WASHINGTON, NC - United Bank recently hired Christopher Whitehead as market president of its Coastal East Market. In this role, Whitehead will lead strategic efforts to drive commercial and retail production, while ensuring the profitability and sustained growth of the market. Whitehead will also play a pivotal leadership role in managing public relations efforts in Washington and will represent United Bank in the community through participating in civic affairs and professional organizations.

"United Bank has done a great job establishing itself in the area, so stepping into this role, my main goal is to improve existing practices and continue to strengthen our relationships in the market," said Whitehead. "I am focused on continuing to grow our presence in the area and delivering that best-in-class service that the Bank is known for. We'd like to be the go-to bank in town, and I believe we're on the right track for making that happen."

Whitehead will be based in United's Carolina Avenue location. Comprised of nine United Bank locations, the Coastal East Market covers the Washington, Chocowinity, New Bern, Elizabeth City, Kill Devil Hills, and Buxton communities of Eastern North Carolina. Whitehead's hiring reaffirms the Bank's continued commitment to its Coastal East Market.

"When we started the search for a new market president for this area, we knew they would have to be someone who shares our values and commitment to our Coastal East communities," said Jerry Ocheltree, regional president of United's North Carolina Region. "Chris is an experienced banking professional with deep ties to the local community. He has a passion for working with people, which is the exact type of person we look for to join our team. We can't wait to see how the team and market continue to grow under his leadership."

Whitehead has almost 14 years of experience in the banking industry. He started his career as a teller at First South Bank in Greenville, NC - which would later be acquired by CresCom Bank in 2017 and then by United Bank in 2020. He quickly progressed in his career taking on positions in credit and as a portfolio manager. After four years with First South Bank, he joined First Bank in Greenville, working in a credit underwriting role before being promoted to business development officer based in Washington, where he worked until his move to United Bank.

A lifelong North Carolina resident, Whitehead looks forward to continuing to serve his local community. He is active in local organizations, including serving as president of the board of the Beaufort-Hyde Partnership for Children, board member of the Beaufort-Hyde Community Foundation, and treasurer of the Washington Noon Rotary Club. Whitehead received a B.S. in economics with a minor in business administration from East Carolina University, and he graduated from the North Carolina Bankers Association School of Banking. He currently lives in Washington with his wife Emily.

