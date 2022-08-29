Log in
    UBSI   US9099071071

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

(UBSI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
37.82 USD   -0.85%
02:46pUnited Bankshares Declares Third Quarter Dividend
BU
08/09UNITED BANKSHARES INC/WV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/28United Bankshares Q2 Net Income Declines, Revenue Climbs
MT
United Bankshares Declares Third Quarter Dividend

08/29/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”)(NASDAQ: UBSI), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of September 9, 2022.

The dividend payout of approximately $48.5 million on 134.6 million shares is payable October 3, 2022. The year of 2021 represented the 48th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

As of June 30, 2022, United had consolidated assets of approximately $28.8 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

www.ubsi-inc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 028 M - -
Net income 2022 361 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 5 119 M 5 119 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 966
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,14 $
Average target price 38,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie R. Gurtis President
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Executive VP
Richard M. Adams Executive Chairman
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.5.13%5 119
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.58%336 278
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.51%273 439
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.18%215 359
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.36%166 780
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 475