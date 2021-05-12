Log in
    UBSI   US9099071071

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

(UBSI)
United Bankshares, Inc. : Elects Charles L. Capito, Jr. to its Board of Directors

05/12/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
During its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, United Bankshares, Inc. (United), a $27 billion regional financial services company, announced the election of Charles L. Capito, Jr. to its board of directors. Capito is the former Managing Director of the Wells Fargo Advisors Complex in West Virginia.

“As a seasoned leader in the financial services industry, Charlie is highly respected in the business community throughout West Virginia and in Washington, D.C.,” stated United Bankshares, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard M. Adams. “United prides itself in its local leadership and commitment to serving the local communities across our footprint, which makes Charlie a welcome addition to our board as we continue our mission of excellence in service to our employees, our customers, our shareholders and our communities.”

During his time at Wells Fargo, he was charged with the prudent management of the firm’s resources, while also building local partnerships in West Virginia, recruiting top talent and creating an inclusive environment of teamwork and innovation across the firm. Previously, he also served as Executive Vice President and Director of Business Development at United Bank. While at United, Capito was also a member of the United Brokerage Services, Inc. Board. Prior to this, he served in leadership roles with Citigroup in New York City and the Legg Mason Division at Smith Barney in Washington, D.C.

Currently, in addition to his role as President of the Congressional Club Museum and Foundation in Washington, D.C., Capito serves on the West Virginia University Board of Governors. He is also a trustee, as well as Audit Committee Chairman, for both Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. and CAMC Health Systems, Inc. in Charleston, West Virginia. Capito is the husband of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

United Bankshares, Inc. has consolidated assets of approximately $27 billion and is the parent company of United Bank, comprising 203 full-service banking offices and 20 loan origination offices in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Washington, D.C. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI”.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 033 M - -
Net income 2021 356 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 5 277 M 5 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 051
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 42,20 $
Last Close Price 40,85 $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard M. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard M. Adams President & Executive Vice President
William Mark Tatterson CFO Secretary, Treasurer & CAO
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary K. Weddle Independent Director
