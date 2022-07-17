United Breweries : Annual General Meeting

In compliance with the requirement under sub-regulation (1) of Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy of Notice convening 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the Twenty-Third Annual General Meeting of the Members of UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED ("the Company") to be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 1.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To receive, consider and adopt the audited Financial Statements of the Company (including audited consolidated Financial Statements) for the year ended March 31, 2022, together with the Reports of the Auditors and Directors thereon. To declare a Dividend. To appoint a Director in the place of Mr. Jan Cornelis van der Linden (DIN 08743047), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. To appoint Messrs Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 008072S) as Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of Messrs S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 101049W/E00004) and fix their remuneration, and in this connection, to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification, the following Resolution as an ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

RESOVLED that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 140, 141, 142, and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, Messrs Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 008072S) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, be appointed to hold office

from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusionof the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the rules made thereunder, and that the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to fixsuch remunerationas may be recommended by the Audit Committee in consultation with the Company and thatsuch remuneration be paid as agreed upon between the Auditors and the Company.

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

5. To consider and if though fit, to pass with or without modification, the following Resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Schedule IV of the Act and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), Mr. Manu Anand (DIN 00396716), who was appointed by the Board of Directors as an Additional Director (in the category of Independent Director) of the Company with effect from May 29, 2022 pursuant to Section 161 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company and who qualifies for being appointed as an Independent Director and in respect of whom a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Act has been received by the Company from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years i.e., up to May 28, 2027 and shall not be liable to retire by rotation during such term.

6. To consider and if though fit, to pass with or without modification, the following Resolution as a SPECIAL

RESOLUTION:

RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Schedule IV of the Act and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), Ms. Geetu Gidwani Verma (DIN 00696047), who was appointed by the Board of Directors as an Additional Director (in the category of Independent Director) of the Company with effect from May 29, 2022 pursuant to Section 161 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company and who qualifies for being appointed as an Independent Director