United Bankshares, Inc.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

(UBSI)
United Bankshares, Inc. : to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/26/2021 | 02:01pm EST
United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be presenting at the virtual Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern). The presentation, which is expected to last 30 minutes, may be viewed live by accessing the event website, https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/united-bankshares-march-2021. The archived webcast will be available for 7 days following the event. Additionally, an investor slide presentation will be available beginning Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at www.ubsi-inc.com.

As of December 31, 2020, United had consolidated assets of approximately $26.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 224 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation’s capital. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

The presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, including certain plans, expectations, goals and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of business strategies; the nature and extent of governmental actions and reforms; and rapidly changing technology and evolving banking industry standards.

www.ubsi-inc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 008 M - -
Net income 2020 276 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 3,72%
Capitalization 4 872 M 4 872 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,84x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 051
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard M. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard M. Adams President
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer
Mary K. Weddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.20.46%4 872
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK8.55%113 294
SBERBANK1.51%79 778
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.32%78 986
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.19.79%73 462
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.16.84%62 819
