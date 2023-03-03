Advanced search
    UBSI   US9099071071

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

(UBSI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:41:38 2023-03-03 am EST
39.68 USD   +0.19%
10:02aUnited Bankshares, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
03/01UNITED BANKSHARES INC/WV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/27United Bankshares Declares First Quarter Dividend
BU
United Bankshares, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

03/03/2023 | 10:02am EST
United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be presenting at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 1:40 p.m. (Eastern). Speaking on behalf of United will be Rick Adams, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation will include, among other things, a discussion of United’s financial performance and corporate objectives. The presentation, which is expected to last 30 minutes, may be streamed by accessing the event website, https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/ubsi/1608162. The archived webcast will be available for one year following the event. Additionally, an investor slide presentation will be available beginning Monday, March 6, 2023, at www.ubsi-inc.com.

As of December 31, 2022, United had consolidated assets of approximately $29.5 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

www.ubsi-inc.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 049 M - -
Net income 2022 386 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 5 321 M 5 321 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 856
Free-Float 92,8%
Duration : Period :
United Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 39,60 $
Average target price 41,20 $
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie R. Gurtis President
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Executive VP
Richard M. Adams Executive Chairman
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.-2.20%5 321
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.30%415 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.12%268 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.92%173 759
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 397