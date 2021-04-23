United Bankshares, Inc. : Announces Record Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021
United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported record earnings for the first quarter of 2021 of $106.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, up significantly from earnings of $40.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020.
First quarter of 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.64%, 9.97% and 17.20%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 0.82%, 4.82% and 8.77%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.
Record earnings for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of 2020, were primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, driven by an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market, the impact of the Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”) acquisition and a lower provision for credit losses primarily due to better performance trends within the loan portfolio and an improved future macroeconomic forecast under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard.
“The first quarter of 2021 was another great quarter for United Bankshares, and UBSI continues to be one of the best performing regional banking companies in the nation,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “We earned record net income of $107 million, record diluted earnings per share of $0.83 and delivered an annualized return on average assets of 1.64%. Our credit quality and regulatory ratios remain strong and position us well for continued growth as the economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The results of operations for Carolina Financial are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, May 1, 2020. As a result of the acquisition, the first quarter of 2021 reflected higher average balances, income, and expense as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2020 included merger-related expenses of $1.6 million. There were no merger-related expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2021.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $191.0 million, which was an increase of $49.4 million or 35% from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first quarter of 2021 increased $49.7 million or 35% from the first quarter of 2020 to $192.0 million. The net interest spread for the first quarter of 2021 increased 30 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 due to a 95 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 65 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets, reflecting the decline in market interest rates. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2021 increased $6.2 billion or 36% from the first quarter of 2020 due to a $4.1 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $1.6 billion increase in average short-term investments and a $572.8 million increase in average investment securities. PPP loan fee income of $11.3 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2021 driven primarily by loan forgiveness. The net interest margin of 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021 was flat from the first quarter of 2020.
On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was relatively flat from the fourth quarter of 2020, decreasing $1.0 million or less than 1%. United’s tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was also relatively flat from the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest spread for the first quarter of 2021 of 3.14% remained flat from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to equal 6 basis point decreases in the average cost of funds and the average yield on earning assets. PPP loan fee income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $4.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven primarily by higher loan forgiveness. Average earning assets increased approximately $384.6 million or 2% from the fourth quarter of 2020, due mainly to increases in average investment securities of $136.7 million and average short-term investments of $521.6 million partially offset by a decrease in average net loans and loans held for sale of $273.6 million. Loan accretion on acquired loans decreased $1.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021 was a decrease of 3 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Credit Quality
United’s asset quality continues to be sound relative to the current economic environment. At March 31, 2021, nonperforming loans were $116.2 million, or 0.67% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, down from $132.2 million, or 0.75% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets of $134.9 million, including OREO of $18.7 million at March 31, 2021, represented 0.50% of total assets as compared to nonperforming assets of $154.8 million, including OREO of $22.6 million or 0.59% of total assets at December 31, 2020.
The provision for credit losses was $143 thousand and $27.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $16.6 million from $16.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the provision in relation to the prior year quarter and in relation to the linked-quarter was primarily driven by the impact of better performance trends within the loan portfolio and improvements in the reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions on the estimate of expected credit losses under CECL.
As of March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $231.6 million or 1.33% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $235.8 million or 1.34% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were $4.5 million and $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.10% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.20% for the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs were $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $92.6 million, which was an increase of $55.8 million or 152% from the first quarter of 2020. The increase was driven primarily by a $47.8 million increase in income from mortgage banking activities due to an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market as well as the addition of mortgage banking operations from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 also included $2.4 million in mortgage loan servicing income as a result of the Carolina Financial acquisition and a $2.4 million increase in net gains on investment securities in relation to the first quarter of 2020.
On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $1.5 million or 2% from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to a decrease of $5.4 million in income from mortgage banking activities. Mortgage loan originations and sales volumes remained strong in the first quarter of 2021, but down from the fourth quarter of 2020. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 included a $2.0 million increase in net gains on investment securities and a $1.2 million increase in fees from brokerage services in relation to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $148.9 million, an increase of $47.8 million or 47% from the first quarter of 2020. Employee compensation increased $27.9 million from the first quarter of 2020 due to the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as due to higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to higher mortgage banking production. Additionally, noninterest expense increased from the first quarter of 2020 due to increases of $4.7 million in employee benefits, $3.0 million in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment, $2.7 million in OREO expense, $2.2 million in equipment expense, $1.9 million in net occupancy expense and $4.4 million in other expenses. Within other expenses, the largest driver of the increase was an increase in the amortization of income tax credits of $1.2 million. The increase in OREO expense was due mainly to declines in the fair value of OREO properties while the increases in employee benefits, mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment, equipment expense and net occupancy expense were mainly from the Carolina Financial acquisition.
On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $7.2 million or 5% from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to decreases of $4.6 million in employee compensation and $5.1 million in other expenses. Employee compensation declined from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due a decline in expenses for salaries (fewer employees), incentives and commissions (lower mortgage banking production) recognized in the first quarter of 2021. Within other expenses, the largest driver of the decrease was a decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded commitments of $2.5 million.
Income Tax Expense
For the first quarter of 2021, income tax expense was $27.6 million as compared to $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the comparative quarter was due to higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate. On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense increased $6.7 million primarily due to higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate. United’s effective tax rate was 20.5% for the first quarter of 2021, 19.8% for the first quarter of 2020 and 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Regulatory Capital
United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United’s estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.7% at March 31, 2021 while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.5%, 13.5% and 10.4%, respectively. The March 31, 2021 ratios reflect United’s election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.
About United Bankshares, Inc.
As of March 31, 2021, United had consolidated assets of approximately $27.0 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 223 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation’s capital. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
2021
2020
2020
EARNINGS SUMMARY:
Interest income
$
205,657
$
180,482
$
208,914
Interest expense
14,697
38,964
16,925
Net interest income
190,960
141,518
191,989
Provision for credit losses
143
27,119
16,751
Noninterest income
92,573
36,806
94,082
Noninterest expense
148,927
101,133
156,117
Income before income taxes
134,463
50,072
113,203
Income taxes
27,565
9,889
20,833
Net income
$
106,898
$
40,183
$
92,370
PER COMMON SHARE:
Net income:
Basic
$
0.83
$
0.40
$
0.71
Diluted
0.83
0.40
0.71
Cash dividends
0.35
0.35
0.35
Book value
33.54
32.87
33.27
Closing market price
$
38.58
$
23.08
$
32.40
Common shares outstanding:
Actual at period end, net of treasury shares
129,175,800
101,723,600
129,188,507
Weighted average-basic
128,635,740
101,295,073
129,371,600
Weighted average-diluted
128,890,861
101,399,181
129,479,390
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on average assets
1.64%
0.82%
1.41%
Return on average shareholders’ equity
9.97%
4.82%
8.51%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
17.20%
8.77%
14.72%
Average equity to average assets
16.41%
17.10%
16.54%
Net interest margin
3.30%
3.30%
3.33%
March 31
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
2020
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Assets
$
27,030,755
$
20,370,653
$
26,184,247
Earning assets
24,023,292
17,966,159
23,172,403
Loans & leases, net of unearned income
17,365,891
13,855,558
17,591,413
Loans held for sale
808,134
503,514
718,937
Investment securities
3,402,922
2,673,415
3,186,184
Total deposits
21,396,474
14,014,168
20,585,160
Shareholders’ equity
4,332,698
3,343,702
4,297,620
Note: (1) See information under the “Selected Financial Ratios” table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
2021
2020
2020
Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP)
$
205,657
$
180,482
$
208,914
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,047
782
1,042
Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
206,704
181,264
209,956
Interest Expense
14,697
38,964
16,925
Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
192,007
142,300
193,031
Provision for Credit Losses
143
27,119
16,751
Noninterest Income:
Fees from trust services
3,763
3,483
3,585
Fees from brokerage services
4,323
2,916
3,125
Fees from deposit services
8,896
7,957
9,501
Bankcard fees and merchant discounts
1,064
993
1,129
Other charges, commissions, and fees
759
518
753
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,403
2,388
1,479
Income from mortgage banking activities
65,395
17,631
70,793
Mortgage loan servicing income
2,355
0
2,334
Net gains on investment securities
2,609
196
589
Other noninterest income
2,006
724
794
Total Noninterest Income
92,573
36,806
94,082
Noninterest Expense:
Employee compensation
72,412
44,541
77,001
Employee benefits
15,450
10,786
12,103
Net occupancy
10,941
9,062
10,979
Data processing
7,026
5,506
7,280
Amortization of intangibles
1,466
1,577
1,691
OREO expense
3,625
906
3,069
Equipment expense
6,044
3,845
6,396
FDIC insurance expense
2,000
2,400
2,250
Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment
3,177
138
3,482
Other expenses
26,786
22,372
31,866
Total Noninterest Expense
148,927
101,133
156,117
Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP)
135,510
50,854
114,245
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,047
782
1,042
Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP)
134,463
50,072
113,203
Taxes
27,565
9,889
20,833
Net Income
$
106,898
$
40,183
$
92,370
MEMO: Effective Tax Rate
20.50%
19.75%
18.40%
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 2021
March 2020
March 31
December 31
Q-T-D Average
Q-T-D Average
2021
2020
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$
2,583,986
$
899,899
$
2,963,138
$
2,209,068
Securities Available for Sale
2,984,281
2,410,653
3,171,663
2,953,359
Less: Allowance for credit losses
0
0
0
0
Net available for sale securities
2,984,281
2,410,653
3,171,663
2,953,359
Securities Held to Maturity
1,027
1,238
1,020
1,235
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(23)
(4)
(23)
(23)
Net held to maturity securities
1,004
1,234
997
1,212
Equity Securities
10,893
9,004
11,054
10,718
Other Investment Securities
219,937
222,419
219,208
220,895
Total Securities
3,216,115
2,643,310
3,402,922
3,186,184
Total Cash and Securities
5,800,101
3,543,209
6,366,060
5,395,252
Loans held for sale
621,688
306,435
808,134
718,937
Commercial Loans & Leases
13,298,719
9,423,190
13,126,945
13,165,497
Mortgage Loans
3,114,722
3,102,307
3,021,289
3,197,274
Consumer Loans
1,230,949
1,240,713
1,252,087
1,259,812
Gross Loans
17,644,390
13,766,210
17,400,321
17,622,583
Unearned income
(28,526)
(624)
(34,430)
(31,170)
Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
17,615,864
13,765,586
17,365,891
17,591,413
Allowance for Loan & Leases Losses
(235,795)
(134,084)
(231,582)
(235,830)
Net Loans
17,380,069
13,631,502
17,134,309
17,355,583
Mortgage Servicing Rights
21,186
0
22,018
20,955
Goodwill
1,799,328
1,478,014
1,804,038
1,796,848
Other Intangibles
26,311
29,258
25,457
26,923
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
68,030
57,776
69,369
69,520
Other Real Estate Owned
22,457
15,564
18,690
22,595
Other Assets
751,946
537,495
782,680
777,634
Total Assets
$
26,491,116
$
19,599,253
$
27,030,755
$
26,184,247
MEMO: Interest-earning Assets
$
23,507,417
$
17,295,754
$
24,023,292
$
23,172,403
Interest-bearing Deposits
$
13,184,728
$
9,278,782
$
13,302,704
$
13,179,900
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
7,735,638
4,627,044
8,093,770
7,405,260
Total Deposits
20,920,366
13,905,826
21,396,474
20,585,160
Short-term Borrowings
142,155
137,427
145,200
142,300
Long-term Borrowings
833,365
2,002,763
814,195
864,369
Total Borrowings
975,520
2,140,190
959,395
1,006,669
Operating Lease Liability
71,696
61,355
73,531
73,213
Other Liabilities
176,784
141,230
268,657
221,585
Total Liabilities
22,144,366
16,248,601
22,698,057
21,886,627
Preferred Equity
0
0
0
0
Common Equity
4,346,750
3,350,652
4,332,698
4,297,620
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,346,750
3,350,652
4,332,698
4,297,620
Total Liabilities & Equity
$
26,491,116
$
19,599,253
$
27,030,755
$
26,184,247
MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities
$
14,160,248
$
11,418,972
$
14,262,099
$
14,186,569
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
Quarterly Share Data:
2021
2020
2020
Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$
0.83
$
0.40
$
0.71
Diluted
$
0.83
$
0.40
$
0.71
Common Dividend Declared Per Share
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
0.35
High Common Stock Price
$
41.61
$
39.07
$
32.86
Low Common Stock Price
$
31.57
$
19.67
$
21.19
Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
Basic
128,635,740
101,295,073
129,371,600
Diluted
128,890,861
101,399,181
129,479,390
Common Dividends
$
45,254
$
35,604
$
45,442
Dividend Payout Ratio
42.33%
88.60%
49.20%
March 31
March 31
December
EOP Share Data:
2021
2020
2020
Book Value Per Share
$
33.54
$
32.87
$
33.27
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1)
$
19.38
$
18.06
$
19.15
52-week High Common Stock Price
$
41.61
$
40.70
$
39.07
Date
03/18/21
11/05/19
01/02/20
52-week Low Common Stock Price
$
20.57
$
19.67
$
19.67
Date
09/25/20
03/23/20
03/23/20
EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
129,175,800
101,723,600
129,188,507
Memorandum Items:
EOP Employees (full-time equivalent)
3,033
2,206
3,051
Note:
(1) Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
4,332,698
$
3,343,702
$
4,297,620
Less: Total Intangibles
(1,829,495)
(1,506,368)
(1,823,771)
Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,503,203
$
1,837,334
$
2,473,849
÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock)
129,175,800
101,723,600
129,188,507
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)
$
19.38
$
18.06
$
19.15
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
2021
2020
2020
Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin:
Net Loans and Loans held for sale
4.26%
4.60%
4.18%
Investment Securities
1.93%
2.70%
2.08%
Money Market Investments/FFS
0.34%
2.23%
0.42%
Average Earning Assets Yield
3.56%
4.21%
3.62%
Interest-bearing Deposits
0.37%
1.19%
0.43%
Short-term Borrowings
0.51%
1.34%
0.55%
Long-term Borrowings
1.23%
2.21%
1.15%
Average Liability Costs
0.42%
1.37%
0.48%
Net Interest Spread
3.14%
2.84%
3.14%
Net Interest Margin
3.30%
3.30%
3.33%
Selected Financial Ratios:
Return on Average Assets
1.64%
0.82%
1.41%
Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity
9.97%
4.82%
8.51%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1)
17.20%
8.77%
14.72%
Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio
81.16%
98.87%
85.46%
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
1.33%
1.12%
1.34%
Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
1.45%
1.17%
1.45%
Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.28%
0.46%
0.36%
90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.09%
0.05%
0.08%
Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.67%
0.96%
0.75%
Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets
0.50%
0.73%
0.59%
Primary Capital Ratio
16.80%
17.08%
17.22%
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
16.03%
16.41%
16.41%
Price / Book Ratio
1.15
x
0.70
x
0.97
x
Price / Earnings Ratio
11.63
x
14.56
x
11.35
x
Efficiency Ratio
52.53%
56.71%
54.57%
Notes:
(1) Return on Average Tangible Equity:
(a) Net Income (GAAP)
$
106,898
$
40,183
$
92,370
(b) Number of Days
90
91
92
Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
4,346,750
$
3,350,652
$
4,319,252
Less: Average Total Intangibles
(1,825,639)
(1,507,272)
(1,822,577)
(c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,521,111
$
1,843,380
$
2,496,675
Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] x 365 or 366 / (c)
17.20%
8.77%
14.72%
(2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
2021
2020
2020
Mortgage Banking Segment Data:
Applications
$
2,630,426
$
2,054,000
$
2,284,532
Loans originated
1,910,619
904,949
1,979,284
Loans sold
$
1,817,884
$
793,392
$
2,065,400
Purchase money % of loans closed
43%
49%
49%
Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold
4.16%
2.82%
4.10%
Net interest income
$
2,650
$
949
$
2,918
Other income
67,507
21,190
73,082
Other expense
41,183
20,757
41,193
Income taxes
5,940
273
5,656
Net income
$
23,034
$
1,109
$
29,151
March 31
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
2020
Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data:
Locked pipeline
$
979,842
$
739,322
$
989,640
Balance of loans serviced
$
3,585,890
$
0
$
3,587,953
Number of loans serviced
25,443
0
25,614
March 31
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
2020
Asset Quality Data:
EOP Non-Accrual Loans
$
48,985
$
64,036
$
62,718
EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans
15,719
7,051
13,832
EOP Restructured Loans (1)
51,529
61,470
55,657
Total EOP Non-performing Loans
$
116,233
$
132,557
$
132,207
EOP Other Real Estate Owned
18,690
15,849
22,595
Total EOP Non-performing Assets
$
134,923
$
148,406
$
154,802
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
2021
2020
2020
Allowance for Loan Losses:
Beginning Balance
$
235,830
$
77,057
$
225,812
Cumulative Effect Adjustment for CECL
0
57,442
0
235,830
134,499
225,812
Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans
0
0
0
Gross Charge-offs
(6,957)
(8,761)
(10,120)
Recoveries
2,415
2,073
3,203
Net Charge-offs
(4,542)
(6,688)
(6,917)
Provision for Loan & Lease Losses
294
27,112
16,935
Ending Balance
$
231,582
$
154,923
$
235,830
Reserve for lending-related commitments
20,024
7,742
19,250
Allowance for Credit Losses (2)
$
251,606
$
162,665
$
255,080
Notes:
(1)
Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $38,023, $51,775 and $41,185 at March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in “EOP Non-Accrual Loans” above.
(2)
Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.