as well as in our legacy markets, especially in the Greater Washington Region. We remain well capitalized, have sound liquidity levels, and maintain our longstanding commitments to strong risk management practices and credit underwriting discipline."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was relatively flat from the first quarter of 2021, increasing $542 thousand, or less than 1%, to $191.5 million. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first quarter of 2022 was also relatively flat from the first quarter of 2021, increasing $604 thousand, or less than 1%, to $192.6 million. United completed its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust") on December 3, 2021. The slight increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of higher average earning assets, driven by the Community Bankers Trust acquisition and lower interest expense on deposits. These increases were mostly offset by lower accretion on acquired loans, lower fee income from Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans and higher average interest-bearing deposit balances as a result of the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2022 increased $2.5 billion, or 11%, from the first quarter of 2021 due to a $1.5 billion increase in average investment securities, a $739.3 million increase in average short-term investments and a $312.5 million increase in average net loans and loans held for sale. Average interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter of 2022 increased $1.2 billion, or 9%, from the first
United Bankshares, Inc. Announces...
April 26, 2022
Page Two
quarter of 2021; however, the yield on interest-bearing deposits decreased 13 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 to 0.24% for the first quarter of 2022. The net interest spread for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 28 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 to 2.86% due to a 40 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 12 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Loan accretion on acquired loans was $4.1 million and $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $5.7 million. Net PPP loan fee income of $4.1 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.99% for the first quarter of 2022 was a decrease of 31 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021.
On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased $7.8 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased $7.9 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets due to the full-quarter impact of the Community Bankers Trust acquisition and organic growth partially offset by lower acquired loan accretion and PPP loan fee income. Average earning assets increased approximately $1.1 billion, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to increases in average net loans and loans held for sale of $900.9 million and average securities of $796.3 million partially offset by a decrease in average short-term investments of $580.2 million. The net interest spread of 2.86% for the first quarter of 2022 increased 4 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a 3 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets and a 1 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Loan accretion on acquired loans decreased $2.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net PPP loan fee income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $936 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.99% for the first quarter of 2022 was an increase of 5 basis points from the net interest margin of 2.94% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Credit Quality
United's asset quality continues to be sound. At March 31, 2022, non-performing loans were $79.9 million, or 0.43% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, down from $90.8 million, or 0.50% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets of $93.5 million, including other real estate owned ("OREO") of $13.6 million at March 31, 2022, represented 0.32% of total assets as compared to non-performing assets of $105.6 million, including OREO of $14.8 million, or 0.36% of total assets at December 31, 2021.
The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a provision for credit losses expense of $143 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in the provision in relation to the prior year quarter was primarily driven by the impact of better performance trends within the loan portfolio. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 was a net benefit of $3.4 million compared to a net benefit of $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included a provision for loan losses of $12.3 million recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans from Community Bankers Trust.
As of March 31, 2022, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $214.6 million, or 1.17% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $216.0 million, or 1.20% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Net recoveries were $2.0 million for the first
United Bankshares, Inc. Announces...
April 26, 2022
Page Three
quarter of 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Annualized net recoveries as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were (0.04)% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.10% for the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs were $125 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $46.0 million, which was a decrease of $46.6 million, or 50%, from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily driven by a $46.2 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. Income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million, an increase of $791 thousand from the first quarter of 2021. Fees from deposit services for the first quarter of 2022 were $10.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the first quarter of 2021.
On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $8.0 million, or 15%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily driven by a decrease of $8.1 million in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower loan pipeline valuation. BOLI income increased $971 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $2.2 million. Fees from brokerage services increased $853 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $4.6 million.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $139.2 million, a decrease of $9.8 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2021. Employee compensation decreased $9.8 million due to lower employee commissions, incentives and overtime related to mortgage banking production partially offset by additional employees from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. OREO expense decreased $3.5 million due to fewer declines in the fair value of OREO properties. Partially offsetting the decreases in noninterest expense was an increase in the expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $4.5 million mainly due to an increase in outstanding loan commitments.
On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $12.6 million, or 8%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decrease of $8.9 million in employee compensation and $3.5 million in data processing. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to fewer employees as well as lower employee commissions, incentives and overtime related to mortgage banking production. The fourth quarter of 2021 also included $2.5 million of merger-related employee compensation expenses from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. The decrease in data processing expense was primarily due to $3.5 million of merger-related expenses associated with the Community Bankers Trust acquisition recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. Also included in noninterest expense were merger-related expenses of $508 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
United Bankshares, Inc. Announces...
April 26, 2022
Page Four
Income Tax Expense
For the first quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $20.1 million as compared to $27.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease of $7.5 million was primarily due to lower earnings and a lower effective tax rate. On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense increased $607 thousand primarily due to higher earnings partially offset by a lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% for the first quarter of 2022, 20.5% for the first quarter of 2021 and 20.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Capital
United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.1% at March 31, 2022, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.0%, 13.0% and 10.4%, respectively. The March 31, 2022 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.
During the first quarter of 2022, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, approximately 711 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $35.15. During the first quarter of 2021, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, approximately 306 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $32.52. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2021.
About United Bankshares, Inc.
As of March 31, 2022, United had consolidated assets of approximately $29.4 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".
United Bankshares, Inc. Announces...
April 26, 2022
Page Five
Cautionary Statements
The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its March 31, 2022 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2022 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP" financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United's results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United's management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.
Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, average tangible equity, return on average tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United's results of operations or financial position.
Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United's management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
Tangible equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders' equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United's capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent" items of equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
Forward-Looking Statements
In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "may," "could," "intend," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these "forward-looking statements." The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United's operations to differ materially from its expectations: the uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, on United, its colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, reform of LIBOR; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United's funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; risks relating to the merger with Community Bankers Trust, including the successful integration of operations of Community Bankers Trust, the expected growth opportunities and costs savings from the merger, and deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption following the merger; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March 2022
March 2021
December 2021
EARNINGS SUMMARY:
Interest income
$
202,795
$
205,657
$
195,194
Interest expense
11,293
14,697
11,516
Net interest income
191,502
190,960
183,678
Provision for credit losses
(3,410
)
143
(7,405
)
Noninterest income
46,023
92,573
54,049
Noninterest expense
139,173
148,927
151,789
Income before income taxes
101,762
134,463
93,343
Income taxes
20,098
27,565
19,491
Net income
$
81,664
$
106,898
$
73,852
PER COMMON SHARE:
Net income:
Basic
$
0.60
$
0.83
$
0.56
Diluted
0.60
0.83
0.56
Cash dividends
0.36
0.35
0.36
Book value
33.77
33.54
34.60
Closing market price
$
34.88
$
38.58
$
36.28
Common shares outstanding:
Actual at period end, net of treasury shares
136,068,439
129,175,800
136,392,758
Weighted average-basic
136,058,328
128,635,740
130,939,640
Weighted average-diluted
136,435,229
128,890,861
131,295,816
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on average assets
1.13
%
1.64
%
1.04
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
6.96
%
9.97
%
6.44
%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
11.63
%
17.20
%
10.87
%
Average equity to average assets
16.22
%
16.41
%
16.22
%
Net interest margin
2.99
%
3.30
%
2.94
%
March 31 2022
December 31 2021
March 31 2021
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Assets
$
29,365,511
$
29,328,902
$
27,030,755
Earning assets
25,958,745
26,083,089
24,023,292
Loans & leases, net of unearned income
18,392,086
18,023,648
17,365,891
Loans held for sale
340,040
504,416
808,134
Investment securities
5,020,712
4,295,749
3,402,922
Total deposits
23,474,301
23,350,263
21,396,474
Shareholders' equity
4,595,140
4,718,628
4,332,698
Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
March
2022
March
2021
December
2021
Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP)
$
202,795
$
205,657
$
195,194
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,109
1,047
1,037
Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
203,904
206,704
196,231
Interest Expense
11,293
14,697
11,516
Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
192,611
192,007
184,715
Provision for Credit Losses
(3,410
)
143
(7,405
)
Noninterest Income:
Fees from trust services
4,127
3,763
4,327
Fees from brokerage services
4,552
4,323
3,699
Fees from deposit services
10,148
8,896
10,509
Bankcard fees and merchant discounts
1,379
1,064
1,580
Other charges, commissions, and fees
759
759
753
Income from bank-owned life insurance
2,194
1,403
1,223
Income from mortgage banking activities
19,203
65,395
27,342
Mortgage loan servicing income
2,387
2,355
2,435
Net (losses) gains on investment securities
(251
)
2,609
(39
)
Other noninterest income
1,525
2,006
2,220
Total Noninterest Income
46,023
92,573
54,049
Noninterest Expense:
Employee compensation
62,621
72,412
71,542
Employee benefits
12,851
15,450
10,819
Net occupancy
11,187
10,941
10,653
Data processing
7,371
7,026
10,852
Amortization of intangibles
1,379
1,466
1,509
OREO expense
147
3,625
1,004
Equipment expense
7,335
6,044
6,819
FDIC insurance expense
2,673
2,000
2,626
Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment
1,643
3,177
2,217
Expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments
5,237
774
6,094
Other noninterest expense
26,729
26,012
27,654
Total Noninterest Expense
139,173
148,927
151,789
Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP)
102,871
135,510
94,380
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,109
1,047
1,037
Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP)
101,762
134,463
93,343
Taxes
20,098
27,565
19,491
Net Income
$
81,664
$
106,898
$
73,852
MEMO: Effective Tax Rate
19.75
%
20.50
%
20.88
%
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2022
Q-T-D Average
March 31, 2021
Q-T-D Average
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$
3,377,720
$
2,583,986
$
2,803,093
$
3,758,170
Securities Available for Sale
4,453,139
2,984,281
4,760,934
4,042,699
Less: Allowance for credit losses
0
0
0
0
Net available for sale securities
4,453,139
2,984,281
4,760,934
4,042,699
Securities Held to Maturity
1,020
1,027
1,020
1,020
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(19
)
(23
)
(19
)
(19
)
Net held to maturity securities
1,001
1,004
1,001
1,001
Equity Securities
12,528
10,893
12,357
12,404
Other Investment Securities
242,694
219,937
246,420
239,645
Total Securities
4,709,362
3,216,115
5,020,712
4,295,749
Total Cash and Securities
8,087,082
5,800,101
7,823,805
8,053,919
Loans held for sale
327,673
621,688
340,040
504,416
Commercial Loans & Leases
13,986,982
13,298,719
14,072,235
13,809,735
Mortgage Loans
2,989,438
3,114,722
3,048,679
3,008,410
Consumer Loans
1,253,905
1,230,949
1,298,366
1,233,162
Gross Loans
18,230,325
17,644,390
18,419,280
18,051,307
Unearned income
(27,766
)
(28,526
)
(27,194
)
(27,659
)
Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
18,202,559
17,615,864
18,392,086
18,023,648
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses
(216,016
)
(235,795
)
(214,594
)
(216,016
)
Net Loans
17,986,543
17,380,069
18,177,492
17,807,632
Mortgage Servicing Rights
22,855
21,186
23,089
23,144
Goodwill
1,887,197
1,799,328
1,889,244
1,886,494
Other Intangibles
23,928
26,311
23,034
24,413
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
80,446
68,030
77,097
81,942
Other Real Estate Owned
14,302
22,457
13,641
14,823
Bank Owned Life Insurance
478,575
355,967
479,064
478,067
Other Assets
435,921
395,979
519,005
454,052
Total Assets
$
29,344,522
$
26,491,116
$
29,365,511
$
29,328,902
MEMO: Interest-earning Assets
$
26,052,404
$
23,507,417
$
25,958,745
$
26,083,089
Interest-bearing Deposits
$
14,383,839
$
13,184,728
$
14,467,340
$
14,369,716
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
8,991,131
7,735,638
9,006,961
8,980,547
Total Deposits
23,374,970
20,920,366
23,474,301
23,350,263
Short-term Borrowings
133,987
142,155
136,370
128,844
Long-term Borrowings
817,363
833,365
817,235
817,394
Total Borrowings
951,350
975,520
953,605
946,238
Operating Lease Liability
85,110
71,696
81,678
86,703
Other Liabilities
173,312
176,784
260,787
227,070
Total Liabilities
24,584,742
22,144,366
24,770,371
24,610,274
Preferred Equity
0
0
0
0
Common Equity
4,759,780
4,346,750
4,595,140
4,718,628
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,759,780
4,346,750
4,595,140
4,718,628
Total Liabilities & Equity
$
29,344,522
$
26,491,116
$
29,365,511
$
29,328,902
MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities
$
15,335,189
$
14,160,248
$
15,420,945
$
15,315,954
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March 2022
March 2021
December 2021
Quarterly Share Data:
Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$
0.60
$
0.83
$
0.56
Diluted
$
0.60
$
0.83
$
0.56
Common Dividend Declared Per Share
$
0.36
$
0.35
$
0.36
High Common Stock Price
$
39.80
$
41.61
$
39.41
Low Common Stock Price
$
33.58
$
31.57
$
33.34
Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
Basic
136,058,328
128,635,740
130,939,640
Diluted
136,435,229
128,890,861
131,295,816
Common Dividends
$
49,266
$
45,254
$
46,564
Dividend Payout Ratio
60.33
%
42.33
%
63.05
%
March 31 2022
December 31
2021
March 31 2021
EOP Share Data:
Book Value Per Share
$
33.77
$
34.60
$
33.54
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)(1)
$
19.72
$
20.59
$
19.38
52-week High Common Stock Price
$
42.50
$
42.50
$
41.61
Date
05/18/21
05/18/21
03/18/21
52-week Low Common Stock Price
$
31.74
$
31.57
$
20.57
Date
9/20/21
1/29/21
09/25/20
EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
136,068,439
136,392,758
129,175,800
Memorandum Items:
EOP Employees (full-time equivalent)
3,090
3,143
3,033
Note:
(1) Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
4,595,140
$
4,718,628
$
4,332,698
Less: Total Intangibles
(1,912,278
)
(1,910,907
)
(1,829,495
)
Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,682,862
$
2,807,721
$
2,503,203
÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock)
136,068,439
136,392,758
129,175,800
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)
$
19.72
$
20.59
$
19.38
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March 2022
March 2021
December
2021
Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin:
Net Loans and Loans held for sale
4.01
%
4.26
%
4.04
%
Investment Securities
1.72
%
1.93
%
1.72
%
Money Market Investments/FFS
0.31
%
0.34
%
0.28
%
Average Earning Assets Yield
3.16
%
3.56
%
3.13
%
Interest-bearing Deposits
0.24
%
0.37
%
0.26
%
Short-term Borrowings
0.55
%
0.51
%
0.52
%
Long-term Borrowings
1.27
%
1.23
%
1.23
%
Average Liability Costs
0.30
%
0.42
%
0.31
%
Net Interest Spread
2.86
%
3.14
%
2.82
%
Net Interest Margin
2.99
%
3.30
%
2.94
%
Selected Financial Ratios:
Return on Average Assets
1.13
%
1.64
%
1.04
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
6.96
%
9.97
%
6.44
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)(1)
11.63
%
17.20
%
10.87
%
Efficiency Ratio
58.59
%
52.53
%
63.85
%
Note:
(1) Return on Average Tangible Equity:
(a) Net Income (GAAP)
$
81,664
$
106,898
$
73,852
(b) Number of Days
90
90
92
Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
4,759,780
$
4,346,750
$
4,551,634
Less: Average Total Intangibles
(1,911,125
)
(1,825,639
)
(1,856,141
)
(c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,848,655
$
2,521,111
$
2,695,493
Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] x 365 or 366 / (c)
11.63
%
17.20
%
10.87
%
March 31 2022
December 31 2021
March 31 2021
Selected Financial Ratios:
Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio
78.35
%
77.19
%
81.16
%
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
1.17
%
1.20
%
1.33
%
Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
1.37
%
1.37
%
1.45
%
Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.19
%
0.20
%
0.28
%
90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.09
%
Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.43
%
0.50
%
0.67
%
Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets
0.32
%
0.36
%
0.50
%
Primary Capital Ratio
16.36
%
16.79
%
16.80
%
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
15.65
%
16.09
%
16.03
%
Price / Book Ratio
1.03x
1.05x
1.15x
Price / Earnings Ratio
14.57x
12.82x
11.63x
Note:
(2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March 2022
March 2021
December
2021
Mortgage Banking Segment Data:
Applications
$
1,696,504
$
2,630,426
$
1,534,311
Loans originated
1,006,363
1,910,619
1,287,629
Loans sold
$
1,170,124
$
1,817,884
$
1,273,014
Purchase money % of loans closed
73
%
43
%
69
%
Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold
2.98
%
4.16
%
3.02
%
Net interest income
$
2,317
$
2,650
$
2,609
Other income
23,397
67,507
30,921
Other expense
25,448
41,183
29,147
Income taxes
57
5,940
876
Net income
$
209
$
23,034
$
3,507
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
March 31
2021
Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data:
Locked pipeline
$
412,809
$
448,889
$
979,842
Balance of loans serviced
$
3,623,207
$
3,698,998
$
3,585,890
Number of loans serviced
24,677
25,198
25,443
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
March 31
2021
Asset Quality Data:
EOP Non-Accrual Loans
$
34,093
$
36,028
$
48,985
EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans
15,179
18,879
15,719
EOP Restructured Loans (1)
30,582
35,856
51,529
Total EOP Non-performing Loans
$
79,854
$
90,763
$
116,233
EOP Other Real Estate Owned
13,641
14,823
18,690
Total EOP Non-performing Assets
$
93,495
$
105,586
$
134,923
Three Months Ended
March 2022
March 2021
December
2021
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses:
Beginning Balance
$
216,016
$
235,830
$
210,891
Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans
0
0
12,629
Gross Charge-offs
(1,476
)
(6,957
)
(4,205
)
Recoveries
3,456
2,415
4,080
Net Recoveries (Charge-offs)
1,980
(4,542
)
(125
)
Provision for Loan & Lease Losses
(3,402
)
294
(7,379
)
Ending Balance
214,594
231,582
216,016
Reserve for lending-related commitments
36,679
20,024
31,442
Allowance for Credit Losses (2)
$
251,273
$
251,606
$
247,458
Notes:
(1)
Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $13,568, $38,023, and $22,421 at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $102 thousand at December 31, 2021 were 90 days past due, but not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above.
(2)
Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.
United Bankshares Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 12:11:12 UTC.