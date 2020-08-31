Log in
United Bankshares : Declares Third Quarter Dividend

08/31/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of September 11, 2020.

The dividend payout of approximately $45.4 million on 129.8 million shares is payable October 1, 2020. The year of 2019 represented the 46th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

United, with consolidated assets of approximately $26.2 billion, is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 231 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation’s capital. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

www.ubsi-inc.com


© Business Wire 2020
