United Breweries : Annual General Meeting

Sub: Compliance with Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In compliance with the requirement under sub-regulation (1) of Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy of Notice convening 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the Twenty-Third Annual General Meeting of the Members of UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED ("the Company") to be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 1.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") for the following purposes:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
To receive, consider and adopt the audited Financial Statements of the Company (including audited consolidated Financial Statements) for the year ended March 31, 2022, together with the Reports of the Auditors and Directors thereon.
To declare a Dividend.
To appoint a Director in the place of Mr. Jan Cornelis van der Linden (DIN 08743047), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
To appoint Messrs Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 008072S) as Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of Messrs S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 101049W/E00004) and fix their remuneration, and in this connection, to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification, the following Resolution as anORDINARY RESOLUTION: RESOVLED that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 140, 141, 142, and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, Messrs Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 008072S) as the StatutoryAuditors of the Company, be appointed to hold office
from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusionof the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the rules made thereunder, and that the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to fixsuch remunerationas may be recommended by the Audit Committee in consultation with the Company and thatsuchremuneration be paid as agreed upon between the Auditors and the Company.
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
5. To consider and if though fit, to pass with or without modification, the following Resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:
RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Schedule IV of the Act and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), Mr. Manu Anand (DIN 00396716), who was appointed by the Board of Directors as an Additional Director (in the category of Independent Director) of the Company with effect from May 29, 2022 pursuant to Section 161 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company and who qualifies for being appointed as an Independent Director and in respect of whom a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Act has been received by the Company from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years i.e., up to May 28, 2027 and shall not be liable to retire by rotation during such term.
6. To consider and if though fit, to pass with or without modification, the following Resolution as a SPECIAL
RESOLUTION:
RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Schedule IV of the Act and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), Ms. Geetu Gidwani Verma (DIN 00696047), who was appointed by the Board of Directors as an Additional Director (in the category of Independent Director) of the Company with effect from May 29, 2022 pursuant to Section 161 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company and who qualifies for being appointed as an Independent Director
and in respect of whom a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Act has been received by the Company from a Member proposing her candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years i.e., up to May 28, 2027 and shall not be liable to retire by rotation during such term.
Registered Office:
"UB TOWER", UB CITY
By Order of the Board
#24, Vittal Mallya Road
Govind Iyengar
Bengaluru - 560 001
Senior Vice President-Legal &
Bengaluru, April 26, 2022
Company Secretary (ACS-8798)
NOTES:
Pursuant to the General Circular numbers 14/2020 dated April 08, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 05, 2020, 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020 and 02/2021 dated January 13, 2021, 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021, 19/2021 dated December 08, 2021, 21/2021 dated December 14, 2021 and 02/2022 dated May 05, 2022, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Circular numbers SEBI/HO/CFD/CIR/P/2020/79 dated May 12, 2020 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/11 dated January 15, 2021 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (hereinafter collectively referred to as "the Circulars"). As per MCA Circular No. 02/2022 dated May 05, 2022, Companies are allowed to hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) through VC/OAVM, without the physical presence of Shareholders (or "Members") at a common venue till December 31, 2022. In compliance with the Circulars, this AGM is being held through VC/OAVM and the Notice and the Annual Report 2021-2022 are being sent only by electronic mode to those Members whose Email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s). Members may also note that the Notice and the Annual Report 2021-2022 are also available on the Company's website, www.unitedbreweries.comand website of the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) viz., https://www.evotingindia.comand the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e., BSE Limited, and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, at https://www.bseindia.comand https://www.nseindia.comrespectively.
Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings setting out material facts in respect of the special business to be transacted at the AGM is annexed.
As per the Act, a Member is entitled to attend and vote at the AGM or is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of himself/herself and such proxy need not be a Member of the Company. However, as this AGM is being conducted through VC / OAVM, the facility for appointment of Proxy by the Members is not available for this AGM and hence the Proxy Form, Attendance Slip and Route Map are not annexed to this Notice.
Participation of Members through VC/OAVM will be reckoned for the purpose of quorum for the AGM as per Section 103 of the Act.
Corporate Members intending to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM and vote thereat through remote e-voting are requested to send to the Company a certified true copy of the relevant Board Resolution together with the specimen signature(s) of the representative(s) authorised under the said Board Resolution (in PDF/JPG Format) to the Scrutinizer by Email through its registered Email address to pramod@bmpandco.comwith a copy marked to ublinvestor@ubmail.comor upload on the VC/OAVM portal/e-voting portal.
Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed fromThursday, August 04, 2022 to Wednesday, August 10, 2022 (both days inclusive).
Profile of Directors forms part of Corporate Governance Report. Details of Directors are also attached to this Notice, as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations").
Dividend at the rate of Rs.10.50 per Equity Share of Re.1/- each (i.e.,1050%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, after declaration at this AGM shall be paid to the Members whose names appear:
as Beneficial Owners as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, August 03, 2022, as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the Shares held in electronic form, and
as Members in the Register of Members of the Company as on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after giving effect to all valid Share transfers in physical form which are lodged with the Company on or before Wednesday, August 03, 2022.
Members are requested to address all correspondence to the Registrar and Transfer Agent,Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited ('the RTA'), Unit: United Breweries Limited, 30, Ramana Residency, 4th Cross, Sampige Road, Malleswaram, Bengaluru-560 003, Karnataka, with respect to queries on dividend, annual report etcetera and also update their current mobile number, and Email-ID so that all notices and other statutory documents can be sent electronically, as a measure of "Green Initiative".
As per the guidelines dated April 20, 2018, issued by the SEBI, inter-alia for payment of dividend, etc., Members are requested to provide to the RTA, the following documents for payment of dividend to their correct bank account.
Original cancelled cheque leaf bearing the name of the Member/s. Alternatively, a copy of passbook or statement of account duly attested by the Bank may be provided.
Copy of PAN card duly attested by the Bank.
Dividend once approved by the Members in the ensuing AGM will be paid electronically through online transfer to those Members who have provided their bank account details. For Members who have not provided their bank account details, dividend warrants/demand drafts/cheques will be sent out to their registered addresses through postal facility.
The Company requests all the Members to kindly update the details mentioned herein in their respective demat account(s) maintained with the Depository Participant(s) ("DP") for equity shares held in demat mode or with the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company - ("RTA"), in case of equity shares held in physical form, on or before August 3, 2022, if not already done, as the same would be used for the purpose of complying with the applicable TDS provisions and filing of statement of specified financial transactions in terms of section 285BA(1) of the IT Act:
Valid PAN
Residential status as per the IT Act
Category of the Members
E-mailaddress
Residential address
Members may note that the Income Tax Act, 1961 ("the IT Act") as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, mandates that dividends paid or distributed by a Company after April 01, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of the Members. The Company shall therefore be required to deduct tax at source ("TDS") at the time of making the payment of dividend. In order to enable us to determine the appropriate TDS rate as applicable, Members are requested to submit the documents mentioned herein.
Details of TDS which would be applicable on the Final Dividend are as follows:
1. For Resident Shareholders:
Category of Shareholder/
Tax Rate (TDS)
Documents Required
Member
Individual
Members whose
PAN
Nil, if dividend does
No TDS will be done for individual Members in case
is registered with Depositories or
not exceed Rs. 5,000
Form 15G (for individuals)/ Form 15H (for individuals
Company's RTA and not covered by
or if Form 15G / 15H
above the age of 60) if specified, conditions are
the provision of Section 206AB of
is provided
fulfilled and duly filled up
in all respects is submitted
the IT Act
TDS @
10%,
if
along with self-attested copy of PAN card.
dividend
exceeds
Please note all fields are
mandatory to be filled up
Rs. 5,000
or if Form
and the Company may at its sole discretion reject
15G / 15H
is
not
the form if it does not fulfil the requirements of the
provided
IT Act and rules made thereunder.
Non-Individual Members whose
10%
Not applicable
PAN is registered with Depositories
or company's RTA and not covered
by the provision of Section 206AB
of the IT Act and not having any
exemption
Members whose PAN is not
20%
Not applicable
registered
with
Depositories
or
company's
RTA
or
Members
covered by Section 206AB of the IT
Act (please refer below with regard
to applicability of section 206AB)
Members who submit the lower
Rate specified in
the
Lower / Nil withholding tax certificate obtained from
deduction certificate under section
certificate
the tax authority.
197 of the IT Act
Mutual Funds
covered
under
Nil
a. Self-
declaration stating that the member is:
Section 196(iv) of the IT
Act read
• Mutual Fund as specified in Section 10(23D) of
with Section 10(23D) of the IT Act
the Income-tax Act, 1961 and
• Covered by Section 196(iv) of the IT Act and;
• has full beneficial interest with respect to the
shares owned
b. Self-attested copy of registration certificate
c. Self-attested copy of PAN
Insurance
companies
covered
by
Nil
a. Self-declaration stating that the member has
2nd proviso to Section 194 of the
full beneficial interest with respect to the shares
IT Act
owned and;
b. Self-attested copy of registration certificate
c. Self-attested copy of PAN
Category I & II Alternate Investment
Nil
a. Self-declaration stating that the member is:
Fund ("AIF") covered by Notification
• Category I or Category II Alternative Investment
no. 51/2015 dated 25th June 2015
Fund and is regulated by the Securities and
Exchange Board of India
