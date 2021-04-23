United Bankshares, Inc. : Announces Record Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021 04/23/2021 | 07:51am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported record earnings for the first quarter of 2021 of $106.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, up significantly from earnings of $40.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter of 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.64%, 9.97% and 17.20%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 0.82%, 4.82% and 8.77%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Record earnings for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of 2020, were primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, driven by an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market, the impact of the Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”) acquisition and a lower provision for credit losses primarily due to better performance trends within the loan portfolio and an improved future macroeconomic forecast under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard. “The first quarter of 2021 was another great quarter for United Bankshares, and UBSI continues to be one of the best performing regional banking companies in the nation,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “We earned record net income of $107 million, record diluted earnings per share of $0.83 and delivered an annualized return on average assets of 1.64%. Our credit quality and regulatory ratios remain strong and position us well for continued growth as the economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The results of operations for Carolina Financial are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, May 1, 2020. As a result of the acquisition, the first quarter of 2021 reflected higher average balances, income, and expense as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2020 included merger-related expenses of $1.6 million. There were no merger-related expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2021. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $191.0 million, which was an increase of $49.4 million or 35% from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first quarter of 2021 increased $49.7 million or 35% from the first quarter of 2020 to $192.0 million. The net interest spread for the first quarter of 2021 increased 30 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 due to a 95 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 65 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets, reflecting the decline in market interest rates. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2021 increased $6.2 billion or 36% from the first quarter of 2020 due to a $4.1 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $1.6 billion increase in average short-term investments and a $572.8 million increase in average investment securities. PPP loan fee income of $11.3 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2021 driven primarily by loan forgiveness. The net interest margin of 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021 was flat from the first quarter of 2020. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was relatively flat from the fourth quarter of 2020, decreasing $1.0 million or less than 1%. United’s tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was also relatively flat from the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest spread for the first quarter of 2021 of 3.14% remained flat from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to equal 6 basis point decreases in the average cost of funds and the average yield on earning assets. PPP loan fee income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $4.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven primarily by higher loan forgiveness. Average earning assets increased approximately $384.6 million or 2% from the fourth quarter of 2020, due mainly to increases in average investment securities of $136.7 million and average short-term investments of $521.6 million partially offset by a decrease in average net loans and loans held for sale of $273.6 million. Loan accretion on acquired loans decreased $1.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021 was a decrease of 3 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Credit Quality United’s asset quality continues to be sound relative to the current economic environment. At March 31, 2021, nonperforming loans were $116.2 million, or 0.67% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, down from $132.2 million, or 0.75% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets of $134.9 million, including OREO of $18.7 million at March 31, 2021, represented 0.50% of total assets as compared to nonperforming assets of $154.8 million, including OREO of $22.6 million or 0.59% of total assets at December 31, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $143 thousand and $27.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $16.6 million from $16.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the provision in relation to the prior year quarter and in relation to the linked-quarter was primarily driven by the impact of better performance trends within the loan portfolio and improvements in the reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions on the estimate of expected credit losses under CECL. As of March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $231.6 million or 1.33% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $235.8 million or 1.34% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were $4.5 million and $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.10% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.20% for the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs were $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $92.6 million, which was an increase of $55.8 million or 152% from the first quarter of 2020. The increase was driven primarily by a $47.8 million increase in income from mortgage banking activities due to an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market as well as the addition of mortgage banking operations from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 also included $2.4 million in mortgage loan servicing income as a result of the Carolina Financial acquisition and a $2.4 million increase in net gains on investment securities in relation to the first quarter of 2020. On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $1.5 million or 2% from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to a decrease of $5.4 million in income from mortgage banking activities. Mortgage loan originations and sales volumes remained strong in the first quarter of 2021, but down from the fourth quarter of 2020. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 included a $2.0 million increase in net gains on investment securities and a $1.2 million increase in fees from brokerage services in relation to the fourth quarter of 2020. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $148.9 million, an increase of $47.8 million or 47% from the first quarter of 2020. Employee compensation increased $27.9 million from the first quarter of 2020 due to the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as due to higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to higher mortgage banking production. Additionally, noninterest expense increased from the first quarter of 2020 due to increases of $4.7 million in employee benefits, $3.0 million in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment, $2.7 million in OREO expense, $2.2 million in equipment expense, $1.9 million in net occupancy expense and $4.4 million in other expenses. Within other expenses, the largest driver of the increase was an increase in the amortization of income tax credits of $1.2 million. The increase in OREO expense was due mainly to declines in the fair value of OREO properties while the increases in employee benefits, mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment, equipment expense and net occupancy expense were mainly from the Carolina Financial acquisition. On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $7.2 million or 5% from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to decreases of $4.6 million in employee compensation and $5.1 million in other expenses. Employee compensation declined from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due a decline in expenses for salaries (fewer employees), incentives and commissions (lower mortgage banking production) recognized in the first quarter of 2021. Within other expenses, the largest driver of the decrease was a decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded commitments of $2.5 million. Income Tax Expense For the first quarter of 2021, income tax expense was $27.6 million as compared to $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the comparative quarter was due to higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate. On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense increased $6.7 million primarily due to higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate. United’s effective tax rate was 20.5% for the first quarter of 2021, 19.8% for the first quarter of 2020 and 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Regulatory Capital United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United’s estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.7% at March 31, 2021 while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.5%, 13.5% and 10.4%, respectively. The March 31, 2021 ratios reflect United’s election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%. About United Bankshares, Inc. As of March 31, 2021, United had consolidated assets of approximately $27.0 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 223 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation’s capital. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI". Cautionary Statements The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its March 31, 2021 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2021 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary. Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these “non-GAAP” financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United’s results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United’s management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry. Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, tangible equity, return on tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United’s results of operations or financial position. Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United’s management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. Tangible common equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders’ equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible common equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible common equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United’s capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the “permanent” items of common equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Forward-Looking Statements In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “expect,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these “forward-looking statements.” The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United’s operations to differ materially from its expectations: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on United’s colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on United’s business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United’s funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; the successful integration of operations of Carolina Financial Corporation; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United’s expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC. UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December 2021 2020 2020 EARNINGS SUMMARY: Interest income $ 205,657 $ 180,482 $ 208,914 Interest expense 14,697 38,964 16,925 Net interest income 190,960 141,518 191,989 Provision for credit losses 143 27,119 16,751 Noninterest income 92,573 36,806 94,082 Noninterest expense 148,927 101,133 156,117 Income before income taxes 134,463 50,072 113,203 Income taxes 27,565 9,889 20,833 Net income $ 106,898 $ 40,183 $ 92,370 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 Diluted 0.83 0.40 0.71 Cash dividends 0.35 0.35 0.35 Book value 33.54 32.87 33.27 Closing market price $ 38.58 $ 23.08 $ 32.40 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 129,175,800 101,723,600 129,188,507 Weighted average-basic 128,635,740 101,295,073 129,371,600 Weighted average-diluted 128,890,861 101,399,181 129,479,390 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.64% 0.82% 1.41% Return on average shareholders’ equity 9.97% 4.82% 8.51% Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.20% 8.77% 14.72% Average equity to average assets 16.41% 17.10% 16.54% Net interest margin 3.30% 3.30% 3.33% March 31 March 31 December 31 2021 2020 2020 PERIOD END BALANCES: Assets $ 27,030,755 $ 20,370,653 $ 26,184,247 Earning assets 24,023,292 17,966,159 23,172,403 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 17,365,891 13,855,558 17,591,413 Loans held for sale 808,134 503,514 718,937 Investment securities 3,402,922 2,673,415 3,186,184 Total deposits 21,396,474 14,014,168 20,585,160 Shareholders’ equity 4,332,698 3,343,702 4,297,620 Note: (1) See information under the “Selected Financial Ratios” table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended March March December 2021 2020 2020 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 205,657 $ 180,482 $ 208,914 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,047 782 1,042 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 206,704 181,264 209,956 Interest Expense 14,697 38,964 16,925 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 192,007 142,300 193,031 Provision for Credit Losses 143 27,119 16,751 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 3,763 3,483 3,585 Fees from brokerage services 4,323 2,916 3,125 Fees from deposit services 8,896 7,957 9,501 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,064 993 1,129 Other charges, commissions, and fees 759 518 753 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,403 2,388 1,479 Income from mortgage banking activities 65,395 17,631 70,793 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,355 0 2,334 Net gains on investment securities 2,609 196 589 Other noninterest income 2,006 724 794 Total Noninterest Income 92,573 36,806 94,082 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 72,412 44,541 77,001 Employee benefits 15,450 10,786 12,103 Net occupancy 10,941 9,062 10,979 Data processing 7,026 5,506 7,280 Amortization of intangibles 1,466 1,577 1,691 OREO expense 3,625 906 3,069 Equipment expense 6,044 3,845 6,396 FDIC insurance expense 2,000 2,400 2,250 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 3,177 138 3,482 Other expenses 26,786 22,372 31,866 Total Noninterest Expense 148,927 101,133 156,117 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 135,510 50,854 114,245 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,047 782 1,042 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 134,463 50,072 113,203 Taxes 27,565 9,889 20,833 Net Income $ 106,898 $ 40,183 $ 92,370 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 20.50% 19.75% 18.40% UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets March 2021 March 2020 March 31 December 31 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2021 2020 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 2,583,986 $ 899,899 $ 2,963,138 $ 2,209,068 Securities Available for Sale 2,984,281 2,410,653 3,171,663 2,953,359 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 2,984,281 2,410,653 3,171,663 2,953,359 Securities Held to Maturity 1,027 1,238 1,020 1,235 Less: Allowance for credit losses (23) (4) (23) (23) Net held to maturity securities 1,004 1,234 997 1,212 Equity Securities 10,893 9,004 11,054 10,718 Other Investment Securities 219,937 222,419 219,208 220,895 Total Securities 3,216,115 2,643,310 3,402,922 3,186,184 Total Cash and Securities 5,800,101 3,543,209 6,366,060 5,395,252 Loans held for sale 621,688 306,435 808,134 718,937 Commercial Loans & Leases 13,298,719 9,423,190 13,126,945 13,165,497 Mortgage Loans 3,114,722 3,102,307 3,021,289 3,197,274 Consumer Loans 1,230,949 1,240,713 1,252,087 1,259,812 Gross Loans 17,644,390 13,766,210 17,400,321 17,622,583 Unearned income (28,526) (624) (34,430) (31,170) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 17,615,864 13,765,586 17,365,891 17,591,413 Allowance for Loan & Leases Losses (235,795) (134,084) (231,582) (235,830) Net Loans 17,380,069 13,631,502 17,134,309 17,355,583 Mortgage Servicing Rights 21,186 0 22,018 20,955 Goodwill 1,799,328 1,478,014 1,804,038 1,796,848 Other Intangibles 26,311 29,258 25,457 26,923 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 68,030 57,776 69,369 69,520 Other Real Estate Owned 22,457 15,564 18,690 22,595 Other Assets 751,946 537,495 782,680 777,634 Total Assets $ 26,491,116 $ 19,599,253 $ 27,030,755 $ 26,184,247 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 23,507,417 $ 17,295,754 $ 24,023,292 $ 23,172,403 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 13,184,728 $ 9,278,782 $ 13,302,704 $ 13,179,900 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 7,735,638 4,627,044 8,093,770 7,405,260 Total Deposits 20,920,366 13,905,826 21,396,474 20,585,160 Short-term Borrowings 142,155 137,427 145,200 142,300 Long-term Borrowings 833,365 2,002,763 814,195 864,369 Total Borrowings 975,520 2,140,190 959,395 1,006,669 Operating Lease Liability 71,696 61,355 73,531 73,213 Other Liabilities 176,784 141,230 268,657 221,585 Total Liabilities 22,144,366 16,248,601 22,698,057 21,886,627 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,346,750 3,350,652 4,332,698 4,297,620 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,346,750 3,350,652 4,332,698 4,297,620 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 26,491,116 $ 19,599,253 $ 27,030,755 $ 26,184,247 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 14,160,248 $ 11,418,972 $ 14,262,099 $ 14,186,569 UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December Quarterly Share Data: 2021 2020 2020 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 High Common Stock Price $ 41.61 $ 39.07 $ 32.86 Low Common Stock Price $ 31.57 $ 19.67 $ 21.19 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 128,635,740 101,295,073 129,371,600 Diluted 128,890,861 101,399,181 129,479,390 Common Dividends $ 45,254 $ 35,604 $ 45,442 Dividend Payout Ratio 42.33% 88.60% 49.20% March 31 March 31 December EOP Share Data: 2021 2020 2020 Book Value Per Share $ 33.54 $ 32.87 $ 33.27 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 19.38 $ 18.06 $ 19.15 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 41.61 $ 40.70 $ 39.07 Date 03/18/21 11/05/19 01/02/20 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 20.57 $ 19.67 $ 19.67 Date 09/25/20 03/23/20 03/23/20 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 129,175,800 101,723,600 129,188,507 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 3,033 2,206 3,051 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,332,698 $ 3,343,702 $ 4,297,620 Less: Total Intangibles (1,829,495) (1,506,368) (1,823,771) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,503,203 $ 1,837,334 $ 2,473,849 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 129,175,800 101,723,600 129,188,507 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 19.38 $ 18.06 $ 19.15 UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December 2021 2020 2020 Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin: Net Loans and Loans held for sale 4.26% 4.60% 4.18% Investment Securities 1.93% 2.70% 2.08% Money Market Investments/FFS 0.34% 2.23% 0.42% Average Earning Assets Yield 3.56% 4.21% 3.62% Interest-bearing Deposits 0.37% 1.19% 0.43% Short-term Borrowings 0.51% 1.34% 0.55% Long-term Borrowings 1.23% 2.21% 1.15% Average Liability Costs 0.42% 1.37% 0.48% Net Interest Spread 3.14% 2.84% 3.14% Net Interest Margin 3.30% 3.30% 3.33% Selected Financial Ratios: Return on Average Assets 1.64% 0.82% 1.41% Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 9.97% 4.82% 8.51% Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 17.20% 8.77% 14.72% Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 81.16% 98.87% 85.46% Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.33% 1.12% 1.34% Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.45% 1.17% 1.45% Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.28% 0.46% 0.36% 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.09% 0.05% 0.08% Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.67% 0.96% 0.75% Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.50% 0.73% 0.59% Primary Capital Ratio 16.80% 17.08% 17.22% Shareholders' Equity Ratio 16.03% 16.41% 16.41% Price / Book Ratio 1.15 x 0.70 x 0.97 x Price / Earnings Ratio 11.63 x 14.56 x 11.35 x Efficiency Ratio 52.53% 56.71% 54.57% Notes: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 106,898 $ 40,183 $ 92,370 (b) Number of Days 90 91 92 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,346,750 $ 3,350,652 $ 4,319,252 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,825,639) (1,507,272) (1,822,577) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,521,111 $ 1,843,380 $ 2,496,675 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] x 365 or 366 / (c) 17.20% 8.77% 14.72% (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments. UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December 2021 2020 2020 Mortgage Banking Segment Data: Applications $ 2,630,426 $ 2,054,000 $ 2,284,532 Loans originated 1,910,619 904,949 1,979,284 Loans sold $ 1,817,884 $ 793,392 $ 2,065,400 Purchase money % of loans closed 43% 49% 49% Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 4.16% 2.82% 4.10% Net interest income $ 2,650 $ 949 $ 2,918 Other income 67,507 21,190 73,082 Other expense 41,183 20,757 41,193 Income taxes 5,940 273 5,656 Net income $ 23,034 $ 1,109 $ 29,151 March 31 March 31 December 31 2021 2020 2020 Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data: Locked pipeline $ 979,842 $ 739,322 $ 989,640 Balance of loans serviced $ 3,585,890 $ 0 $ 3,587,953 Number of loans serviced 25,443 0 25,614 March 31 March 31 December 31 2021 2020 2020 Asset Quality Data: EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 48,985 $ 64,036 $ 62,718 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 15,719 7,051 13,832 EOP Restructured Loans (1) 51,529 61,470 55,657 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 116,233 $ 132,557 $ 132,207 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 18,690 15,849 22,595 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 134,923 $ 148,406 $ 154,802 Three Months Ended March March December 2021 2020 2020 Allowance for Loan Losses: Beginning Balance $ 235,830 $ 77,057 $ 225,812 Cumulative Effect Adjustment for CECL 0 57,442 0 235,830 134,499 225,812 Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans 0 0 0 Gross Charge-offs (6,957) (8,761) (10,120) Recoveries 2,415 2,073 3,203 Net Charge-offs (4,542) (6,688) (6,917) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 294 27,112 16,935 Ending Balance $ 231,582 $ 154,923 $ 235,830 Reserve for lending-related commitments 20,024 7,742 19,250 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 251,606 $ 162,665 $ 255,080 Notes: (1) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $38,023, $51,775 and $41,185 at March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in “EOP Non-Accrual Loans” above. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005101/en/

© Business Wire 2021 All news about UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. 08:06a UNITED BANKSHARES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 08:03a UNITED BANKSHARES INC/WV : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan.. AQ 07:56a UNITED BANKSHARES : Earnings Flash (UBSI) UNITED BANKSHARES Reports Q1 EPS $0.8.. MT 07:51a UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. : Announces Record Earnings for the First Quarter of 20.. BU 03/30 INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at United Banks.. MT 03/24 INSIDER TRENDS : United Bankshares WV Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Reduc.. MT 03/23 UNITED BANKSHARES : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy PU 03/11 UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 03/03 INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at United Bankshares WV Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupt.. MT 03/03 INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at United Bankshares WV Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90.. MT