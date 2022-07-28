Log in
United Bankshares : Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022 - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Earnings

for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. and CHARLESTON, WV-- United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2022 of $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. The quarter was highlighted by continued loan growth, net interest margin expansion, and strong credit quality metrics.

Annualized loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, for the second quarter and first half of 2022 was 15% and 13%, respectively. Second quarter 2022 net interest margin of 3.38% increased 39 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. Non-performing loans as a percentage of loans and leases, net of unearned income was a low 0.37% at June 30, 2022.

Second quarter 2022 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.32%, 8.33% and 14.23%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity of 1.13%, 6.96% and 11.63%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.

"During the second quarter, we continued our strong momentum from the beginning of the year and are well positioned for the second half of 2022," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "We had meaningful net interest margin expansion and continue to experience promising loan growth in our markets. We remain well capitalized with solid asset quality, have sound liquidity levels, and maintain our longstanding commitments to strong risk management practices, credit underwriting discipline and meeting our customers' needs."

Second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $23.4 million, or 12%, from the first quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the second quarter of 2022 also increased $23.4 million, or 12%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest income on earning assets driven by rising market interest rates and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. The interest rate spread of 3.24% for the second quarter of 2022 increased 38 basis points from the first quarter of 2022 due to a 42 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 4 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. A decrease in average earning assets of $426.0 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven by a decrease of $1.3 billion in short-term investments, was partially offset by increases in higher yielding average net loans

1

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces…

July 28, 2022

Page Two

and loans held for sale of $489.9 million and average investment securities of $375.8 million. Acquired loan accretion income increased $1.3 million to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net PPP loan fee income decreased $542 thousand to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin of 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 was an increase of 39 basis points from the net interest margin of 2.99% for the first quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The net benefit in the second quarter reflects continued strong performance trends within the loan portfolio partially offset by loan growth and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $2.4 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease of $6.8 million in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. Income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased $1.9 million from the first quarter of 2022 to $4.1 million primarily due to the recognition of death benefits.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $2.0 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense resulted from higher amounts of certain general operating expenses including an increase in the expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $662 thousand.

For the second quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $23.5 million as compared to $20.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $3.4 million was due to higher earnings. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% for both the second and first quarters of 2022.

Second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021

Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $94.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $28.4 million, or 15%, from the second quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the second quarter of 2022 also increased $28.4 million, or 15%, from the second quarter of 2021. United completed its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust") on December 3, 2021. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of higher average earning assets, driven by the Community Bankers Trust acquisition, the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by lower acquired loan accretion income, lower PPP loan fee income and higher average interest-bearing deposit balances as a result of the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2022 increased $1.7 billion, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2021 due to a $1.6 billion increase in average investment securities and a $1.2 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $1.2 billion decrease in average short-term investments. The interest rate spread for the second quarter of 2022 increased 26 basis

2

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces…

July 28, 2022

Page Three

points from the second quarter of 2021 to 3.24% due to a 21 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets and a 5 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Average interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased $917.1 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2021; however, the yield on interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. Acquired loan accretion income was $5.4 million and $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $4.3 million. Net PPP loan fee income was $3.6 million and $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $5.4 million. The net interest margin of 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 was an increase of 24 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $43.6 million, which was a decrease of $19.3 million, or 31%, from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a $24.5 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. BOLI income for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, an increase of $2.5 million from the second quarter of 2021. Fees from deposit services for the second quarter of 2022 were $10.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million from the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $141.2 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $5.0 million increase in the expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments and a $3.8 million increase in other noninterest expense from higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. These increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by a $5.9 million decrease in employee compensation primarily due to lower employee commissions, incentives and overtime related to mortgage banking production partially offset by additional employees from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition.

For the second quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $23.5 million as compared to $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease of $924 thousand was primarily due to a lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% for the second quarter of 2022 and 20.5% for the second quarter of 2021.

First half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021

Earnings for the first six months of 2022 were $177.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $201.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2021.

Net interest income for the first six months of 2022 increased $28.9 million, or 8%, from the first six months of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first six months of 2022 increased $29.0 million, or 8%, from the first six months of 2021. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition and organic growth, the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets and due to lower interest expense on deposits. These increases were partially offset by lower PPP loan fee income and lower acquired loan accretion income. Average earning assets for the first six months of 2022 increased $2.1 billion,

3

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces…

July 28, 2022

Page Four

or 9%, from the first six months of 2021 due to a $1.6 billion increase in average investment securities and a $763.8 million increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $219.9 million decrease in average short-term investments. The interest rate spread for the first six months of 2022 decreased 1 basis point from the first six months of 2021 due to a 9 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by an 8 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Net PPP loan fee income was $7.7 million and $20.3 million for the first half of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $12.6 million. Acquired loan accretion income was $9.5 million and $19.5 million for the first half of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $10.0 million. The net interest margin of 3.18% for the first six months of 2022 was a decrease of 4 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.22% for the first six months of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $5.2 million for the first six months 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $8.7 million for the first six months of 2021.

Noninterest income for the first six months of 2022 was $89.6 million, which was a decrease of $65.8 million, or 42%, from the first six months of 2021. The decrease was driven by a $70.7 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. BOLI income for the first six months of 2022 was $6.3 million, an increase of $3.3 million from the first six months of 2021. Fees from deposit services for the first six months of 2022 were $21.0 million, an increase of $2.7 million from the first six months of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the first six months of 2022 was $280.3 million, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 3%, from the first six months of 2021 driven by decreases in employee compensation of $15.7 million, employee benefits of $5.0 million, real estate owned ("OREO") expense of $3.8 million and mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment of $3.4 million partially offset by an increase in the expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $9.5 million. The decrease in employee compensation was due to lower employee commissions, incentives and overtime related to mortgage banking production partially offset by additional employees from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. Employee benefits decreased primarily due to changes in deferred compensation plans resulting from market fluctuations. The decrease in OREO expense was primarily due to fewer declines in the fair value of OREO properties. The decrease in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment was due to lower amortization of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and a recovery of the MSR valuation allowance of $883 thousand during the first six months of 2022 as compared to a MSR impairment of $250 thousand during the first six months of 2021.

For the first six months of 2022, income tax expense was $43.6 million as compared to $52.0 million for the first six months of 2021 primarily due to lower earnings and a lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% for the first six months of 2022 and 20.5% for the first six months of 2021.

Credit Quality

United's asset quality continues to be sound. At June 30, 2022, non-performing loans were $70.3 million, or 0.37% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, down from $90.8 million, or 0.50% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets of $84.2 million, including OREO of $13.8 million at June 30, 2022, represented 0.29% of total assets as compared to non-performing assets of $105.6 million, including OREO of $14.8 million, or 0.36% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

4

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces…

July 28, 2022

Page Five

As of June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $213.7 million, or 1.13% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $216.0 million, or 1.20% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Net recoveries were $941 thousand and $2.9 million for the second quarter and first half of 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $5.2 million and $9.8 million for the second quarter and first half of 2021, respectively. Annualized net recoveries as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were (0.02)% and (0.03)% for the second quarter and first half of 2022, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.10% and 0.15% for the for the second quarter and first half of 2021, respectively.

Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 14.8% at June 30, 2022, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 12.7%, 12.7% and 10.5%, respectively. The June 30, 2022 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

During the first half of 2022 and 2021, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, shares of its common stock. During the second quarter of 2022, United repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.47. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2021. During the first half of 2022, United repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.69. During the first half of 2021, United repurchased approximately 306 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $32.52.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2022, United had consolidated assets of approximately $28.8 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

5

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces…

July 28, 2022

Page Six

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its June 30, 2022 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2022 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP" financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United's results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United's management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, average tangible equity, return on average tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United's results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United's management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders' equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United's capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent" items of equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "may," "could," "intend," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these "forward-looking statements." The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United's operations to differ materially from its expectations: the uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, on United, its colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; reform of LIBOR; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United's funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

6

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June
2022 		June
2021 		March
2022 		June
2022 		June
2021

EARNINGS SUMMARY:

Interest income

$ 227,771 $ 200,186 $ 202,795 $ 430,566 $ 405,843

Interest expense

12,868 13,669 11,293 24,161 28,366

Net interest income

214,903 186,517 191,502 406,405 377,477

Provision for credit losses

(1,807 ) (8,879 ) (3,410 ) (5,217 ) (8,736 )

Noninterest income

43,608 62,864 46,025 89,633 155,444

Noninterest expense

141,174 138,969 139,175 280,349 287,903

Income before income taxes

119,144 119,291 101,762 220,906 253,754

Income taxes

23,531 24,455 20,098 43,629 52,020

Net income

$ 95,613 $ 94,836 $ 81,664 $ 177,277 $ 201,734

PER COMMON SHARE:

Net income:

Basic

$ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 1.31 $ 1.56

Diluted

0.71 0.73 0.60 1.30 1.56

Cash dividends

$ 0.36 $ 0.35 0.36 0.72 0.70

Book value

33.77 33.34 34.01

Closing market price

$ 34.88 $ 35.07 $ 36.50

Common shares outstanding:

Actual at period end, net of treasury shares

136,068,439 134,580,646 129,203,593

Weighted average-basic

134,623,061 128,750,851 136,058,328 135,336,729 128,693,616

Weighted average-diluted

134,863,650 129,033,988 136,435,229 135,634,398 128,946,280

FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Return on average assets

1.32 % 1.41 % 1.13 % 1.23 % 1.52 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.33 % 8.69 % 6.96 % 7.63 % 9.32 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

14.23 % 14.95 % 11.63 % 12.90 % 16.06 %

Average equity to average assets

15.88 % 16.21 % 16.22 % 16.05 % 16.31 %

Net interest margin

3.38 % 3.14 % 2.99 % 3.18 % 3.22 %
June 30
2022 		December 31
2021 		June 30
2021 		March 31
2022

PERIOD END BALANCES:

Assets

$ 28,777,896 $ 29,328,902 $ 27,190,926 $ 29,365,511

Earning assets

25,356,669 26,083,089 24,129,532 25,958,745

Loans & leases, net of unearned income

18,970,395 18,023,648 16,888,001 18,392,086

Loans held for sale

220,689 504,416 576,827 340,040

Investment securities

5,073,618 4,295,749 3,511,501 5,020,712

Total deposits

23,026,649 23,350,263 21,567,391 23,474,301

Shareholders' equity

4,487,050 4,718,628 4,393,713 4,595,140

Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

7

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June June March June June
2022 2021 2022 2022 2021

Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP)

$ 227,771 $ 200,186 $ 202,795 $ 430,566 $ 405,843

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,104 1,075 1,109 2,213 2,122

Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

228,875 201,261 203,904 432,779 407,965

Interest Expense

12,868 13,669 11,293 24,161 28,366

Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

216,007 187,592 192,611 408,618 379,599

Provision for Credit Losses

(1,807 ) (8,879 ) (3,410 ) (5,217 ) (8,736 )

Noninterest Income:

Fees from trust services

4,294 4,193 4,127 8,421 7,956

Fees from brokerage services

4,115 3,654 4,552 8,667 7,977

Fees from deposit services

10,830 9,396 10,148 20,978 18,292

Bankcard fees and merchant discounts

1,671 1,368 1,379 3,050 2,432

Other charges, commissions, and fees

785 775 759 1,544 1,534

Income from bank-owned life insurance

4,120 1,658 2,194 6,314 3,061

Income from mortgage banking activities

12,445 36,943 19,203 31,648 102,338

Mortgage loan servicing income

2,328 2,386 2,387 4,715 4,741

Net gains (losses) on investment securities

1,182 24 (251 ) 931 2,633

Other noninterest income

1,838 2,467 1,527 3,365 4,480

Total Noninterest Income

43,608 62,864 46,025 89,633 155,444

Noninterest Expense:

Employee compensation

62,632 68,557 62,621 125,253 140,969

Employee benefits

12,047 14,470 12,851 24,898 29,920

Net occupancy

11,206 10,101 11,187 22,393 21,042

Data processing

7,549 6,956 7,371 14,920 13,982

Amortization of intangibles

1,379 1,467 1,379 2,758 2,933

OREO expense

46 496 182 228 4,055

Net (gains) on the sale of OREO properties

(454 ) (106 ) (33 ) (487 ) (33 )

Equipment expense

7,310 5,830 7,335 14,645 11,874

FDIC insurance expense

3,004 1,800 2,673 5,677 3,800

Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment

1,783 3,599 1,643 3,426 6,776

Expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments

5,899 873 5,237 11,136 1,646

Other noninterest expense

28,773 24,926 26,729 55,502 50,939

Total Noninterest Expense

141,174 138,969 139,175 280,349 287,903

Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP)

120,248 120,366 102,871 223,119 255,876

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,104 1,075 1,109 2,213 2,122

Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP)

119,144 119,291 101,762 220,906 253,754

Taxes

23,531 24,455 20,098 43,629 52,020

Net Income

$ 95,613 $ 94,836 $ 81,664 $ 177,277 $ 201,734

MEMO: Effective Tax Rate

19.75 % 20.50 % 19.75 % 19.75 % 20.50 %

8

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 2022 June 2021 June 30 December 31 June 30
Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2022 2021 2021

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$ 2,105,669 $ 3,203,664 $ 1,658,486 $ 3,758,170 $ 3,677,396

Securities Available for Sale

4,824,655 3,234,581 4,812,704 4,042,699 3,277,074

Less: Allowance for credit losses

0 0 0 0 0

Net available for sale securities

4,824,655 3,234,581 4,812,704 4,042,699 3,277,074

Securities Held to Maturity

1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(19 ) (23 ) (18 ) (19 ) (31 )

Net held to maturity securities

1,001 997 1,002 1,001 989

Equity Securities

13,204 11,454 13,513 12,404 11,507

Other Investment Securities

246,312 221,093 246,399 239,645 221,931

Total Securities

5,085,172 3,468,125 5,073,618 4,295,749 3,511,501

Total Cash and Securities

7,190,841 6,671,789 6,732,104 8,053,919 7,188,897

Loans held for sale

263,039 618,306 220,689 504,416 576,827

Commercial Loans & Leases

14,210,173 13,068,138 14,136,614 13,809,735 12,723,654

Mortgage Loans

3,227,395 2,950,453 3,481,064 3,008,410 2,946,352

Consumer Loans

1,344,390 1,224,973 1,376,447 1,233,162 1,251,646

Gross Loans

18,781,958 17,243,564 18,994,125 18,051,307 16,921,652

Unearned income

(26,280 ) (36,437 ) (23,730 ) (27,659 ) (33,651 )

Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

18,755,678 17,207,127 18,970,395 18,023,648 16,888,001

Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses

(214,624 ) (231,422 ) (213,729 ) (216,016 ) (217,545 )

Net Loans

18,541,054 16,975,705 18,756,666 17,807,632 16,670,456

Mortgage Servicing Rights

22,644 22,385 22,593 23,144 22,540

Goodwill

1,889,186 1,810,045 1,888,889 1,886,494 1,810,040

Other Intangibles

22,519 24,875 21,655 24,413 23,990

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

76,821 68,191 75,143 81,942 66,635

Other Real Estate Owned

13,943 18,740 13,847 14,823 18,474

Bank Owned Life Insurance

478,163 390,184 473,470 478,067 408,973

Other Assets

511,238 405,738 572,840 454,052 404,094

Total Assets

$ 29,009,448 $ 27,005,958 $ 28,777,896 $ 29,328,902 $ 27,190,926

MEMO: Interest-earning Assets

$ 25,626,411 $ 23,967,740 $ 25,356,669 $ 26,083,089 $ 24,129,532

Interest-bearing Deposits

$ 14,136,707 $ 13,219,572 $ 13,995,710 $ 14,369,716 $ 13,283,937

Noninterest-bearing Deposits

9,038,947 8,227,147 9,030,939 8,980,547 8,283,454

Total Deposits

23,175,654 21,446,719 23,026,649 23,350,263 21,567,391

Short-term Borrowings

136,025 136,801 128,242 128,844 127,745

Long-term Borrowings

811,924 814,151 796,961 817,394 814,022

Total Borrowings

947,949 950,952 925,203 946,238 941,767

Operating Lease Liability

81,450 72,254 79,787 86,703 70,546

Other Liabilities

198,209 157,135 259,207 227,070 217,509

Total Liabilities

24,403,262 22,627,060 24,290,846 24,610,274 22,797,213

Preferred Equity

0 0 0 0 0

Common Equity

4,606,186 4,378,898 4,487,050 4,718,628 4,393,713

Total Shareholders' Equity

4,606,186 4,378,898 4,487,050 4,718,628 4,393,713

Total Liabilities & Equity

$ 29,009,448 $ 27,005,958 $ 28,777,896 $ 29,328,902 $ 27,190,926

MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities

$ 15,084,656 $ 14,170,524 $ 14,920,913 $ 15,315,954 $ 14,225,704

9

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June June March June June
2022 2021 2022 2022 2021

Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data:

Earnings Per Share:

Basic

$ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 1.31 $ 1.56

Diluted

$ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 1.30 $ 1.56

Common Dividend Declared Per Share

$ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.72 $ 0.70

High Common Stock Price

$ 37.81 $ 42.50 $ 39.80 $ 39.80 $ 42.50

Low Common Stock Price

$ 33.11 $ 36.19 $ 33.58 $ 33.11 $ 31.57

Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):

Basic

134,623,061 128,750,851 136,058,328 135,336,729 128,693,616

Diluted

134,863,650 129,033,988 136,435,229 135,634,398 128,946,280

Common Dividends

$ 48,544 $ 45,268 $ 49,266 $ 97,810 $ 90,522

Dividend Payout Ratio

50.77 % 47.73 % 60.33 % 55.17 % 44.87 %
June 30 June 30 March 31
2022 2021 2022

EOP Share Data:

Book Value Per Share

$ 33.34 $ 34.01 $ 33.77

Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)(1)

$ 19.14 $ 19.81 $ 19.72

52-week High Common Stock Price

$ 39.80 $ 42.50 $ 42.50

Date

01/13/22 05/18/21 05/18/21

52-week Low Common Stock Price

$ 31.74 $ 20.57 $ 31.74

Date

09/20/21 09/25/20 9/20/21

EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):

134,580,646 129,203,593 136,068,439

Memorandum Items:

EOP Employees (full-time equivalent)

2,988 3,012 3,090

Note:

(1) Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)

$ 4,487,050 $ 4,393,713 $ 4,595,140

Less: Total Intangibles

(1,910,544 ) (1,834,030 ) (1,912,278 )

Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,576,506 $ 2,559,683 $ 2,682,862

÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock)

134,580,646 129,203,593 136,068,439

Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)

$ 19.14 $ 19.81 $ 19.72

10

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended
June 2022 		Three Months Ended
June 2021 		Three Months Ended
March 2022
Average
Balance 		Interest(1) Average
Rate(1) 		Average
Balance 		Interest(1) Average
Rate(1) 		Average
Balance 		Interest(1) Average
Rate(1)

Selected Average Balances and Yields:

ASSETS:

Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments

$ 1,737,146 $ 4,841 1.12 % $ 2,905,604 $ 1,757 0.24 % $ 3,028,826 $ 2,329 0.31 %

Investment securities:

Taxable

4,665,307 24,558 2.11 % 3,114,902 13,846 1.78 % 4,264,820 17,505 1.64 %

Tax-exempt

419,865 2,794 2.66 % 353,223 2,331 2.64 % 444,542 2,688 2.42 %

Total securities

5,085,172 27,352 2.15 % 3,468,125 16,177 1.87 % 4,709,362 20,193 1.72 %

Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2)

19,018,717 196,682 4.15 % 17,825,433 183,327 4.12 % 18,530,232 181,382 3.96 %

Allowance for loan losses

(214,624 ) (231,422 ) (216,016 )

Net loans and loans held for sale

18,804,093 4.19 % 17,594,011 4.18 % 18,314,216 4.01 %

Total earning assets

25,626,411 $ 228,875 3.58 % 23,967,740 $ 201,261 3.37 % 26,052,404 $ 203,904 3.16 %

Other assets

3,383,037 3,038,218 3,292,118

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 29,009,448 $ 27,005,958 $ 29,344,522

LIABILITIES:

Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 14,136,707 $ 9,751 0.28 % $ 13,219,572 $ 11,012 0.33 % $ 14,383,839 $ 8,561 0.24 %

Short-term borrowings

136,025 237 0.70 % 136,801 182 0.54 % 133,987 181 0.55 %

Long-term borrowings

811,924 2,880 1.42 % 814,151 2,475 1.22 % 817,363 2,551 1.27 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

15,084,656 12,868 0.34 % 14,170,524 13,669 0.39 % 15,335,189 11,293 0.30 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

9,038,947 8,227,147 8,991,131

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

279,659 229,389 258,422

TOTAL LIABILITIES

24,403,262 22,627,060 24,584,742

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,606,186 4,378,898 4,759,780

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 29,009,448 $ 27,005,958 $ 29,344,522

NET INTEREST INCOME

$ 216,007 $ 187,592 $ 192,611

INTEREST RATE SPREAD

3.24 % 2.98 % 2.86 %

NET INTEREST MARGIN

3.38 % 3.14 % 2.99 %
(1)

The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

(2)

Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

11

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

Six Months Ended
June 2022 		Six Months Ended
June 2021
Average
Balance 		Interest(1) Average
Rate(1) 		Average
Balance 		Interest(1) Average
Rate(1)

Selected Average Balances and Yields:

ASSETS:

Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments

$ 2,379,418 $ 7,170 0.61 % $ 2,599,276 $ 3,650 0.28 %

Investment securities:

Taxable

4,466,170 42,063 1.88 % 3,018,633 27,372 1.81 %

Tax-exempt

432,135 5,483 2.54 % 324,183 4,312 2.66 %

Total securities

4,898,305 47,546 1.94 % 3,342,816 31,684 1.90 %

Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2)

18,775,823 378,063 4.06 % 18,030,354 372,631 4.16 %

Allowance for loan losses

(215,316 ) (233,597 )

Net loans and loans held for sale

18,560,507 4.10 % 17,796,757 4.22 %

Total earning assets

25,838,230 $ 432,779 3.37 % 23,738,849 $ 407,965 3.46 %

Other assets

3,338,261 3,011,252

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 29,176,491 $ 26,750,101

LIABILITIES:

Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 14,259,590 $ 18,312 0.26 % $ 13,202,246 $ 22,997 0.35 %

Short-term borrowings

135,012 418 0.62 % 139,463 360 0.52 %

Long-term borrowings

814,628 5,431 1.34 % 823,705 5,009 1.23 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

15,209,230 24,161 0.32 % 14,165,414 28,366 0.40 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

9,015,171 7,982,751

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

269,099 238,883

TOTAL LIABILITIES

24,493,500 22,387,048

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,682,991 4,363,053

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 29,176,491 $ 26,750,101

NET INTEREST INCOME

$ 408,618 $ 379,599

INTEREST RATE SPREAD

3.05 % 3.06 %

NET INTEREST MARGIN

3.18 % 3.22 %
(1)

The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

(2)

Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

12

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June June March June June
2022 2021 2022 2022 2021

Selected Financial Ratios:

Return on Average Assets

1.32 % 1.41 % 1.13 % 1.23 % 1.52 %

Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

8.33 % 8.69 % 6.96 % 7.63 % 9.32 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)(1)

14.23 % 14.95 % 11.63 % 12.90 % 16.06 %

Efficiency Ratio

54.61 % 55.73 % 58.59 % 56.52 % 54.02 %

Note:

(1) Return on Average Tangible Equity:

(a) Net Income (GAAP)

$ 95,613 $ 94,836 $ 81,664 $ 177,277 $ 201,734

(b) Number of Days

91 91 90 181 181

Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)

$ 4,606,186 $ 4,378,898 $ 4,759,780 $ 4,682,991 $ 4,363,053

Less: Average Total Intangibles

(1,911,705 ) (1,834,920 ) (1,911,125 ) (1,911,416 ) (1,830,305 )

(c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,694,481 $ 2,543,978 $ 2,848,655 $ 2,771,575 $ 2,532,748

Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] x 365 / (c)

14.23 % 14.95 % 11.63 % 12.90 % 16.06 %
June 30
2022 		December 31
2021 		June 30
2021 		March 31
2022

Selected Financial Ratios:

Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio

82.38 % 77.19 % 78.30 % 78.35 %

Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

1.13 % 1.20 % 1.29 % 1.17 %

Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

1.35 % 1.37 % 1.41 % 1.37 %

Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

0.15 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.19 %

90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

0.09 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.08 %

Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

0.37 % 0.50 % 0.61 % 0.43 %

Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets

0.29 % 0.36 % 0.45 % 0.32 %

Primary Capital Ratio

16.34 % 16.79 % 16.89 % 16.36 %

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

15.59 % 16.09 % 16.16 % 15.65 %

Price / Book Ratio

1.05 x 1.05 x 1.07 x 1.03 x

Price / Earnings Ratio

12.37 x 12.82 x 12.42 x 14.57 x

Note:

(2)

Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

13

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June June March June June
2022 2021 2022 2022 2021

Mortgage Banking Segment Data:

Applications

$ 1,159,102 $ 2,029,846 $ 1,696,504 $ 2,855,606 $ 4,660,272

Loans originated

955,152 1,658,128 1,006,363 1,961,516 3,568,747

Loans sold

$ 1,072,623 $ 1,877,772 $ 1,170,124 $ 2,242,748 $ 3,695,656

Purchase money % of loans closed

86 % 69 % 73 % 79 % 55 %

Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold

2.40 % 2.90 % 2.98 % 2.59 % 3.52 %

Net interest income

$ 2,870 $ 2,871 $ 2,317 $ 5,187 $ 5,521

Other income

21,468 39,764 23,397 44,865 107,271

Other expense

25,776 36,390 25,448 51,224 77,573

Income taxes

(285 ) 1,280 57 (228 ) 7,220

Net (loss) income

$ (1,153 ) $ 4,965 $ 209 $ (944 ) $ 27,999
June 30 June 30 December 31 March 31
2022 2021 2021 2022

Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data:

Locked pipeline

$ 206,246 $ 660,258 $ 448,889 $ 412,809

Balance of loans serviced

$ 3,534,607 $ 3,674,023 $ 3,698,998 $ 3,623,207

Number of loans serviced

24,226 25,526 25,198 24,677
June 30 June 30 December 31 March 31
2022 2021 2021 2022

Asset Quality Data:

EOP Non-Accrual Loans

$ 28,386 $ 41,182 $ 36,028 $ 34,093

EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans

16,443 14,135 18,879 15,179

EOP Restructured Loans (1)

25,504 47,271 35,856 30,582

Total EOP Non-performing Loans

$ 70,333 $ 102,588 $ 90,763 $ 79,854

EOP Other Real Estate Owned

13,847 18,474 14,823 13,641

Total EOP Non-performing Assets

$ 84,180 $ 121,062 $ 105,586 $ 93,495
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June June March June June
2022 2021 2022 2022 2021

Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses:

Beginning Balance

$ 214,594 $ 231,582 $ 216,016 $ 216,016 $ 235,830

Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans

0 0 0 0 0

Gross Charge-offs

(2,119 ) (6,131 ) (1,476 ) (3,595 ) (13,088 )

Recoveries

3,060 910 3,456 6,516 3,325

Net Recoveries (Charge-offs)

941 (5,221 ) 1,980 2,921 (9,763 )

Provision for Loan & Lease Losses

(1,806 ) (8,816 ) (3,402 ) (5,208 ) (8,522 )

Ending Balance

$ 213,729 $ 217,545 $ 214,594 $ 213,729 $ 217,545

Reserve for lending-related commitments

42,579 20,897 36,679 42,579 20,897

Allowance for Credit Losses (2)

$ 256,308 $ 238,442 $ 251,273 $ 256,308 $ 238,442

Notes:

(1)

Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $11,298, $32,471, $22,421, and $13,568 at June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022 respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $3,162, $46 and $102 at June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively, were 90 days past due, but not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above.

(2)

Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

14

Disclaimer

United Bankshares Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 12:05:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
