United Bankshares : Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022 - Form 8-K

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022 WASHINGTON, D.C. and CHARLESTON, WV-- United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2022 of $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. The quarter was highlighted by continued loan growth, net interest margin expansion, and strong credit quality metrics. Annualized loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, for the second quarter and first half of 2022 was 15% and 13%, respectively. Second quarter 2022 net interest margin of 3.38% increased 39 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. Non-performing loans as a percentage of loans and leases, net of unearned income was a low 0.37% at June 30, 2022. Second quarter 2022 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.32%, 8.33% and 14.23%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity of 1.13%, 6.96% and 11.63%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. "During the second quarter, we continued our strong momentum from the beginning of the year and are well positioned for the second half of 2022," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "We had meaningful net interest margin expansion and continue to experience promising loan growth in our markets. We remain well capitalized with solid asset quality, have sound liquidity levels, and maintain our longstanding commitments to strong risk management practices, credit underwriting discipline and meeting our customers' needs." Second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $23.4 million, or 12%, from the first quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the second quarter of 2022 also increased $23.4 million, or 12%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest income on earning assets driven by rising market interest rates and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. The interest rate spread of 3.24% for the second quarter of 2022 increased 38 basis points from the first quarter of 2022 due to a 42 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 4 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. A decrease in average earning assets of $426.0 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven by a decrease of $1.3 billion in short-term investments, was partially offset by increases in higher yielding average net loans 1 United Bankshares, Inc. Announces… July 28, 2022 Page Two and loans held for sale of $489.9 million and average investment securities of $375.8 million. Acquired loan accretion income increased $1.3 million to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net PPP loan fee income decreased $542 thousand to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin of 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 was an increase of 39 basis points from the net interest margin of 2.99% for the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The net benefit in the second quarter reflects continued strong performance trends within the loan portfolio partially offset by loan growth and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $2.4 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease of $6.8 million in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. Income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased $1.9 million from the first quarter of 2022 to $4.1 million primarily due to the recognition of death benefits. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $2.0 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense resulted from higher amounts of certain general operating expenses including an increase in the expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $662 thousand. For the second quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $23.5 million as compared to $20.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $3.4 million was due to higher earnings. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% for both the second and first quarters of 2022. Second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $94.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $28.4 million, or 15%, from the second quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the second quarter of 2022 also increased $28.4 million, or 15%, from the second quarter of 2021. United completed its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust") on December 3, 2021. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of higher average earning assets, driven by the Community Bankers Trust acquisition, the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by lower acquired loan accretion income, lower PPP loan fee income and higher average interest-bearing deposit balances as a result of the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2022 increased $1.7 billion, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2021 due to a $1.6 billion increase in average investment securities and a $1.2 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $1.2 billion decrease in average short-term investments. The interest rate spread for the second quarter of 2022 increased 26 basis 2 United Bankshares, Inc. Announces… July 28, 2022 Page Three points from the second quarter of 2021 to 3.24% due to a 21 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets and a 5 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Average interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased $917.1 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2021; however, the yield on interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. Acquired loan accretion income was $5.4 million and $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $4.3 million. Net PPP loan fee income was $3.6 million and $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $5.4 million. The net interest margin of 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 was an increase of 24 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $43.6 million, which was a decrease of $19.3 million, or 31%, from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a $24.5 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. BOLI income for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, an increase of $2.5 million from the second quarter of 2021. Fees from deposit services for the second quarter of 2022 were $10.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million from the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $141.2 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $5.0 million increase in the expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments and a $3.8 million increase in other noninterest expense from higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. These increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by a $5.9 million decrease in employee compensation primarily due to lower employee commissions, incentives and overtime related to mortgage banking production partially offset by additional employees from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. For the second quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $23.5 million as compared to $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease of $924 thousand was primarily due to a lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% for the second quarter of 2022 and 20.5% for the second quarter of 2021. First half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021 Earnings for the first six months of 2022 were $177.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $201.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2021. Net interest income for the first six months of 2022 increased $28.9 million, or 8%, from the first six months of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first six months of 2022 increased $29.0 million, or 8%, from the first six months of 2021. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition and organic growth, the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets and due to lower interest expense on deposits. These increases were partially offset by lower PPP loan fee income and lower acquired loan accretion income. Average earning assets for the first six months of 2022 increased $2.1 billion, 3 United Bankshares, Inc. Announces… July 28, 2022 Page Four or 9%, from the first six months of 2021 due to a $1.6 billion increase in average investment securities and a $763.8 million increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $219.9 million decrease in average short-term investments. The interest rate spread for the first six months of 2022 decreased 1 basis point from the first six months of 2021 due to a 9 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by an 8 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Net PPP loan fee income was $7.7 million and $20.3 million for the first half of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $12.6 million. Acquired loan accretion income was $9.5 million and $19.5 million for the first half of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $10.0 million. The net interest margin of 3.18% for the first six months of 2022 was a decrease of 4 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.22% for the first six months of 2021. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $5.2 million for the first six months 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $8.7 million for the first six months of 2021. Noninterest income for the first six months of 2022 was $89.6 million, which was a decrease of $65.8 million, or 42%, from the first six months of 2021. The decrease was driven by a $70.7 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. BOLI income for the first six months of 2022 was $6.3 million, an increase of $3.3 million from the first six months of 2021. Fees from deposit services for the first six months of 2022 were $21.0 million, an increase of $2.7 million from the first six months of 2021. Noninterest expense for the first six months of 2022 was $280.3 million, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 3%, from the first six months of 2021 driven by decreases in employee compensation of $15.7 million, employee benefits of $5.0 million, real estate owned ("OREO") expense of $3.8 million and mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment of $3.4 million partially offset by an increase in the expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $9.5 million. The decrease in employee compensation was due to lower employee commissions, incentives and overtime related to mortgage banking production partially offset by additional employees from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. Employee benefits decreased primarily due to changes in deferred compensation plans resulting from market fluctuations. The decrease in OREO expense was primarily due to fewer declines in the fair value of OREO properties. The decrease in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment was due to lower amortization of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and a recovery of the MSR valuation allowance of $883 thousand during the first six months of 2022 as compared to a MSR impairment of $250 thousand during the first six months of 2021. For the first six months of 2022, income tax expense was $43.6 million as compared to $52.0 million for the first six months of 2021 primarily due to lower earnings and a lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% for the first six months of 2022 and 20.5% for the first six months of 2021. Credit Quality United's asset quality continues to be sound. At June 30, 2022, non-performing loans were $70.3 million, or 0.37% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, down from $90.8 million, or 0.50% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets of $84.2 million, including OREO of $13.8 million at June 30, 2022, represented 0.29% of total assets as compared to non-performing assets of $105.6 million, including OREO of $14.8 million, or 0.36% of total assets at December 31, 2021. 4 United Bankshares, Inc. Announces… July 28, 2022 Page Five As of June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $213.7 million, or 1.13% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $216.0 million, or 1.20% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Net recoveries were $941 thousand and $2.9 million for the second quarter and first half of 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $5.2 million and $9.8 million for the second quarter and first half of 2021, respectively. Annualized net recoveries as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were (0.02)% and (0.03)% for the second quarter and first half of 2022, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.10% and 0.15% for the for the second quarter and first half of 2021, respectively. Capital United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 14.8% at June 30, 2022, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 12.7%, 12.7% and 10.5%, respectively. The June 30, 2022 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%. During the first half of 2022 and 2021, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, shares of its common stock. During the second quarter of 2022, United repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.47. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2021. During the first half of 2022, United repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.69. During the first half of 2021, United repurchased approximately 306 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $32.52. About United Bankshares, Inc. As of June 30, 2022, United had consolidated assets of approximately $28.8 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI". 5 United Bankshares, Inc. Announces… July 28, 2022 Page Six Cautionary Statements The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its June 30, 2022 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2022 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary. Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP" financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United's results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United's management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry. Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, average tangible equity, return on average tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United's results of operations or financial position. Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United's management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. Tangible equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders' equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United's capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent" items of equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Forward-Looking Statements In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "may," "could," "intend," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these "forward-looking statements." The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United's operations to differ materially from its expectations: the uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, on United, its colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; reform of LIBOR; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United's funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC. 6 UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June

2021 EARNINGS SUMMARY : Interest income $ 227,771 $ 200,186 $ 202,795 $ 430,566 $ 405,843 Interest expense 12,868 13,669 11,293 24,161 28,366 Net interest income 214,903 186,517 191,502 406,405 377,477 Provision for credit losses (1,807 ) (8,879 ) (3,410 ) (5,217 ) (8,736 ) Noninterest income 43,608 62,864 46,025 89,633 155,444 Noninterest expense 141,174 138,969 139,175 280,349 287,903 Income before income taxes 119,144 119,291 101,762 220,906 253,754 Income taxes 23,531 24,455 20,098 43,629 52,020 Net income $ 95,613 $ 94,836 $ 81,664 $ 177,277 $ 201,734 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 1.31 $ 1.56 Diluted 0.71 0.73 0.60 1.30 1.56 Cash dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.35 0.36 0.72 0.70 Book value 33.77 33.34 34.01 Closing market price $ 34.88 $ 35.07 $ 36.50 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 136,068,439 134,580,646 129,203,593 Weighted average-basic 134,623,061 128,750,851 136,058,328 135,336,729 128,693,616 Weighted average-diluted 134,863,650 129,033,988 136,435,229 135,634,398 128,946,280 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.41 % 1.13 % 1.23 % 1.52 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.33 % 8.69 % 6.96 % 7.63 % 9.32 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.23 % 14.95 % 11.63 % 12.90 % 16.06 % Average equity to average assets 15.88 % 16.21 % 16.22 % 16.05 % 16.31 % Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.14 % 2.99 % 3.18 % 3.22 % June 30

AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 227,771 $ 200,186 $ 202,795 $ 430,566 $ 405,843 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,104 1,075 1,109 2,213 2,122 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 228,875 201,261 203,904 432,779 407,965 Interest Expense 12,868 13,669 11,293 24,161 28,366 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 216,007 187,592 192,611 408,618 379,599 Provision for Credit Losses (1,807 ) (8,879 ) (3,410 ) (5,217 ) (8,736 ) Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 4,294 4,193 4,127 8,421 7,956 Fees from brokerage services 4,115 3,654 4,552 8,667 7,977 Fees from deposit services 10,830 9,396 10,148 20,978 18,292 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,671 1,368 1,379 3,050 2,432 Other charges, commissions, and fees 785 775 759 1,544 1,534 Income from bank-owned life insurance 4,120 1,658 2,194 6,314 3,061 Income from mortgage banking activities 12,445 36,943 19,203 31,648 102,338 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,328 2,386 2,387 4,715 4,741 Net gains (losses) on investment securities 1,182 24 (251 ) 931 2,633 Other noninterest income 1,838 2,467 1,527 3,365 4,480 Total Noninterest Income 43,608 62,864 46,025 89,633 155,444 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 62,632 68,557 62,621 125,253 140,969 Employee benefits 12,047 14,470 12,851 24,898 29,920 Net occupancy 11,206 10,101 11,187 22,393 21,042 Data processing 7,549 6,956 7,371 14,920 13,982 Amortization of intangibles 1,379 1,467 1,379 2,758 2,933 OREO expense 46 496 182 228 4,055 Net (gains) on the sale of OREO properties (454 ) (106 ) (33 ) (487 ) (33 ) Equipment expense 7,310 5,830 7,335 14,645 11,874 FDIC insurance expense 3,004 1,800 2,673 5,677 3,800 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 1,783 3,599 1,643 3,426 6,776 Expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments 5,899 873 5,237 11,136 1,646 Other noninterest expense 28,773 24,926 26,729 55,502 50,939 Total Noninterest Expense 141,174 138,969 139,175 280,349 287,903 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 120,248 120,366 102,871 223,119 255,876 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,104 1,075 1,109 2,213 2,122 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 119,144 119,291 101,762 220,906 253,754 Taxes 23,531 24,455 20,098 43,629 52,020 Net Income $ 95,613 $ 94,836 $ 81,664 $ 177,277 $ 201,734 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 19.75 % 20.50 % 19.75 % 19.75 % 20.50 % 8 UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets June 2022 June 2021 June 30 December 31 June 30 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2022 2021 2021 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 2,105,669 $ 3,203,664 $ 1,658,486 $ 3,758,170 $ 3,677,396 Securities Available for Sale 4,824,655 3,234,581 4,812,704 4,042,699 3,277,074 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 4,824,655 3,234,581 4,812,704 4,042,699 3,277,074 Securities Held to Maturity 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 Less: Allowance for credit losses (19 ) (23 ) (18 ) (19 ) (31 ) Net held to maturity securities 1,001 997 1,002 1,001 989 Equity Securities 13,204 11,454 13,513 12,404 11,507 Other Investment Securities 246,312 221,093 246,399 239,645 221,931 Total Securities 5,085,172 3,468,125 5,073,618 4,295,749 3,511,501 Total Cash and Securities 7,190,841 6,671,789 6,732,104 8,053,919 7,188,897 Loans held for sale 263,039 618,306 220,689 504,416 576,827 Commercial Loans & Leases 14,210,173 13,068,138 14,136,614 13,809,735 12,723,654 Mortgage Loans 3,227,395 2,950,453 3,481,064 3,008,410 2,946,352 Consumer Loans 1,344,390 1,224,973 1,376,447 1,233,162 1,251,646 Gross Loans 18,781,958 17,243,564 18,994,125 18,051,307 16,921,652 Unearned income (26,280 ) (36,437 ) (23,730 ) (27,659 ) (33,651 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 18,755,678 17,207,127 18,970,395 18,023,648 16,888,001 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses (214,624 ) (231,422 ) (213,729 ) (216,016 ) (217,545 ) Net Loans 18,541,054 16,975,705 18,756,666 17,807,632 16,670,456 Mortgage Servicing Rights 22,644 22,385 22,593 23,144 22,540 Goodwill 1,889,186 1,810,045 1,888,889 1,886,494 1,810,040 Other Intangibles 22,519 24,875 21,655 24,413 23,990 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 76,821 68,191 75,143 81,942 66,635 Other Real Estate Owned 13,943 18,740 13,847 14,823 18,474 Bank Owned Life Insurance 478,163 390,184 473,470 478,067 408,973 Other Assets 511,238 405,738 572,840 454,052 404,094 Total Assets $ 29,009,448 $ 27,005,958 $ 28,777,896 $ 29,328,902 $ 27,190,926 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 25,626,411 $ 23,967,740 $ 25,356,669 $ 26,083,089 $ 24,129,532 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 14,136,707 $ 13,219,572 $ 13,995,710 $ 14,369,716 $ 13,283,937 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 9,038,947 8,227,147 9,030,939 8,980,547 8,283,454 Total Deposits 23,175,654 21,446,719 23,026,649 23,350,263 21,567,391 Short-term Borrowings 136,025 136,801 128,242 128,844 127,745 Long-term Borrowings 811,924 814,151 796,961 817,394 814,022 Total Borrowings 947,949 950,952 925,203 946,238 941,767 Operating Lease Liability 81,450 72,254 79,787 86,703 70,546 Other Liabilities 198,209 157,135 259,207 227,070 217,509 Total Liabilities 24,403,262 22,627,060 24,290,846 24,610,274 22,797,213 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,606,186 4,378,898 4,487,050 4,718,628 4,393,713 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,606,186 4,378,898 4,487,050 4,718,628 4,393,713 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 29,009,448 $ 27,005,958 $ 28,777,896 $ 29,328,902 $ 27,190,926 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 15,084,656 $ 14,170,524 $ 14,920,913 $ 15,315,954 $ 14,225,704 9 UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data: Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 1.31 $ 1.56 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 1.30 $ 1.56 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.72 $ 0.70 High Common Stock Price $ 37.81 $ 42.50 $ 39.80 $ 39.80 $ 42.50 Low Common Stock Price $ 33.11 $ 36.19 $ 33.58 $ 33.11 $ 31.57 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 134,623,061 128,750,851 136,058,328 135,336,729 128,693,616 Diluted 134,863,650 129,033,988 136,435,229 135,634,398 128,946,280 Common Dividends $ 48,544 $ 45,268 $ 49,266 $ 97,810 $ 90,522 Dividend Payout Ratio 50.77 % 47.73 % 60.33 % 55.17 % 44.87 % June 30 June 30 March 31 2022 2021 2022 EOP Share Data : Book Value Per Share $ 33.34 $ 34.01 $ 33.77 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 19.14 $ 19.81 $ 19.72 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 39.80 $ 42.50 $ 42.50 Date 01/13/22 05/18/21 05/18/21 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 31.74 $ 20.57 $ 31.74 Date 09/20/21 09/25/20 9/20/21 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) : 134,580,646 129,203,593 136,068,439 Memorandum Items : EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 2,988 3,012 3,090 Note : (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,487,050 $ 4,393,713 $ 4,595,140 Less: Total Intangibles (1,910,544 ) (1,834,030 ) (1,912,278 ) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,576,506 $ 2,559,683 $ 2,682,862 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 134,580,646 129,203,593 136,068,439 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 19.14 $ 19.81 $ 19.72 10 UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. 